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Every neighborhood has its quirks, and the same goes for neighborhood bars. One local hang may be notorious for surprises, while another knows your drink order before you do. The beauty of Dallas, and by extension our bar scene, is the ability to indulge, switch on a whim, explore our options, and drink in experiences of all kinds. And we’re here for it. Literally. For decades, the Observer has been listing, ranking, reviewing and otherwise having our say about the very best bars in the city. It’s a tough job, but…you get it. This year is no exception, but because we’re allergic to the status quo, we’re shaking things up. Here’s how:

For starters, we’ve slashed the Top 100 by half. Not to worry, though; we merely gave credit where credit was due for places that primarily serve as venues, clubs or restaurants. They’ll be spotlighted elsewhere in months to come. But that’s not all – in fact, that’s where things got really interesting. Next, we hit every neighborhood dive worth carrying a torch for, as well as a few new flames, hopping from laid-back Lake Highlands to fun-loving Uptown to easygoing East Dallas and everywhere in between. We also ventured into the neutral zones, where nobody specific, and therefore absolutely everyone, is a neighbor. One night, we even cleaned up our act and hit Highland Park. Anything for you. So, what’s your pleasure? Until there’s an app that lets us tap, swipe or DM to find the ideal bar, we’ll happily play matchmaker. Read on for Dallas’ best neighborhood bars, categorized by the type of connection you’re looking to make: intimate, casual, sporty, exotic, or perfect (for tonight). Simply take your pick; they’re all lucky winners.

New (to us) spots These are the bars we’ve discovered this year, not necessarily new to Dallas though. In fact, a few have been around for decades, and we only recently found out about them or realized we need them in our lives. Clifton Club Bar & Lounge

3333 N Fitzhugh Ave.

This is easy: during happy hour at the Clifton Club, you can get a Happy Meal, which comes with one small smash burger, a small order of French fries, a cocktail and one Lucky Strike ciggie for $20. All served in a red box reminiscent of your favorite childhood meal. Every Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., you’ll see these on almost every table. What more do you need to know?

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Dudley’s Sports Grill

2927 N. Henderson Ave.

Dudley’s is a new hotspot along Knox-Henderson that is often wall-to-wall packed, especially on the weekends. Sports is Dudley’s middle name, and if there’s an event worth wagering on, they’ll have it on. The crowd starts on the patio, which spills out onto the sidewalk, and leads all the way to the lounge in the back. Don’t let all the Ultra Lights fool you; this spot has flavor. The kitchen is the ace in the lineup with big dishes like chicken-fried steak (or chicken), big burgers and flatbreads. The weekend brunch is ’90s country themed. You literally can’t get more Dallas than that. Bet. Easy Slider on East Side

3905 East Side Ave.

Yes, Easy Slider is also a food truck. And yes, they used to have a spot in Deep Ellum (it closed a couple of years ago). This gem on East Side Avenue is like a break-off republic on the outskirts of Deep Ellum where street parking is as free and abundant as kittens. It’s a simple space: a bar and one wall of seats, with a classy vintage vibe. There are so many nuggets to tell you about here: like the gravy back shot with whiskey they served last winter; the chicken parmesan sandwiches they serve only on Italian Disco night (Thursdays); and the steak dinner nights the first Sundays of the month. Plus, it’s just a great place to hang. We beg you to go take in the space … breathe it in … hold it … hold it … don’t let it go. Kilmac’s

814 W. Davis St.

Kilmac’s is a new bar from Fergal McKinney, who also owns The Old Monk, which is just next door at this new Oak Cliff location. McKinney takes immaculate care in creating his bars, and service is always front and center. Inside, it’s dim and a little sultry, but outside the large courtyard might be Oak Cliff’s newest gathering spot. Pizza master Lee Hunsinger created the menu; the pizza is close to a New York style, but with a bit more chew thanks to a 72-hour fermentation. If the cocktail menu has a mascot, it’s the Santa Muerte made with mezcal, Montenegro, peach, lemon and serrano hot honey. Noooo, you shut up!

