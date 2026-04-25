The Top 50 Restaurants in Dallas Right Now

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The “best” of anything is so subjective: best dog, best album, the best movie released in 1984. This list highlights 50 restaurants that make Dallas an exciting place to live, work and play. Usual suspects? Some, but not exclusively. Individually, these are spots we continually go back to because they offer something, well, tasty, of course, but also unique. Collectively, it’s a great mixtape; a little of this and that — it’s high-end and low-end, a mix of grit and elegance. If you hit one spot a week for the next year, you’d have a well-rounded idea of what Dallas’ culinary scene has to offer. This year, we’ve narrowed our list down from 100 to 50. Fifty is less gangly, more succinct and, pound-for-pound, packs a bigger punch to your taco hole. We strive to have a diverse range in terms of geography, cuisine and price point. Here are the spots that made the cut for the current edition of the Top 50 Restaurants in the Dallas metro area right now. Jump to: New and Noteworthy

Classic Dallas Restaurants

Splurge Worthy

Neighborhood Favorites and Gems

Barbecue Shops

Taquerias, Tacos and More

The Full List, A-Z

New and Noteworthy Our new and noteworthy additions are restaurants that have recently entered the local dining scene, occupying a good chunk of our headspace. Flamant Plano, Granite Park

5880 State Highway 121

flamant.restaurant

Flamant, flamingo in French, is a good name for this waterfront (pond) restaurant that embodies a showy pink feathery fowl. From the team behind Rye and Apothecary along Greenville Avenue in Dallas proper, the soul of this restaurant is a wood-fired hearth that kisses much of the menu. Dishes are inspired by the culinary traditions of Spain, France and Italy. Think octopus tentacles, whipped croquettes and thick muhammara dip spread over wood-fired bread, with heavier plates of pasta: cacio e pepe, ragu bianco and good ol’ spaghetti and meatballs. And we must talk about the $40 all-you-can-eat brunch, where you can pick from a dozen dishes — with a few guidelines — and live your best life on the weekends.

Bishop Arts

334 W. Davis St.

hugoseafoodbar.com

Not to overwork a phrase, but Hugo’s is a vibe. There’s one Hugo (Osorio) behind the bar and another Hugo (Galvan) in the kitchen. It’s a small space with just a few table tops and a bar, squeezed in the middle of a large building. Hugo’s is upscale and easy-going; fancy and casual; a party and a cozy date night. It’s whatever you need it to be. Start with some oysters and an ahi tuna tostada. Mains run from a caviar sampler to a cheeseburger (saw it at the bar and was jealous). The pasilla pork belly and fried oysters are made with a 24-hour braised pork belly with a pasilla wine reduction. The cocktails almost steal the show.

The Village, Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive

Meridian is in its new era, with Eduardo Osorio as the new chef. He’s introduced a menu centered around the wood-burning hearth, which is the core of the kitchen. There’s fire-kissed white sturgeon, pork, duck, branzino and chicken. Holdovers from the previous administration (chef Junior Borges) include daily bread, a strikingly similar burger. Smoked clams are served chilled with compressed honeydew, nuoc cham and cilantro oil. The dish that will change your life, though? Foie and Sea Island Cornbread with shishitos, white cheddar, brown butter and spiced honey. Splurge for the $12 caviar do-up and thank us later. Prime seating here is the chef’s table just in front of the kitchen. Meridian is a casually elegant space with a menu ripe for exploration.

Oak Lawn

4002 Oak Lawn Ave.

normansjapanese.com

Norman’s? Japanese grill? Yes, the story goes that this concept is inspired by a Texan who developed an appreciation for Japan’s culinary traditions while on deployment after World War II. The team behind it, Duro Hospitality, has put together a string of hits that includes Mister Charles and El Carlos Elegante, both of which are recommended in the Michelin Guide. So, the space is as meticulous as is the food. Stylistically, it’s Western Japanese. Sit at one of the sushi counters, the lively bar or a cozy booth in the center of the room, each offering a different experience (the bar seats are usually saved for walk-ins). The menu ranges from fire-kissed A5 beef and a dry-aged cowboy rib-eye to dumplings and Korean fried chicken. Start with a handroll, which is a unique DIY number (don’t overthink it). Servers will help you hopscotch the sections of the menu for a fantastic culinary adventure with Uncle Norman.

