While Striving to Stay Open, Restaurants Take Time to Serve Others

With many front-line workers risking their lives each day to care for patients with COVID-19, several restaurants in the Dallas area have taken it upon themselves to provide these essential workers with food.

Across all industries, people have faced layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs, thus making them unsure of where their next meals will come from. Whether you’re waking up each day on the front line risking catching coronavirus, or at home feeling uncertain about how you’re going to pay bills, one thing you can be sure of is how hard Dallas restaurants are working to provide people with meals.

It could take hours naming all of the restaurants that have been giving back, but each week, we'll highlight a select few.

Blu's owner Zak Bergenholtz courtesy Blu's Barbeque

Blu’s Barbeque 17630 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)

Though fairly new to the Dallas restaurant scene, Blu’s Barbeque owner Zak Bergenholtz possesses the charitable spirit of the city’s hospitality industry. Each week, Blu’s is donating 100 whole chickens to front-line workers. They will also sell barbecue packages for half of their list prices, ideal for feeding a family or a group of employees.

Dive Coastal Cuisine 3404 Rankin St., University Park

This Park Cities seafood restaurant has partnered with Serve Our Heroes to provide meals for veterans, patients and workers at the VA North Texas Health Care System. They are also actively seeking opportunities to continue to provide people with food during this time.

Ellen’s 1790 N. Record St. (West End)

Ellen’s has always been vocal in their stances on LGBTQ equality and gun control, and during COVID-19, they are continuing to support the community. With a purchase of a gift card, Ellen’s will match that purchase 100% in providing food and groceries to underprivileged families in southern Dallas.

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (downtown)

JAXON opened shortly before restaurant closures were enforced, but the team is working hard to make sure front-line workers get fed. Every Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., medical personnel, first responders, service industry workers and musicians can pick up a free meal from JAXON’s front door. The meals change week by week, and there is no need to call ahead of time.

Chef Janice Provost and team deliver meals in Oak Cliff. courtesy Janice Provost

Parigi 3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

This past weekend, the team at Parigi teamed up with the Thanksgiving Foundation to provide meals to workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. Nurses, doctors and other medical staffers received penne with bolognese, mushroom risotto, tuna salad and other French Italian meals, delivered by Parigi employees.