Mansion Bar

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Of course this is a neighborhood bar – as long as you’re in the neighborhood of seven-figures. Just kidding! Rest assured, stereotypes do not apply at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek’s in-house watering hole. (Except that, yes, it is on the pricey side, though no more expensive than any Uptown upstart). Just pick a cozy club chair beneath a bookshelf straight out of the historic spot’s 1920s past, or perch at the bar, which is made from a repurposed dance floor. Then, kick back and enjoy a handcrafted cocktail and unmatched people-watching. Is that a Dutton wannabe schmoozing an aspiring supermodel? Good luck to both ’em. Live music sweetens the deal on Friday and Saturday nights, but arrive early to beat the crowd. Rising Tides

9909 Garland Road

It’s not easy to replace a long-running establishment, and it’s really not easy being the new kid in on a close-knit block. Leave it to Dallas bar veteran Alex Fletcher to pull it off. At just under a year old, his Rising Tides lives in the former Lakewood home of the Royal Pour, and he’s taken great care to welcome regulars and newcomers alike. Drinks span old-school to new, as well, with standard beers and wine, as well as creations like the Happy Accidents with Sour Patch Kid-infused rum. Slide in on Saturdays for karaoke, or grab a quick lunch at the bar from the tasty, Asian-accented menu. We can recommend the Sesame Garlic Noods. Go ahead and slurp. Whatever you do, it’ll feel just right. There are games throughout the space, including Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga in the back near the dart board.

Rose Room at S4

3911 Cedar Springs Road

Despite the quaint name (it sounds like a ’50s beauty parlor), The Rose Room is an absolutely unabashed and unmatched drag cabaret. Catch a cast of regulars strutting onstage, in lights and no-holds-barred every Thursday through Sunday. Order something stiff from bartender Sandy – a legend in his own right — and prepare for a ride. There may be smoke and mirrors, you could be pulled onstage, and there will surely be sequins caught in some very interesting places come morning. A Step Up Lounge

3720 Walnut Hill Lane

Been here? Yeah, we know you haven’t. Last time we were at A Step Up Lounge, an 80-ish year old announced to his compatriots around the large bar, “I’m tired of my bullshit. I’m getting out of here.” He grabbed his friend (90-ish), who slid off his barstool, and they did, in fact, get out of there. This is a classic dive bar where the service is always super friendly even to newbies who might feel out of place at first. The pours are strong, and we can’t print how cheap drinks are ($5 margs on Wednesdays — that’s it. That’s all we’re saying.). There are several pool tables around the bar. People seem serious about it. Bonus: You can order dinner from Tacos El Metro next door, and they’ll bring it to you. If you’re broke but need some more bullshit in your life, A Step Up Lounge is your Huckleberry.

Longtime local dives Cities may change, but local dives anchor neighborhoods. Barbara’s Pavillion

325 Centre St.

Barbara’s Pavillion, or Barb’s to those in-the-know, has been slinging drinks for over 50 years. A low-key dive known for epic karaoke nights on Saturdays, Barb’s also hosts the can’t-miss Gender Blender burlesque-drag-variety show every third Wednesday. Of course, you can always pop in on any ol’ night, too, and don’t be surprised if you see a celebrity camped out at the bar next to you. It just means they have good taste.

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Cosmo’s

1212 Skillman St.

Cosmo’s is the neighborhood bar equivalent of your favorite pair of jeans: nicely broken-in, suitable for most any casual occasion, and always makes your ass look great. A hang with friends? Post-work beer? Finally meeting that Tinder match IRL? Check, check, and check. For the last quarter century, Cosmo’s has defined laid-back Lakewood cool via ‘60s lounge vibes, specialty cocktails, and a Vietnamese-inspired menu with some of the most craveable pho in town. Sip your first drink while you browse through the nostalgic VHS collection, then take the next one outside to the patio for some one-on-one time. Wrap up your visit with an espresso martini made with house-brewed Vietnamese coffee (because sleep isn’t on the agenda). The Goat

7248 Gaston Ave.

Many places proclaim to celebrate the blues, but they hardly play the part. For example, no self-respecting blues establishment should be brighter than your average live K-pop experience. We need a little weathering and history to fuel the music. Not only does The Goat boast a longstanding dedication to the genre, but it’s every ounce the perfect shabby, yet soulful, setting. Live acts take the stage across the nights and weekends, with an occasional jukebox or karaoke night thrown into the mix. To be sure, it’s the kind of place the blues would go to if it had legs and a sentient existence. Inwood Tavern

7717 Inwood

At over 60 years old, this iconic Park Cities drinking den is an institution. The old-school, unpretentious atmosphere attracts folks from all walks of life, from local Highland Park day traders to a Master’s jacket-donning Scotty Scheffler, to regular Joes like us who just want to knock back a cold one and smoke a ciggie out back. The taps at Inwood Tavern represent many local brewers, the wine pours are generous (to say the least), and if you need a cure that only a stiff drink will fix, this spot serves up a mean mixed drink, too. Insiders know the real party’s out back on the porch, by the way.