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Trinity Groves, West Dallas

3011 Gulden Lane

pescacoastalclassics.com

Ever been baptized by a tortilla soup? Might get more converts if we started here. Jesus Cramona, who has built a taco temple at Milagro Cantina, opened this restaurant in the Trinity Groves complex in 2024. At first, he wanted to put a high-end seafood spot in this space, but read the room and decided instead for a moderately priced concept. The menu is coastal Mexican with seafood boils, aguachiles and ceviches. There are classics too, such as blackened catfish topped with crab and served with asparagus and garlic smashed potatoes, which is $28, a deal in these times. Fish and chips are solid as is the burger. The “Amazing Tortilla Soup” is just that. The space is colorful, and brunch is a good time out on the patio with all those big boozy cocktails.

Farmers Branch

12990 Bee St.

sroink.com

This is Maurico Gallego’s second restaurant in Dallas; his other is the sexy Ayahuasca Cantina in Oak Cliff. This Farmers Branch outpost is a tropical ode to carnitas (hence the oink) that will teach Dallas diners the many facets of this five-tool taco. Copper pots, cazos, imported from Mexico, do the work in the kitchen, where the piglets are boiled (too much?). The menu offers four “cuts” of pork (shoulder, rind, rib or stomach) and includes six options for the full build-out. We like the guajiro verde with cactus and queso fresco, but the classic version with pickled onions and cilantro is great as well. You’ll want to arrive extra thirsty; behind the tropical-inspired bar, they’re making fruit mixes from scratch, including a tepeche, a traditional Mexican beverage made from fermented pineapple with hints of ginger. Yes, you can buy it by the liter, and, yes, you should (whether you take it home to mix with rum or tequila is up to you).

Related 17 Best Pizza Spots in Dallas

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Cafe Madrid is a restaurant to be thankful for. Nathan Hunsinger

Classic Dallas Restaurants Friends in town and want to show off a bit? Visit one of these places for character, culture and flavor. Cafe Madrid

Knox-Henderson

4501 Travis St.

cafemadrid-dallas.com

This summer, we got reacquainted with Cafe Madrid after learning of owner Donica Jimenez’s refusal to sell out to finance bros (the group that has swallowed everything else on the block). A Spaniard at heart, she opened this spot 40 years ago to bring tapas culture and community to Dallas. Small plates of cheese, Ibérico ham, albondigas and lamb spread out over tables, anchored by pitchers of sangria and glasses of wine. The broad cross-section of diners speaks to its appeal: Katy Trail walkers, moms and dads with the kids out for an early dinner, artists later at night and a variety of languages at all hours. Salud to sticking to what you believe in and maintaining an essential part of Dallas’ culture. Cafe Momentum

Downtown

1510 Pacific Ave.

cafemomentum.org

Cafe Momentum is a nonprofit venture that employs young adults previously involved with the justice system and pays them fair, living wages to help teach them life skills, leadership and, of course, how to work in a restaurant. Because of the employees’ fair wages, any tips left behind are considered donations to the mission. As such, it’s easy to praise the restaurant without ever mentioning food, just by dwelling on the life-changing effects it has on young people who deserve this chance to work and grow. But here’s the thing: Cafe Momentum is a genuinely great restaurant, one that consistently manages to stand out from the crowd.

Cris and John Viet-Mex Kitchen

Far North Dallas

6090 Campbell Road

crisandjohn.com

Cristina Mendez and John Pham opened Cris and John in 2017 in a North Dallas strip mall — bookended by a 7-Eleven and a laundromat — and have stood out with a creative blend of Vietnamese and Mexican street fare. They recently relocated further north, with more parking. Center of the menu is the phoritto, which combines all the goodness of a bowl of pho into a toasty tortilla. From there, the menu expands to bao, tacos or banh mi with a variety of fillings, or more traditional pho and ramen. Want loaded fries and spicy wings? Cris and John has you covered, blending cuisines like few others in the city.

Gorji Restaurant

Addison

5100 Belt Line Road

chefgorji.com

Gorji is nearly a one-man show, with chef-owner Mansour Gorji buying the ingredients, answering phone calls for reservations, greeting each table and cooking dinner with the help of a handful of staff. The dining room is small, the atmosphere is intimate and each table is booked for only one party per night, which makes this one of the most romantic restaurants in Dallas. The food reflects Gorji’s background as both an accomplished grillmaster and an Iranian-American immigrant; sample Persian-inspired appetizers and then go for a flawlessly cooked steak or a cut of wild game.

