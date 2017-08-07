Cyclists Strip Down for Underwear Bike Ride Across Dallas
|
The 15-mile ride stopped at watering holes around town.
Kathy Tran
Riders took off almost everything but helmets and shoes Friday for an underwear bike ride hosted by Red Star Bicycles of Dallas. More than 30 riders attended to promote body positivity, a healthy hobby and their equipment.
Riders congregated at Red Star Bicycle Shop off Parkhouse Street in the Design District before taking off. The first few who arrived early had no qualms about milling around in the middle of the road with only their skivvies on.
As members increased, inhibitions decreased. Members of the group expressed their personalities through their only article of clothing: their underpants. There were Sriracha sauce-themed boxers, American flag bikinis, Simpson’s briefs and extra-small leotards.
Red Star Bicycle's owner, Christian Garcia, said the shop's clientele is as diverse as their underwear. The only rules for participating in Friday's ride were that you had to be 18 years or older and have clean underwear without any holes.
The group is extremely open to newcomers, from hobbyists to professionals; it just wants to spread body positivity and enjoyment of biking. Rides ranged from casual beach bikes to high-end performance wheels.
The 15-mile excursion stopped at Dallas watering holes, which made exceptions in their "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policies. They group gave quite a show to passing motorists, patio diners and construction crews, eliciting honks, whistles and cheers.
Garcia hopes the event will one day be nude. “Is that even legal?” a nearby rider asked.
“I dunno, but we’ll try,” Garcia responded.
Red Star Bicycle Shop's Facebook page has details about the next ride, usually announced a few weeks before the event. That leaves you plenty of time to wash your undergarments.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Gilbert Gottfried
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 7:30pm
-
Casa Manana Presents Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
TicketsSat., Sep. 9, 2:00pm
-
John Heffron
TicketsThu., Sep. 14, 8:00pm
-
"Shiloh Rules"
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!