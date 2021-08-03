Cans of the Coveted Pennsylvania Craft Beer Yuengling Creeping into Bars

Turns out the bar had received one can of the coveted Yuengling, brewed right here in our own backyard. Yes, just one can from the distributor to sample. The kind barkeep split it between three patrons; we didn't land one of those samples and had to make do with just this photo.
D.G. Yuengling & Son is the nation’s oldest and largest craft brewery, with a born-on date in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. For most of its existence, it's been brewed at two breweries in Pennslyvania and in 1999 expanded brewing to Tampa. But, in all those years Yuengling has never even been sold in Texas. Last year, however, the owners formed a joint venture with Molson Coors and are brewing their original amber in the Fort Worth facility.
The official release date for Yuengling at bars and in retailers in North Texas is Aug. 23. Check out this site for an opportunity to attend a release party.
As soon as we get a sip and have locations of where to buy, we’ll update.