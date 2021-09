Your Complete Eating and Drinking Guide for Labor Day Weekend in Big D

click to enlarge Want to grill, but don't want to have to think much about it? Foxtrot Market might have you covered. Foxtrot Market

click to enlarge The Omni Hotel downtown will have music and movies near the pool. Omni

click to enlarge The Luau at Legacy Hall includes a Hawaiian feast. Dock Local

If you want some great food before you head into Labor Day weekend, 70 restaurants are still offering DFW Restaurant week three-course dinners for $39 or $49 in the last week of the annual fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home. The last day for dining at all restaurants is Sunday, Sept. 5.Your Labor Day weekend can be full of fun whether you’re grilling at home, chowing down on barbecue, hankering for some great live music or on the hunt for a pool party. There’s plenty of great food for celebrating and extra brunch opportunities, because what are holiday weekends for if not brunch? Hotel event lineups and parties are in store too so you can celebrate the 90s, catch an outdoor movie or throw on a grass skirt for a luau. We have all the need-to-know info in this week’s Foodie Finds list.What: Bundles of Nashville-based butcher shop, Porter Road goodies for grilling at homeWhen: Through Monday, Sept. 6Cost: $34 for the burger bundle, $43 for bratwursts and $44 for hot dogs. Order online for pickup or delivery.If you’re going to grill this weekend, you can make it great with brats, dry-aged hot dogs or burger patties from famed Porter Road. Bundles include three to four meat servings, buns, chips, a side salad and a six-pack of beer or seltzers. You can add more meat or other fixin’s like McClure’s Pickles or The Salt Lick BBQ Sauce for a memorable long-weekend meal.What: A big ol’ pack of barbecue you didn’t have to cook yourselfWhen: Order by Friday, Sept. 3rd for Sept. 4th pick-up.Cost: $125 for four pounds of meat, sides, and more (regularly priced at $139.95) Get all the details on Instagram Always funnin’ around, the guys at Smokey John’s have decided that when you buy an FC goal pack with four pounds of meat and two quart-sized sides, you’ll “score” dessert too. That means a quart each of peach cobbler and banana pudding. The meal also comes with a gallon of sweet tea or lemonade. It’s perfect game-watching food for when FC Dallas takes on Salt Lake in an away game Saturday night.What: Bottomless Sangria or Mimosas and all your favorite brunch dishesWhen: Saturday, Sunday and Monday Sept. 4-6Cost: Order from the regular menu or a special three-course prix fixe brunch menu ($28)Say “Si!” to three courses of brunch on Labor Day or any day Labor Day weekend. Put together a stellar brunch with avocado toast, a Bulla benedict and blueberry and ricotta pancakes or one of several other combinations. You can mix and match on the regular menu too, with Spanish breakfasts like Cochinillo Hash or American classics like chicken and waffles. Add small plates, sweets and more till all your brunch desires are fulfilled.What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will play and Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be onsiteWhen: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3Tickets: $40 for adults, $10 for children (babies are free) on the Dallas Symphony website Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor concert with patriotic music as only the Dallas Symphony Orchestra can play it. VIP tickets are also available.What: A concert with three rock and roll tribute bands in The Statler BallroomWhen: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3Tickets: $10 on Eventbrite with VIP tables for four ($200) available.What: Jesse Calosso at The Statler's rooftop pool bar, WaterproofWhen: 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: $25 and up on Eventbrite What: A rooftop pool party with house music all day from DJs Clairty, Faucon, EL, CB Smoove and NoyolaWhen: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6Tickets: $15 general admission and $25 on Eventbrite . These are about to sell out.You can pick your genre of music for partying at The Statler this weekend. Plus there are plenty of opportunities for brunch on Sunday at Primo’s or Overeasy. Start the day with chorizo skillet hash, the churro pancake or chicken-fried steak and eggs and end the weekend with a romping pool bash.What: Friday Feels and Saturday Sounds during dinner hours at Commons Club, Sunday morning yoga flow and a spirited drag brunch on Sunday afternoonWhen: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, Yoga class at 