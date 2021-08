Lots of Wine and a Fundraiser for Bonton Farms: Best Foodie Finds Aug. 18-23

click to enlarge Sip & Savor at Eataly this Friday features wines from Italy's Trentino-Alto Adige region. Eataly

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us Keep Dallas Observer Free. Support Us













This week’s list of foodie finds starts off with some good stuff because today is National Fajita Day (no, we never tire of national food days). Then take your pick of this wine, that wine or all the wines (or cider). Or head to the 10th Annual Chocolate and Art Festival. It's another great week of foodie events in Dallas.Several Dallas-based restaurants are offering specials this Wednesday, Aug. 18.will have Fajitas Tres ($22.75) which includes chicken, beef and bacon-wrapped shrimp. Muchacho Tex-Mex (4011 Villanova St.) is celebrating with 25% off all fajitas, dine-in only. Or choose your favorite local Tex-Mex restaurant and show them a little appreciation by ordering a platter of sizzling fajitas.What: Six tasting stations with hors d'oeuvres and DAOU Vineyards wineWhen: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18Tickets: $45 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Reserve a ticket on Haywire's website and use Open Table if you’d like to make a reservation for dinner afterward.Maeve Pesquera, senior vice president of DAOU, a certified sommelier will guide you through tastings of California wines from the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. You’ll also have access to special release bottles and pricing and are invited to stay and enjoy dinner at Haywire following the event.What: A multi-course, gluten-free meal with cider pairings for each courseWhen: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19Tickets: $85 per person. Purchase tickets through Vector Brewing Start with a cheese and fruit board then enjoy summer borscht and a peach burrata salad. The main course is apricot-glazed Cornish hen, and dessert is cider-poached pear with raspberry sorbet and local honey.What: An art show with many up-and-coming Dallas artists, and free chocolateWhen: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug 20Tickets: $20 general admission, $50 for VIP one-night-only tickets on Eventbrite Local artists from many mediums including photography show and sell their work here, and it’s all made sweeter with the addition of chocolate. Live music, live body painting and face painting are part of the show too.What: A spirits tasting and presentation from Heaven Hill DistilleryWhen: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite Sample Evan Williams Single Barrel, Elijah Craig Rye, Elijah Craig Small Batch and Larceny from Kentucky Bourbon distillery Heaven Hill.What: Music from The Mississippi Bastard ProjectWhen: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19Tickets: $100 via Funraise . Cost includes two beer or wine tickets and light bites. Additional drinks are available for purchase.This fundraiser for the Bonton Farms tiny house project is a casual evening of music and fun with food stations and beer from Manhattan Project Beer Co.What: Taste four wines while enjoying traditional Italian aperitivo small bitesWhen: 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20Tickets: $55 per person through Eataly's website Featured wines are from the Trentino-Alto Adige region, an area in northern Italy bordering Switzerland and Austria. Online signups close today, so get your tickets ASAP.What: Post-rock from Only Ever and Improvised Space Gaze from Maestro MayaWhen: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20Tickets: FreeRock out with free live music from a much-loved Deep Ellum spot for Hungarian food, beer, wine and cocktails.What: A jamon and wine pairing experienceWhen: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite Robert Stegall, master carver from Familia Torres Wines, will carve jamon and speak on four Spanish-style Familia Torres Wines, including the history of each. There will also be entertainment from flamenco guitarist Ricardo Castillo, along with leather bags and accessories available for guests to purchase all handcrafted in Spain.What: Christopher Sax Mitchell and DJ Smoove in the Mix will entertain at this special dinner and afterpartyWhen: Friday, Aug. 20., 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. concertTickets: $40 on Eventbrite , includes dinnerThis dress-to-impress evening and musical event will include food from Nita B’s Soul Food and Catering. Dinner starts at 8:30 p.m. and the after-party will go from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.