You’ll Want to Take a Bite Out of Midnight Rambler’s Shark Fishing with Machine Guns Cocktail

Just from the look of this cocktail ... we'll bite.

Dallas' favorite basement hotel bar, Midnight Rambler, released its summer menu in July, offering a list of cocktails that felt truly global.

They gave us a few Tiki-feeling cocktails that met others with flavors from the Far East and Europe.

A standout for us — and not just because of the ridiculously amazing Instagrammability of this cocktail — was the Shark Fishing with Machine Guns. While the look of the drink is kitschy — it's an electric blue drink with a red float — the flavors are anything but.

Look for genever (a creamy-tasting ancestor of gin) laced with Blue Curaçao and brightened up (taste-wise) with Key lime and mint. To give the drink more depth and a bit of life, they top it with sparkling wine. Needless to say, you'll want to take a bite out of this cocktail.

Shark Fishing with Machine Guns ($14): Genever, Blue Curaçao, Key lime, mint, brut sparkling wine, absinthe "chum"



Midnight Rambler is about to celebrate something big. This Saturday they'll ring in their fifth birthday, a birthday a lot of Dallas spots don't see. But this heavily awarded cocktail den has earned every one thanks to their extremely creative cocktail menus curated by Cuffs and Buttons, knowledgeable staff and moody decor. Join them to toast this milestone Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entry is $20.

Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St. (downtown, in The Joule). 214-261-4601. 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.