Your Complete Eating and Drinking Guide for Labor Day Weekend in Big D

Your Labor Day weekend can be full of fun whether you’re grilling at home, chowing down on barbecue, hankering for some great live music or on the hunt for a pool party. There’s plenty of great food for celebrating and extra brunch opportunities, because what are holiday weekends for if not brunch? Hotel event lineups and parties are in store too so you can celebrate the 90s, catch an outdoor movie or throw on a grass skirt for a luau. We have all the need-to-know info in this week’s Foodie Finds list.
What to Eat This Weekend
Grilling Bundles from Foxtrot Market
2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park)
What: Bundles of Nashville-based butcher shop, Porter Road goodies for grilling at home
When: Through Monday, Sept. 6
Cost: $34 for the burger bundle, $43 for bratwursts and $44 for hot dogs. Order online for pickup or delivery.
If you’re going to grill this weekend, you can make it great with brats, dry-aged hot dogs or burger patties from famed Porter Road. Bundles include three to four meat servings, buns, chips, a side salad and a six-pack of beer or seltzers. You can add more meat or other fixin’s like McClure’s Pickles or The Salt Lick BBQ Sauce for a memorable long-weekend meal.
FC Goal Pack at Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking
1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)
What: A big ol’ pack of barbecue you didn’t have to cook yourself
When: Order by Friday, Sept. 3rd for Sept. 4th pick-up.
Cost: $125 for four pounds of meat, sides, and more (regularly priced at $139.95) Get all the details on Instagram.
Always funnin’ around, the guys at Smokey John’s have decided that when you buy an FC goal pack with four pounds of meat and two quart-sized sides, you’ll “score” dessert too. That means a quart each of peach cobbler and banana pudding. The meal also comes with a gallon of sweet tea or lemonade. It’s perfect game-watching food for when FC Dallas takes on Salt Lake in an away game Saturday night.
Brunch All Weekend at Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Drive, No. 180 (Plano)
What: Bottomless Sangria or Mimosas and all your favorite brunch dishes
When: Saturday, Sunday and Monday Sept. 4-6
Cost: Order from the regular menu or a special three-course prix fixe brunch menu ($28)
Say “Si!” to three courses of brunch on Labor Day or any day Labor Day weekend. Put together a stellar brunch with avocado toast, a Bulla benedict and blueberry and ricotta pancakes or one of several other combinations. You can mix and match on the regular menu too, with Spanish breakfasts like Cochinillo Hash or American classics like chicken and waffles. Add small plates, sweets and more till all your brunch desires are fulfilled.
Parties All Weekend
Patriotic Celebration and Music Festival at Circle T Ranch
Circle T Ranch, 2451 Westlake Parkway (Westlake)
What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will play and Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be onsite
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Tickets: $40 for adults, $10 for children (babies are free) on the Dallas Symphony website.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor concert with patriotic music as only the Dallas Symphony Orchestra can play it. VIP tickets are also available.
Three Labor Day Weekend Events at The Statler
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)
What: A concert with three rock and roll tribute bands in The Statler Ballroom
When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Tickets: $10 on Eventbrite with VIP tables for four ($200) available.
What: Jesse Calosso at The Statler's rooftop pool bar, Waterproof
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: $25 and up on Eventbrite.
What: A rooftop pool party with house music all day from DJs Clairty, Faucon, EL, CB Smoove and Noyola
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6
Tickets: $15 general admission and $25 on Eventbrite. These are about to sell out.
You can pick your genre of music for partying at The Statler this weekend. Plus there are plenty of opportunities for brunch on Sunday at Primo’s or Overeasy. Start the day with chorizo skillet hash, the churro pancake or chicken-fried steak and eggs and end the weekend with a romping pool bash.
Hotel Happenings at Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)
What: Friday Feels and Saturday Sounds during dinner hours at Commons Club, Sunday morning yoga flow and a spirited drag brunch on Sunday afternoon
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, Yoga class at 10 a.m. Sunday, Drag Brunch
Tickets: $30 on Eventbrite for Yoga Flow. See the Virgin Hotels Dallas website for full details and to book a table for dinner or brunch.
There’s always something going on at Virgin Hotels, and Labor Day weekend is no different. The hotel is also offering a Labor Day Getaway package with a special two-night staycation rate that includes pool access, an iced bucket of White Claws and more.
