 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
First responders can get meals from JAXON in downtown Dallas.EXPAND
First responders can get meals from JAXON in downtown Dallas.
Kevin Marple

While Striving to Stay Open, Restaurants Take Time to Serve Others

Alex Gonzalez | April 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

With many front-line workers risking their lives each day to care for patients with COVID-19, several restaurants in the Dallas area have taken it upon themselves to provide these essential workers with food.

Across all industries, people have faced layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs, thus making them unsure of where their next meals will come from. Whether you’re waking up each day on the front line risking catching coronavirus, or at home feeling uncertain about how you’re going to pay bills, one thing you can be sure of is how hard Dallas restaurants are working to provide people with meals.

It could take hours naming all of the restaurants that have been giving back, but each week, we'll highlight a select few.

Related Stories

Blu's owner Zak BergenholtzEXPAND
Blu's owner Zak Bergenholtz
courtesy Blu's Barbeque

Blu’s Barbeque

17630 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)

Though fairly new to the Dallas restaurant scene, Blu’s Barbeque owner Zak Bergenholtz possesses the charitable spirit of the city’s hospitality industry. Each week, Blu’s is donating 100 whole chickens to front-line workers. They will also sell barbecue packages for half of their list prices, ideal for feeding a family or a group of employees.

Dive Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., University Park

This Park Cities seafood restaurant has partnered with Serve Our Heroes to provide meals for veterans, patients and workers at the VA North Texas Health Care System. They are also actively seeking opportunities to continue to provide people with food during this time.

Ellen’s

1790 N. Record St. (West End)

Ellen’s has always been vocal in their stances on LGBTQ equality and gun control, and during COVID-19, they are continuing to support the community. With a purchase of a gift card, Ellen’s will match that purchase 100% in providing food and groceries to underprivileged families in southern Dallas.

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

311 S. Akard St. (downtown)

JAXON opened shortly before restaurant closures were enforced, but the team is working hard to make sure front-line workers get fed. Every Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., medical personnel, first responders, service industry workers and musicians can pick up a free meal from JAXON’s front door. The meals change week by week, and there is no need to call ahead of time.

Chef Janice Provost and team deliver meals in Oak Cliff.EXPAND
Chef Janice Provost and team deliver meals in Oak Cliff.
courtesy Janice Provost

Parigi

3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

This past weekend, the team at Parigi teamed up with the Thanksgiving Foundation to provide meals to workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. Nurses, doctors and other medical staffers received penne with bolognese, mushroom risotto, tuna salad and other French Italian meals, delivered by Parigi employees.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.