Lakewood Landing

5818 Live Oak St.

For more than 50 years, Lakewood Landing has been the “upscale dive” Dallasites turn to for a great burger and a neighborhood bar atmosphere that you just can’t find at many places around town these days. The Landing packs a lot of character into its small space with a pool table and jukebox that is kept updated with local favorites. The bar also has a big patio area out front with plenty of seating to get some air and talk music, sports or anything with locals who know where the good times really roll. Famously, they serve a jalapeno beer-battered corn dog after 11 p.m. only. And one of our favorite bar seats in the city is the solo spot at the far end of the bar by the door. If you dabble in casual anthropology, snag this seat. Ship’s Lounge

1613 Greenville Ave.

Sailing since 1947, Ship’s proclaims itself the “Oldest Dive Bar in Dallas.” Straddling the Lower Greenville club scene and an old East Dallas neighborhood, it offers a one-of-a-kind look into what happens when the two worlds collide. On one end of the bar, you’ll see folks who’ve been regulars for decades. A few seats down, local artists flirt with fans catching the game on TV. The older regulars like to keep the place quiet, so please respect the no-cussing policy and be prepared to use your inside voices.

Paradise found A near-perfect mix of everything we love (and nothing we don’t). Brick and Bones

2651 Commerce St.

Deep Ellum’s Brick and Bones relocated from Main Street to Commerce last year, losing none of its effortless attitude in the process. Each of the six house cocktails is priced to move, plus a bevy of beers, wines and liquors. The small kitchen in the back pushes out 24-hour-brined Mexican-inspired chicken that will light your palate on fire – and maybe other things. It’s sexy-hot, but keep that down low because influencers may pick up on it and ruin the joint. Drinks roll out quickly, and service is on point. This is a pocket of Deep Ellum’s old soul.

The Grapevine Bar

2213 Butler

This has long been Dallas’ “everyone bar,” and though there’s no doing coke in the bathroom (so says a sign, anyway), there’s always karaoke and regular theme nights like the Synth-Pop Dance Party. Or, head out to the patio to shoot some hoops, sip some seriously powerful drinks and snack on a nosh from the kitchen. Mike’s Gemini Twin Lounge

1906 S. Hardwood St.

This Cedars bar is often labeled a dive, but there’s nothing shabby about Mike’s. Inside, a refreshing cross of swanky and unpretentious collides with a stripper pole and hot dogs. The bar has a pool table and darts; the management wears suits, which is said to be a nod to how serious they take serving customers. If you go, you must order Mike’s dirty martini, made with fresh-pressed olive juice and dressed with an anchovy-stuffed olive. There’s a tiny patio in the back, and the few snacks include a row of boxed candy sitting behind the bar and a roller grill for hot dogs (Meats by Linz, mind you). It’s flirty, dark, mysterious and classy all at once. Just don’t even think about getting on that stripper pole: it’s for day-dreaming only. Saint Valentine

4800 Bryan St.

Opened in 2023, this East Dallas bar named for a West Texas town may be young, but it knows how it’s done. From two experienced barkeeps – mixologist Gabe Sanchez, previously of Black Swan in Deep Ellum, and Ryan Payne from Tiny Victories in Oak Cliff – Saint Valentine brings a certain swanky style with an attitude of indifference. Sip a cocktail like the fruity Big Booty Trudy with pineapple charanda, lemon macadamia orgeat and passionfruit. James Beard Award finalist chef Misti Norris runs the kitchen now, serving patrons upscale nostalgia on a plate (think a super-fancy TV dinner).

