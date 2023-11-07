PappaRoti Is Baking Fresh Malaysian Coffee Buns in Frisco

In the rankings of interestingly named spots that have opened in the Dallas area this year, we’d argue that PappaRoti
takes the top prize. The new Frisco spot, which translates to “father of all rotis," traces its origins back to 2003 Malaysia, where the brand began selling its baked roti buns fresh from the oven. Twenty years, a couple of menu renovations and lines of staunch roti-bun enthusiasts later, the popular dessert shop has established roots in more than 450 cities across the world. Frisco marks the chain’s newest U.S. appearance. Rave reviews and the aromas of caramelized coffee buns drew us through the front door.
To say the new location is busy would be an understatement. Lines crawl out the door on a Sunday night, making it a 40-minute wait just to get your hands on one of PappaRoti’s buns. Along with dozens of other curious visitors, we decided to brave the crowds. And just like many raving Google reviewers, we can say we’re glad we did.
click to enlarge
The chain's menu is almost overwhelming in size. But long lines afford you some sweet time to decide.
Anisha Holla
To this day, PappaRoti’s most heralded menu item is the signature bun, an unfussy bread roll that’s baked with a crunchy caramel coating on the outside. You get the option to top it with different ice creams, sauces and nuts. But we suggest you order at least one in its plain, unaltered state. There’s something enthralling about the way the crunchy coating explodes into a salted buttery core of bread. Dip your bun into a glass of Karak tea, a hot ginger-and-cardamom-scented drink that has a cult-like following in Malaysia, or the signature Pappacino, the chain’s take on a frappuccino that’s meant for bun-dipping. Perhaps it's the very simplicity of the bun-and-coffee combination that makes it so enticing.
click to enlarge
Dip your buns into a glass of hot Karak tea.
Anisha Holla
There’s not much to the menu beyond buns. All-day-breakfast varieties come in flavors like cream cheese and drizzled honey, and Berries Delight, with berries, almonds and white chocolate.
Fancier plates include the cleverly named Mona Lisa, topped with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce, and the iCloud, crowned with a swirl of whipped cream and sliced strawberries. Finish off the sugar rush with an order of specialty ice cream buns, hollowed out and stuffed with ice cream, or the create-your-own, which offers your customized choice of sweet fillings and drizzles.
click to enlarge
The menu allows for almost endless customization.
Anisha Holla
While the shop features an extensive menu of morning buns and beverages, it's interesting to note that the combination isn't tailored for a traditional breakfast. It's open late each day, from 3 to 10 p.m., a time that we find rather unusual for the early-to-bed suburbs of Dallas. Bathe in bright lights, good conversation and the aromas of what PappaRoti claims are some of the most luscious pastries in the world.
We can’t say we disagree.
PappaRoti, 9188 Prestmont Place, Frisco. Daily, 3–10 p.m.