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Jonathon’s Diner

Bishop Arts/Oak Cliff

1619 N. Beckley Ave.

jonathonsoakcliff.com

Here you’ll find the city’s best chicken and waffles, along with some of its best gravy with plenty of black pepper. The chicken biscuit is an ode to being “so extra.” Brunch is an entire event. We’d tell you to dress up, but you actually better be comfortable. Breakfast is served all day, but don’t skip the sandwiches, like the super-tall club sandwich or the macaroni and cheese that’s full of love and no fuss. In 2022, it expanded with a second location at 5337 Forest Lane.

Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

South Dallas

3939 S. Polk St.

At the end of a strip center under the shadow of U.S. 67, chef Kevin Winston is rethinking classic Southern food. What’s remarkable about the dishes at Kendall Karsen’s is their confidence. No, those baked ribs don’t need a sauce, not with their peppery rub and tender meat that comes off the bone with a gentle tug. But there’s a cup of deep brown barbecue sauce on the side anyway, and it’s fantastic. No, these stewed collard greens don’t need half a saltshaker and a pound of bacon to achieve deeply satisfying flavor. (There are inch-wide planks of pork in the cabbage, though.) What’s even better than the food, though, is the outstanding hospitality of this ultra-friendly team, which serves a close-knit community of regulars. No wonder this spot has hosted celebrity visitors like Bun B.

Lucia

Bishop Arts District

287 N. Bishop Ave.

luciadallas.com

Walking into Lucia is much like walking into a home. The hostess (who is the chef’s wife) is genuinely gleeful you’ve arrived, so perhaps that makes it better than home. You’ll definitely want to make a reservation. And if the long wait seems daunting, click that box for alerts, which will notify you when there’s a cancellation and you’ll likely get a notification within a week. Be sure to start your visit with a brown butter old-fashioned, one of the best drinks we’ve ever had. Then consider chef David Uygur’s prized salumi board, which is blessed with house-cured meats, pâtés and mousse along with house-baked bread. Beyond that, the menu changes seasonally and while it is Italian at its core, this isn’t your typical romp through fettuccine and red sauce. Try dishes like bucatini with mussels or Amish chicken with marinated greens and toasted pecans and croutons. There are no misses here. It’s all hits.

Mr. Max Izakaya Restaurant

Irving

3028 N. Belt Line Road

mrmaxtx.com

Mr. Max himself, Hare Nakamura, died in 2013, but his namesake restaurant is still thriving in its third decade of business. A casual oasis of high-quality Japanese food in an Irving strip mall that also contains five hair salons, Mr. Max offers cold and hot appetizers, grilled seafood and irresistible fried snacks such as takoyaki, the battered balls topped with dancing bonito flakes and concealing nuggets of octopus within. Half-sized bowls of ramen mean you can chow down on noodles and still have room for something else.

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Revolver Gastro Cantina

Deep Ellum

2701 Main St.

revolvertacolounge.com

Chef and owner Regino Rojas is fascinated with Japanese cooking, which might be an odd intro for a taco spot. A “gastro cantina” might also seem like an odd pairing, but when the fare is this good, you can call it what you want. Be sure to start a meal with the delicate cabrito wontons. We’re also partial to the pulpo tacos; one is served carnitas style with fried leek and a hot salsa verde. The other is served pastor style and comes with a whole tentacle lazing across a pressed-to-order tortilla with grilled pineapple, scallion and cilantro. If you’re seeking elegance, try its sister concept tasting room, La Purepecha.

Roots Southern Table

Farmers Branch

13050 Bee St.

rootssoutherntable.com

Chef Tiffany Derry’s triumphant Farmers Branch restaurant oozes joy. The customers are happy, the staff is enthusiastic, the mood is like a family reunion and the food tastes like a celebration. Derry’s kitchen serves up Southern fare inspired by her Louisiana roots, blending traditional and modern takes together brilliantly with her team. Derry may be the area’s biggest consumer of duck fat, using it for French fries, dirty rice, but most important, fried chicken. The poultry is brined to keep the meat tender and juicy, marinated to give it a gentle spicy heat, fried until a deep, dark brown and served family-style on a heaping plate.

Quarter Acre’s menu is both classic and innovative in a casually sophisticated space. Alison McLean

Splurge Worthy Spots

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Dallas restaurants worth every precious Benjamin.

El Carlos Elegante

The Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Blvd.

elcarloselegante.com

From the Dallas-based group Duro Hospitality, think of El Carlos Elegante as The Charles’ Mexican cousin. The restaurant is nondescript outside, but inside is a vibrant and lively space, serving authentic Mexican and South American fare with an upscale polish. The best of El Carlos’ dishes center on anything made with house-made masa; the mushroom tetelas or chorizo molotes are brilliant examples. A visit to El Carlos Elegante borders on “special occasion” spending, but the brilliant dishes are worth the price of admission.