10 a.m. Sunday, Drag BrunchTickets: $30 on Eventbrite for Yoga Flow. See the Virgin Hotels Dallas website for full details and to book a table for dinner or brunch.There’s always something going on at Virgin Hotels, and Labor Day weekend is no different. The hotel is also offering a Labor Day Getaway package with a special two-night staycation rate that includes pool access, an iced bucket of White Claws and more.What: Special grilled menu items in the newest (and artsiest) beer garden in DallasWhen: 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and SundayTickets: Free. Purchase food and drinks at menu prices.In addition to hot dogs and hamburgers from the EATS restaurant at ArtPark, an outdoor grill will be stationed at the east end of the park cooking up three different kabobs (Tajin chicken thighs, spicy Thai beef and Brazilian Parmesan pork), and traditional Mexican street corn with cilantro, fresh lime, Cotija cheese, hot sauce and seasoned mayo.What: Inspiring music, with original songs & covers from the '70s through 2000s in English, Spanish, French, and ItalianWhen: 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4Tickets: Free. Reserve a spot on Eventbrite Nova PANGEA uses music to promote awareness of peace, animal rights, environmental protection, and the human condition while addressing youth challenges such as domestic violence and bullying.What: Live, local music and movies on the lawnWhen: 6:30 p.m. concert and 8:30 p.m. movie Saturday and Sunday nights, Sept. 4-5Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page Bring your blankets or low-sitting lawn chairs to watchon Saturday night oron Sunday night. Come early for an evening of live music. Concessions (popcorn, candy, sodas, beer and wine) will be available for purchase. Start with dinner or grab takeout from Herrera’s or any of the Restaurants on Lamar to make your evening complete.What: Live entertainment, cocktails and tapasWhen: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: $35 per person, $60 per couple on Eventbrite Tickets include parking, a bottle of water and a cocktail, plus access to the pool deck. Food will be available for purchase.What: Live entertainment, “Instagram-worthy” moments, games and moreWhen: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: Free. Register on Eventbrite to save your spaceEnjoy music from DJSC (the exclusive DJ for The Dallas Cowboys) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then dance and play to the party tunes of live band Party Machine from 5 to 8 p.m. Representatives from Corona Premier, Chandon Garden Spritz, Belvedere Organic Infusions and Aperol will be spread throughout the lawn for fun activations, and food and cocktails will be available for purchase.What: A mega day party and a pool party all in oneWhen: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: $14.99 on Eventbrite Party with some of the best DJs in DFW at Aloft’s indoor lounge and outdoor pool. Bottle service will be available and there will be multiple bar stations on site. And if you opt for a hotel room for the night, you’ll get a discounted price.What: Live hula and fire dancers, a pig roast, and moreWhen: 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: $15 and up on the Legacy Hall website Get into a limbo competition or move to the tunes of Buffett Beach at this annual luau at Legacy Hall. Tiki cocktails will be available along with a Hawaiian dinner and Kalua Pig Roast at Dock Local. Hula dancers and fire dancers fill out a full day of events for this tropical celebration.What: Afternoon brunch, open mic and live musicWhen: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page If you never make it to brunch because it starts too early, this is the brunch for you. Original material open mic with Tin Travis starts at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., Justin Pickard and Orion Pitts take the stage.What: Tons of free live music programs throughout the weekend and three opportunities to brunchWhen: Brunch starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Music programming goes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at each Jam + Toast Brunch.Tickets: Live music is free. $16.95 Jam + Toast BrunchCheck the live events calendar on The Rustic’s website , because there’s a ton of shows stacked up Friday through Monday. Take advantage of an extra brunching day on Monday. The family-style meal starts at 10 a.m. each weekend morning. Add a carafe of mimosas ($9.95) or a pitcher of Bloody Marys ($20) to make your brunch complete.Stay for a while and enjoy the holiday with Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. featuring $5 frozens and select bites.