Lots of Wine and a Fundraiser for Bonton Farms: Best Foodie Finds Aug. 18-23

National Fajita Day Specials
Several Dallas-based restaurants are offering specials this Wednesday, Aug. 18. Cantina Laredo will have Fajitas Tres ($22.75) which includes chicken, beef and bacon-wrapped shrimp. Muchacho Tex-Mex (4011 Villanova St.) is celebrating with 25% off all fajitas, dine-in only. Or choose your favorite local Tex-Mex restaurant and show them a little appreciation by ordering a platter of sizzling fajitas.
DAOU Vineyards Wine Social at Haywire Uptown
1920 McKinney Ave., Suite 100 (Uptown)
What: Six tasting stations with hors d'oeuvres and DAOU Vineyards wine
When: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18
Tickets: $45 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Reserve a ticket on Haywire's website and use Open Table if you’d like to make a reservation for dinner afterward.
Maeve Pesquera, senior vice president of DAOU, a certified sommelier will guide you through tastings of California wines from the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. You’ll also have access to special release bottles and pricing and are invited to stay and enjoy dinner at Haywire following the event.
Vector Brewing (Gluten-free) Cider Dinner
9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 405 (Northeast Dallas)
What: A multi-course, gluten-free meal with cider pairings for each course
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19
Tickets: $85 per person. Purchase tickets through Vector Brewing.
Start with a cheese and fruit board then enjoy summer borscht and a peach burrata salad. The main course is apricot-glazed Cornish hen, and dessert is cider-poached pear with raspberry sorbet and local honey.
Chocolate and Art Show Dallas
Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. (The Cedars)
What: An art show with many up-and-coming Dallas artists, and free chocolate
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug 20
Tickets: $20 general admission, $50 for VIP one-night-only tickets on Eventbrite
Local artists from many mediums including photography show and sell their work here, and it’s all made sweeter with the addition of chocolate. Live music, live body painting and face painting are part of the show too.
Sips with Heaven Hill Distillery at Hotel Vin, Grapevine
215 East Dallas Road (Grapevine)
What: A spirits tasting and presentation from Heaven Hill Distillery
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19
Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite
Sample Evan Williams Single Barrel, Elijah Craig Rye, Elijah Craig Small Batch and Larceny from Kentucky Bourbon distillery Heaven Hill.
The Tower Club’s Soulshine Sessions Summer Concert Series at Bonton Farms
Bonton Farms, 6915 Bexar St. (Southeast Dallas)
What: Music from The Mississippi Bastard Project
When: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19
Tickets: $100 via Funraise. Cost includes two beer or wine tickets and light bites. Additional drinks are available for purchase.
This fundraiser for the Bonton Farms tiny house project is a casual evening of music and fun with food stations and beer from Manhattan Project Beer Co.
Sip & Savor Wine Tasting at Eataly
8687 N Central Expressway, Suite 2172 (North Dallas)
What: Taste four wines while enjoying traditional Italian aperitivo small bites
When: 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20
Tickets: $55 per person through Eataly's website
Featured wines are from the Trentino-Alto Adige region, an area in northern Italy bordering Switzerland and Austria. Online signups close today, so get your tickets ASAP.
Only Ever with Maestro Maya & Heavytrip at Armoury DE
2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
What: Post-rock from Only Ever and Improvised Space Gaze from Maestro Maya
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Tickets: Free
Rock out with free live music from a much-loved Deep Ellum spot for Hungarian food, beer, wine and cocktails.
Iberian Experience: A Taste of Spain on the Rioja Rooftop Terrace at Hotel Vin Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road (Grapevine)
What: A jamon and wine pairing experience
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20
Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite
Robert Stegall, master carver from Familia Torres Wines, will carve jamon and speak on four Spanish-style Familia Torres Wines, including the history of each. There will also be entertainment from flamenco guitarist Ricardo Castillo, along with leather bags and accessories available for guests to purchase all handcrafted in Spain.
1st Annual Ballroom Dinner And Saxophone Extravaganza
Unique Vision Upscale Event Center, 324 South Hampton Road (DeSoto)
What: Christopher Sax Mitchell and DJ Smoove in the Mix will entertain at this special dinner and afterparty
When: Friday, Aug. 20., 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. concert
Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite, includes dinner
This dress-to-impress evening and musical event will include food from Nita B’s Soul Food and Catering. Dinner starts at 8:30 p.m. and the after-party will go from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.