Labor Day Grilling Party at ArtPark
331 Singleton Blvd #100 (Trinity Groves)
What: Special grilled menu items in the newest (and artsiest) beer garden in Dallas
When: 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tickets: Free. Purchase food and drinks at menu prices.
In addition to hot dogs and hamburgers from the EATS restaurant at ArtPark, an outdoor grill will be stationed at the east end of the park cooking up three different kabobs (Tajin chicken thighs, spicy Thai beef and Brazilian Parmesan pork), and traditional Mexican street corn with cilantro, fresh lime, Cotija cheese, hot sauce and seasoned mayo.
Sweet Sounds from NOVA PANGEA at Magnolias Sous Le Pont
2727 N Harwood St. (Harwood District)
What: Inspiring music, with original songs & covers from the '70s through 2000s in English, Spanish, French, and Italian
When: 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4
Tickets: Free. Reserve a spot on Eventbrite.
Nova PANGEA uses music to promote awareness of peace, animal rights, environmental protection, and the human condition while addressing youth challenges such as domestic violence and bullying.
Labor Day Weekend Activities at Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St. (Downtown Dallas)
What: Live, local music and movies on the lawn
When: 6:30 p.m. concert and 8:30 p.m. movie Saturday and Sunday nights, Sept. 4-5
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page
Bring your blankets or low-sitting lawn chairs to watch Grease on Saturday night or Moana on Sunday night. Come early for an evening of live music. Concessions (popcorn, candy, sodas, beer and wine) will be available for purchase. Start with dinner or grab takeout from Herrera’s or any of the Restaurants on Lamar to make your evening complete.
More Parties and More Brunch on Sunday and Monday
Farewell to Summer Pool Party at AC Hotel by Dallas Marriott by The Galleria
5460 James Temple Dr. (North Dallas)
What: Live entertainment, cocktails and tapas
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: $35 per person, $60 per couple on Eventbrite
Tickets include parking, a bottle of water and a cocktail, plus access to the pool deck. Food will be available for purchase.
Life at the Lakehouse at Omni Las Colinas
Omni Las Colinas Hotel, 221 Las Colinas Blvd. East (Irving)
What: Live entertainment, “Instagram-worthy” moments, games and more
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: Free. Register on Eventbrite to save your space
Enjoy music from DJSC (the exclusive DJ for The Dallas Cowboys) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then dance and play to the party tunes of live band Party Machine from 5 to 8 p.m. Representatives from Corona Premier, Chandon Garden Spritz, Belvedere Organic Infusions and Aperol will be spread throughout the lawn for fun activations, and food and cocktails will be available for purchase.
I Love the 90's R&B/Hip Hop {Mega Day Party & Pool Party} at Aloft Dallas Love Field
2333 West Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)
What: A mega day party and a pool party all in one
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: $14.99 on Eventbrite
Party with some of the best DJs in DFW at Aloft’s indoor lounge and outdoor pool. Bottle service will be available and there will be multiple bar stations on site. And if you opt for a hotel room for the night, you’ll get a discounted price.
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
What: Live hula and fire dancers, a pig roast, and more
When: 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: $15 and up on the Legacy Hall website
Get into a limbo competition or move to the tunes of Buffett Beach at this annual luau at Legacy Hall. Tiki cocktails will be available along with a Hawaiian dinner and Kalua Pig Roast at Dock Local. Hula dancers and fire dancers fill out a full day of events for this tropical celebration.
Wake and Bake Brunch at Six Springs Tavern
147 N Plano Road (Richardson)
What: Afternoon brunch, open mic and live music
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page
If you never make it to brunch because it starts too early, this is the brunch for you. Original material open mic with Tin Travis starts at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., Justin Pickard and Orion Pitts take the stage.
Free Live Music Plus Three Days of Brunch at The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
What: Tons of free live music programs throughout the weekend and three opportunities to brunch
When: Brunch starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Music programming goes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at each Jam + Toast Brunch.
Tickets: Live music is free. $16.95 Jam + Toast Brunch
Check the live events calendar on The Rustic’s website, because there’s a ton of shows stacked up Friday through Monday. Take advantage of an extra brunching day on Monday. The family-style meal starts at 10 a.m. each weekend morning. Add a carafe of mimosas ($9.95) or a pitcher of Bloody Marys ($20) to make your brunch complete.
Stay for a while and enjoy the holiday with Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. featuring $5 frozens and select bites.