Even Coast

Addison

5463 Belt Line Road

even-coast.com

The premise of steaks, seafood and pasta under one roof is not unique. But at Even Coast, chef Omar Flores has jumped into the concept with both feet, and the payoff has been splendid. Fresh seafood abounds, and Even Coast’s graceful handling turns out gems like a Texas redfish imbued with Creole flavors. Pastas are smartly executed, and steaks from Allen Brothers Ranch are a delight. Even Coast’s beverage program is top-notch, with an impressive wine selection to go alongside a curated cocktail menu.

Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar

Knox-Henderson

3129 Knox St.

greenpointdallas.com

Dallas restaurateurs Nik and Greg Katz wanted a seafood bar reminiscent of the part of South Africa their grandparents lived in near the Atlantic Coast. Green Point is open for lunch and dinner, and a seat at the horseshoe-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant is a great perch. The space is chic and unfussy, and the menu is chock full of fresh daily seafood and oysters sourced from waters around the globe. As impressive as the food is, Green Point’s drink menu is even lengthier than the food choices, with a selection of cocktails fronting an almost daunting wine list available by the glass or bottle.

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Quarter Acre

Lower Greenville

2023 Greenville Ave.

quarteracrerestaurant.com

Chef Toby Archibald says restaurants like his Quarter Acre are plentiful in his native New Zealand, but this spot on Greenville Avenue is at the vanguard of some of Dallas’ most creative cooking. On the surface, the cuisine may seem pretentious, but a closer look reveals a playful sense of whimsy. There are small one-hitter bites that offer inexpensive tastes of Quarter Acre’s imaginative spirit. Appetizers and entrees are frequently updated as ingredients come and go out of season, but it’s the tasting menu where this spot truly shines.

Tango Room

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive

tangoroomdallas.com

There are some Dallas restaurants that are great, but there are also restaurants that make Dallas great. Tango Room is both. The experience starts when you walk into the restaurant. Andy Warhol’s Diamond Dust Shoes hangs to the right of the hostess stands, as do many other art pieces in the restaurant (you can ask for a book to learn more about each art piece). We hear they spend more on art insurance than rent. Tango Room originally opened in 2021 but got a refresh a year ago, along with a new executive chef and bar program. Small, with just a dozen booths and a mid-sized bar, it’s sexy but quaint, exclusive but no jacket required. The steaks, seafood and pastas are all excellent.

Tatsu

Deep Ellum

3309 Elm St.

tatsu-dallas.com

Tatsu, the namesake Deep Ellum omakase restaurant from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, is one of two Dallas restaurants with a Michelin star, but we’ve been enthralled with Sekiguchi’s lessons in the art of omakase well before the Michelin Guide came to town. Dallas’ omakase scene is growing rapidly, but we prefer Tatsu’s traditional and elegant interpretation over more flashy alternatives. Just two seatings per evening take place at the 10-seat restaurant, and reservations fill quickly even before Tatsu earned a coveted Michelin star. Tatsu’s preparations are steeped in history and tradition that pay respect to the food, but the light shines brightest on the elegant brilliance on displa

Tei-An

Arts District

1722 Routh St.

tei-an.com

Chef and owner Teiichi Sakurai is one of the most influential figures on the Dallas dining scene. Tei-An is a masterpiece, one of the few restaurants in America to make its own soba noodles from scratch. The soba is spectacular, however you try it, from plain noodles with a trio of dipping sauces in bowls to a “bolognese” riff that bridges the gap between Japan and Italy. Tei-An flies in fresh seafood daily straight from Tokyo, making sushi and sashimi essential orders. Tasting menus offer a good chance to try everything, including the excellent tempura. (His ramen shop Ten in West Dallas is a worthy cult favorite.)