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Nice and naughty A hint of delicious mischief or just plain down and dirty. Charlie’s Star Lounge

4319 Main St.

“Be Kind, Unwind” is the tagline for Charlie’s Star Lounge, which is right outside of Deep Ellum. Located in the former home of the Starlight Lounge, owner Allen Falker and general manager Corey Howe had to replace almost everything in the building: plumbing, electrical, roof, floor, HVAC, bathrooms (for ADA compliance) and the parking lot. What is left is a straightforward bar with DJ, music video and karaoke nights. Be sure to try the Cherry Lime-Yay!, a frozen cherry limeade with vodka. If you’re feeling extra fancy, try an Old Fashioned made with Garrison Brothers Single Barrel.

Double D’s

1404 N. Riverfront Blvd.

Get your mind out of the gutter. It’s called Double D’s because it’s in the Design District. But that’s not to say the vibe isn’t sexy and a little naughty. From the ’80s-era basement decor to guest DJs, dance parties and cocktail competitions, it’s giving “party like your parents are out of town” every night. Early on, try Edna’s Lunch Box, a tribute to the famed Oklahoma bar made with cold beer, amaretto and orange juice. Later, as a line starts to form at the door, order a classic cocktail off one of the best bar menus in town. And hey, why not buy one for the hottie on the next stool, too? LadyLove Lounge and Sound

310 W. Seventh St.

Lying low on a near-hidden corner of Bishop Arts gives LadyLove the allure of a speakeasy, but there’s no prohibition at this inclusive space. The music may be loud enough to limit conversation, but who’s here to talk? Instead, dance to sounds from a stellar DJ lineup, plus the red-lit lounge also hosts theme nights (hello, Rose Toy Rave), a patio and a delectable new Asian-inspired menu. House cocktails include a Rude Boy with tequila, dry vermouth, aloe-peno syrup, lime and salt. Beers start at $5 and include some local options. This is where velvet meets leather, and where you’ll meet new friends to dance into the night. The Peak Inn

132 N. Peak St.

When Joe Morales opened this bar in November 2019, he called The Peak Inn his “retirement bar,” as in the kind of place he wants to find a stool to call home later down the road. Many locals and regulars are already doing that. The jukebox has a cultured range from Lizzo to Jerry Jeff Walker, the weekday happy hour lasts until 10 p.m., and the kitchen stays open to 1:30 a.m. every night. In fact, the bar food here is superior; you might not find a better late-night burger in this city. Specifically, the Lil’ Kahuna burger with a house-made Thousand Island dressing is a critic favorite. The vibe, strong drinks and food also make it a big draw for local service industry workers after they get off their shifts.

Single Wide

2110 Greenville Ave.

Single Wide is a small bar. Like, really small. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in hospitality. Single Wide offers the same special drinks under the same trailer park aesthetic that its Deep Ellum counterpart, Double Wide, is known for, but Single Wide stands out with its own undying spirit despite the constant changes taking place in Lowest Greenville. Whiskeys

835 Exposition Ave.

Tucked away in Exposition Park is one of Dallas’ finest hidden gems. Whiskeys represents a sophisticated oasis within an almost-forgotten strip of Dallas real estate. Co-owner Sean Smith and the team take to heart the curation of roughly 700 unique top-shelf whiskeys and bourbons, fit for fortified aficionados and beginners alike. Among the many things that make the place pop, including the sultry interior and the soulful sounds pumping from the speakers, are the curated whiskey flights. Try the homage to the originator of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand, Uncle Nearest Green.

Down to chill The Dallas bars that are always up (or down) for whatever you have in mind. Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

When Armoury D.E. opened its doors in 2015, its mission was to offer some of the best cocktails, Hungarian-accented food, and live music Deep Ellum had seen in years. We’d say “mission accomplished,” and add extra credit for the dark-and-sultry atmosphere. In addition to a wide selection of beers, there’s also an array of boilermaker variations and creative cocktails. Looking to cast a spell? Try the High Priestess, a seductive mix of tequila, lime, chile agave and Strega, a.k.a. “witch” liqueur. Venture out back to catch one of the free live shows, curated with a music taste as refined as the bar’s choice in booze.

