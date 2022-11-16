Make it Bright: Local Craft Beers for the Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... the way Texas looks all year round, but a little chillier. But as we move toward Thanksgiving and big family gatherings, there are plenty of Texas beers to try that satisfy the spirit of the holidays. And take the edge off. Here are some local craft beers we’re looking forward to.
Tupps Brewery, Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber Ale
721 Anderson St., McKinney
click to enlarge
Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber Ale from Tupps.
Courtesy of Tupps Brewery
This beer is a spiced amber ale in a series of festive cans that will put you in the holiday spirit. Made at Tupps Brewery
in McKinney, the beer is light in color and has a 5.4% ABV. Tupps describes it as “light enough to knock a few back, but spiced with the flavors of winter.” The more of them you have, the less ugly your sweater is. You can use this map
to find Tupps in area retailers.
Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Deep Winter Golden Porter
2823 St. Louis St. (Deep Ellum) DEBC's
Deep Winter Golder Porter is made with cocoa nibs and coffee to create a medium-bodied, chocolatey brew. Despite the chocolate, coffee and porter style, this beer has a medium, golden color. “Our Golden Porter is as confusing as driving in Texas during the winter,” reads the beer’s description
. “No dark colors or ashy flavors, but plenty of sweetness and roast.” This beer in available only from November through February, but should be on retail shelves.
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., Angry Santa Spiced London Ale
701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth
The Angry Santa Spiced London Ale is an English dark ale brewed with mulling spices, creating notes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey. Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.
brews this beer, along with its cousin, the Drunken Santa, which is a barrel-aged version that bumps the ABV from 8% to 9%. Sweet and malty, the Angry Santa tastes like a drunk gingerbread cookie. Use Rahr's beer finder
to track some down.
Community Beer Co., Snickerdoodle Ale
click to enlarge 3110 Commonwealth Dr.
Snicker Doodle Ale season is our favorite.
Community Beer Co.
If the Angry Santa tastes like a gingerbread cookie, I bet you can guess what type of cookie this beer tastes like. Community Beer Co.
uses heirloom English Marris Otter malted barley to brew its Snicker Doodle Ale
with a bready, malt-forward flavor. Vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks are also mixed into the brew, which has a 5.2% ABV and comes in a bright, red can. Use Community's beer locator
to track some down. Buy extra.
Lakewood Brewing, Sweater Weather Winter Warmer Ale
2302 Executive Drive, Garland
The Temptress may be your go-to winter warmer, but Lakewood has a new sweater-themed beer. Sweater Weather is a Belgian winter warmer described as “big and malty.” The new beer by Lakewood Brewing
is designed for the holidays and has a dark black color. At 6.7% ABV, this beer can help get you through the holidays. It's on tap around Dallas and is available at retail outlets. Check the map
for details.
903 Brewers, Almond Cookie Flavored Stout
1718 S Elm St., ShermanAlmond Cookie Flavored Stout
is made by adding extra flavors and ingredients to 903 Brewers
' award-winning stout, Sasquatch. “We added a bunch of fresh almond cookies, vanilla, right there into our stout”, says founder and head brew boss, Jeremy Roberts. The stout is part of 903 Brewers’ pastry stout series, which includes a magic bar stout with coconut, chocolate, pecan and graham cracker. The Almond Cookie Stout presents flavors of black coffee, cookie crumbs and dark chocolate.
Texas Ale Project, The Caucasian White Russian Imperial Stout
1001 N Riverfront Blvd.
Right here in Dallas, Texas Ale Project
brews a 9% stout that is perfect for falling asleep on the couch while the kids wait up for Santa. The Caucasian White Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans and cold-brewed coffee from Full City Rooster on Akard Street. The beer’s description notes that “the Caucasian plays tricks on the palette, but the end result is quite decadent." It's available
throughout North Texas.