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Alexandre’s

4026 Cedar Springs Road

A long bar, comfortable seating, and a small cabaret-style stage give Alexandre’s the intimate feel of a speakeasy or jazz lounge. Plus, the knowledgeable team can whip up delicious craft cocktails such as icy mint juleps, pisco sours and sidecars. On weekends, Alexandre’s showcases live performances from local talent, and don’t miss $20 steak nights every Wednesday. Black Swan Saloon

1623 N. Hall St.

Black Swan Saloon was the original cocktail bar of Deep Ellum, but sadly shuttered in the wake of the pandemic. Four years later, like a dark-winged beauty, it rose again in East Dallas with the same Clint Eastwood velvet artwork. The city wept for joy, and returned to sipping Black Swan Classics, boilermakers and House Freezer Martinis among the moody, swanky decor. Servers are attentive and helpful. Dress up or wear your old Foreigner shirt; anything goes here. Cold Beer Co.

3600 Main St.

Cold Beer Co. is a low-key beer garden on the east end of Deep Ellum – east enough that East Dallas gets split custody. The bartenders are attentive and knowledgeable, and the local beer selection is beyond wide: 24 taps, plus 36 more in cans, some of which rotate seasonally. And, perhaps the greatest beer sidekick since your college roommate, CBC has a grilled pimento cheese sandwich. The large outdoor areas are all worked over with either heaters or misters and fans, depending on the time of year. Oh, and if you don’t like beer, well, first we can’t be friends. Second, CBC also has a limited but interesting cocktail menu, including the Texas Pecan Old Fashioned.

The Dubliner Irish Pub

2818 Greenville Ave.

While this little bar may be tiny, the heart of it all is unmatched. The Dubliner, Dallas’ longest-running Irish pub, offers a stacked selection of Irish beers, whiskeys and spirits. So make a new friend at the long wooden bar, shoot some darts, and rock out to some tunes, because you’ll want to stay for hours at this cozy little haunt. The beer certainly reflects the Emerald Isle influences; on tap are Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, Newcastle and a rotating selection of featured beers. Whether you stop by for a pint or a nosh, you’ll be kept warm by the crackling fireplace inside in the winter or cooled down while chatting up new friends on the air-conditioned patio in the summer. Hidden Door

5025 Bowser Ave.

Feel free to get the party started early at Hidden Door; this quirky gay dive bar begins pouring drinks as early as 7 a.m. They finally started accepting credit cards instead of only cash payments, too, so grab a drink, hit the pool tables or take the party out to the spacious patio. Added attractions include drag shows, leather daddy pageants and all-night dancing. Plus, with over $2 million donated to local LGBTQ+ organizations, all the fun here also gives back to the community. The Libertine Bar

2101 Greenville Ave.

This Lower Greenville staple has been around since 2006, owing largely to its thoughtfully curated draught beer selection and stellar bar food. Brunch on the spacious patio is perfect for a date (or the morning after). The playlist is always great, too, consisting mostly of indie rock. For a group hang, check out Wednesday and Thursday trivia, or just pop in on Tuesday to snag a steak (or burger) and a cocktail for just $20.

Old Monk

2847 N. Henderson Ave.

Don’t let the name fool ya; the Monk’s hardly a chaste role model. Opened in 1998, it’s seen generations of bustling, beer-soaked nights, followed by brunch behind big sunglasses in the morning. The bar boasts draft beers from around the world, plus 50 bottles to choose from; the service is impeccable, and the fish and chips are tops in the city. Add in the authentic cozy feel, complete with pendant lights from a monastery in Europe, and it’s the perfect hideaway any day of the week. There’s now a second location along Davis Street in the Bishop Arts, as well as sister bars down the street along Henderson Avenue: The Skellig and Spider Murphy’s. Parliament

2418 Allen St.

Brought to us by Dallas’ drink king Eddie “Lucky” Campbell, stepping inside this State-Thomas hideaway is like traveling back in time to the barrooms and clubs of the early 1900s. Parliament offers a sophisticated selection of craft cocktails, like the Smoking Gun, a bad boy’s take on the Old Fashioned finished with cherry-wood smoke. Strangeways

2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

A Yelp reviewer’s complaint about this place is exactly what makes it so endearing to its fans. He was miffed because the “non-recognized music is not able to be changed.” Exactly. One of the best craft beer bars around, Strangeways is an off-beat East Dallas neighborhood pub with a great patio. The eclectic wall art, vibe, conversation, music and whatever else is specifically not designed to appeal to the masses. You just either dig it or you don’t. Keep an eye out for flight nights and pop-up dinners. And their bar food is some of the best around.

St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin

2730 Commerce St.

This Deep Ellum landmark has held steady while the surrounding scene ebbs and flows for more than 20 years now. St. Pete’s straddles the line between a restaurant with a reliably high-caliber kitchen and a bar where anyone can grab a stool and a beer. At the end of the day, every neighborhood needs a spot like this. The expansive outdoor courtyard is great for people-watching. If you’re looking for a place to become regular, the bar at St. Pete’s has a golden real estate opportunity for you. Sue Ellen’s

3014 Throckmorton St.

Open since 1989, Sue Ellen’s is Texas’ oldest lesbian bar and a staple in Dallas nightlife. Following a pandemic-era glow-up, the party’s back every night (except Monday) on multiple levels and across a giant dance floor. Don’t miss Tuesday karaoke, weekly drag shows, and theme nights ranging from musical parodies (Little Shop of Whorers) to Sleazy Sue’s burlesque. And, no matter what’s on deck, everyone’s always welcome at Sue’s.

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Tiny Victories

604 N. Tyler St.

This tiny cocktail den (as the name suggests) occupies just 1,000 square feet to the west of the Bishop Arts District. The patio and happy hour wink and say, “Well, hi there, neighbor.” Treat yourself to something under the “classics” section, all of which are historical pillars of the cocktail industry. The 1895 Old Fashioned is a sure thing, or if you’re feeling rebellious, try the Bad Decisions, a house shot made with strawberry, vodka, and lemon. All cocktails are half price from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and all day Tuesday, adding up to the perfect place to take your friends – or fly solo and plan to make a few more. Twilite Lounge

2640 Elm St.

As you walk down Elm Street in Deep Ellum, you’ll pass a heavy black door and red shaded windows. This is the Twilite Lounge, known for its incredible, seasoned bar staff who know their way around a good cocktail. Known also for its frequent free live shows that might get a little loud for folks there to unwind, Twilight Lounge also has a cozy little patio area out back with plenty of table seating where guests can chat away into the night.

Good sports Dallas is clearly a sports city, and we’ve got the sports bars to prove it. Christies Sports Bar and Grill

2817 Greenville Ave.

When the soup of the day is “mimosas” and sangrias come in towers, you know you’ve found home — not to mention the spicy and tropical F*** It Bucket. This longtime fave moved from Uptown to Greenville Avenue in ’21, and the updated digs now include a larger outdoor space. Plus, every seat at Christies — inside, outside and on the roof — has views of TVs, so it’s a great option for catching local, national, and international sports games with the whole gang.

Stan’s Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave.

Sports, sports and more sports await you at Stan’s Blue Note. This Lower Greenville “sports dive bar” is a great place to catch football, hockey, basketball and any other sporting event you can imagine. Watch the game on multiple screens from the comfort of multiple barstools or soft couches. The bar has recently gotten a fresh makeover, which includes another pool table. They have the best vending machines in the state. Drinks are fairly cheap, so you can easily celebrate your team’s victory. Or mourn another Cowboys loss. Whichever. Milo Butterfinger’s

5645 SMU Blvd.

Milo Butterfinger’s changed ownership a couple of years back and got a proper facelift. We’re not sure what was involved or even if we want to know, but damn, it looks fantastic. The place draws a mix of SMU students, neighborhood regulars, and old-timers. It’s perpetually in a good mood; either out on the giant patio, in one of the big booths, at a pool table, or by the cozy fireplace. Bottom line? It’s a great place to watch sports, hang with your pals, or meet a special new friend (wink, wink). Oh, and it’s also a steal, with $10 weekday lunch specials, daily drink specials and happy hour featuring $3.75 domestic beers. Thomas Avenue Beverage Co. (TABC)

2901 Thomas Ave.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Eddie “Lucky” Campbell knows a thing or two about bars. The long-time Dallas barkeep, who also owns the Standard Pour and Parliament, has created a space at TABC that is smart and stylish, but not arrogant. Inside is dark and cozy; the big patio is airy, sporty and dog-friendly. Happy hour runs from 4–7 p.m. seven (SEV-EN!) days a week with classic cocktails priced below embarrassingly cheap, which we honestly can’t say enough good things about. The food menu is tight and hits above its weight: specials like spinach and poblano alfredo, or shrimp and sausage bucatini are made from scratch.

Guest stars Where to bring your out-of-town guests. Archive and Alchemy

1922 Greenville Ave.

The jewel of a bar formerly known as Apothecary recently expanded into the neighboring former home of Rye, becoming a two-room cocktail experience called Archive and Alchemy. The Rye team remains at the helm, flexing the same strength that earned the Michelin Guide Texas Exceptional Cocktails Award in 2024. Following this transformation, guests may choose their room upon arrival, though everyone is encouraged to explore both sides throughout the night. On the Archive side, find a more approachable vibe with drinks from Apothecary’s original “Over the Counter” section like the Rob Roy and Soft Serve Margarita. Alchemy, by contrast, is the more experimental, more playful of the two, serving many inventive “Illicit Elixirs.” Uniting the pair is a food menu that can be ordered from either side, with more nods to old favorites like the Icelandic hot dog and the sauerkraut cake.

Ayahuasca Cantina

334 Jefferson Blvd.

Possibly the most difficult-to-find bar in Dallas, in order to locate Ayahuasca, you’ll enter Xamán Café, then head down a back hallway to a wooden door. Step inside for a truly captivating experience. Every bottle of booze is sourced from Mexico; the cocktail menu is designed to represent eras in Mexico’s history, from Prehispanico through the Revolution to modern times. Within the Independencia section, for example, you’ll find the namesake Ayahuasca made with tepache (pineapple), mezcal, and ginger. After your thirst is quenched, indulge your palate with a menu influenced by Oaxaca and steeped in authenticity, from Chicharrones to Lengua con Adobo Guiso. Fear not if you’re unfamiliar with the fare; servers are happy to be your guide. Bowen House

2614 Boll St.

In the Victorian-era landmark Ahab-Bowen House, you can brush with a bit of local history while you kick back a few cold cocktails. Conveniently located in uptown Dallas, the Bowen House’s vintage decor nods to a bygone era, while the drink menu tends toward the upscale. There’s a classy wine list and an assortment of beers in draft, bottles, and cans, and the signature cocktails are sexy like a forbidden literary love affair. For example, La Ofrenda layers roasted tomatillo-infused mezcal with citrus liqueur, firewater bitters, and avocado oil. Boxcar

4509 Greenville Ave.

This tiny space is fashioned to look like an old-timey luxury passenger train car. Instead of actual windows, TVs synced to passing landscapes line the walls at Boxcar. Elegant and mysterious, the only thing it needs to complete the illusion is a little tremor to shake the crystals hanging from the chandelier. But it’s not all show; the drinks are just as captivating. Start with the Magic Potion, with a single-word description: clarified. We can’t recall exactly what was in ours (it changes), but we had two. We can also vouch for the Thief in the Night with pistachio-infused gin, lemon and melon liqueur, topped with egg white froth. Elevated bites, like the jalapeno cheddar corn dog, are a treat. Oh, and absolutely be sure to visit the bathrooms.

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

With plenty of ultra-lounges and cocktail bars in our watering-hole repertoire, the Katy Trail Ice House is iconic. Complete with nearly 30 Texas beers on draft and Texas whiskeys, to boot, it’s located just off the Katy Trail for an easy pop-in after your workout. And, since it’s relying on outdoorsy types to stay in business, it has one of the biggest, most colorful patios in town. Need to protein-up as you cool down? The bar has a full menu that includes burgers, brats, and dogs, plus don’t sleep on the dark-beer venison chili. Lee Harvey’s

1807 Gould St.

This dive, named for one of the most infamous figures in our city’s history, sports throwback wood-paneled walls, pool tables, and old-school neon signs. A Dallas institution, Lee Harvey’s is exactly where you’d want to go to knock down a few cold ones with the gang. No friends? No problem. Bring your four-legged bestie and hang out on the patio, which is one of the best in town. And when you’re good and toasty, be sure to grab an order of onion rings with chipotle aioli. They’re straight-up more addictive than crack (not that we’ve tried crack, or anything).