Related Longtime Staple Bugatti Ristorante Debuts New Trattoria Near Love Field

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Cenzo’s whipped ricotta made in-house with build-your-own toppings. Alison McLean

Neighborhood Staples and Gems The comforting spots that hit the spot every time. Cenzo’s Pizza and Deli

Oak Cliff

1700 W. 10th St.

cenzospizzaanddeli.com

In a converted gas station at the corner of Tenth and Jefferson in Oak Cliff’s Winnetka Heights neighborhood, Cenzo’s has quickly woven itself into the fabric of the neighborhood. Brilliant pizzas as well as hot and cold sandwiches like the classic “Italian Deli” or the “Fancy Fried Bologna” are jammed full of flavor. The beer taps pour out local suds alongside wines by the glass, and a spacious patio is bustling when the weather abides. Cheesesteak House

Oak Cliff

2015 W. Davis St.

cheesesteakhousetx.com

The Padilla family tried a few restaurant concepts before leaning into cheesesteaks, in part because patriarch Joel Padilla loved the sandwich and also because he really wanted to be his own boss. With that spirit, he now has five locations (most franchises), but the original in Oak Cliff is a bastion of the neighborhood. It sticks to Philadelphia’s Amoroso’s rolls, but everything else would probably make an Eagles fan big mad, which, honestly, is great. Sirloin is heated on a flat grill and mixed with onions and peppers, then topped with any of the house-made sauces or a queso-like cheese that brings it all together. Try the poblano cheesesteak for a bit more spice. A regular is less than $10, but you can order a large for about $12.

Encina

Bishop Arts District

614 W. Davis St.

encinadallas.com

Since opening in the fall of 2020, Encina has become a chef’s restaurant: people who cook for a living dine here. The blue corn butterscotch pancakes have become legendary, but the full menu, which changes somewhat, offers tender wagyu beef cheek pastrami served with pimento cheese, a decadent turkey leg confit you could share (but you won’t want to) and blackened red fish. The prices may say this is a place for a special night out, but the equation is there for a good neighborhood restaurant: food you crave, consistent good service and a space you want to be in.

Goodwins

Lower Greenvile

2905 Greenville Ave.

goodwinsdallas.com

Occupying the longtime home of the Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue, Goodwin’s is already an instant neighborhood go-to. Inside is lovely, with art deco meets mid-century luxe style, and the menu, with playful riffs on classic American bar-and-grill, is chock-full of winners. In the back is the Goose Bar, a nod to the former tenant, with cocktails and small bites served against a darker lounge backdrop. No matter which section you choose to eat or drink in, it becomes readily apparent why Goodwin’s appeal has blossomed so quickly.

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Ka-Tip Thai Street Food

Downtown

1011 S. Pearl Expressway

katipthaidallas.com

From the moment it opened, Ka-Tip offered what was probably the best Thai food within the Dallas city limits. Nearly everything on Ka-Tip’s tiny menu is sensational, and spicy-sour noodle soups like tom yum are perfect both for takeout and for winter months. Because the kitchen here doesn’t Americanize, sweeten or tone down its flavors and ingredients, each dish is more vivid than the equivalent at many Thai spots around town. If you’re a seafood fan, grab an order of hoi tod, a crispy grilled pancake filled with morsels of shellfish. Otherwise, go for the excellent noodle dishes.

Kitchen and Koctails by Keven Kelley

Downtown

1933 Elm St.

kitchenkocktailsusa.com

The menu at Kitchen + Kocktails is packed with comfort food staples such as Southern-fried catfish, shrimp and grits, and crispy fried green tomatoes. But don’t ignore the lamb chops here, or the blackened-shrimp-topped deviled eggs, both of which are on a budget-friendly happy hour menu. There’s also an impressive cocktail game. On the weekends, they run a clinic: How to Brunch. Pull out those nice heels you’d been saving, make reservations and buckle up. The oxtail here is epic.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox St.

knoxbistro.com

Too often, we associate French cuisine with stuffiness, arrogance, overpriced fare or some combination of the three. Thankfully, Dallas has Knox Bistro to showcase the best that French cuisine has to offer in a much more approachable fashion. The menu offers ingredients that aren’t at all complex but are so brilliantly executed that they taste like something new and fresh. There are delicate soufflés, naturally, seafood (try the branzino) and perfectly prepared vegetables. It’s all reminiscent of chef-partner Bruno Davaillon’s home in the Loire Valley.

Mayor’s House by Selda

Bishop Arts-Oak Cliff

635 Zang Blvd.

themayorshousebyselda.com

The Mayor’s House by Selda is an offshoot of North Dallas’ Selda Mediterranean Grill. At this second home near Oak Cliff’s Bishop Art’s District, it’s taken up residence in a two-story house built in the early 1900s that was at one-time home to Dallas’ mayor, George Sergeant. The space is both historical and modern with Turkish rugs and colorful pendant lights adding a Mediterranean flair. The menu is large, and things can get out of hand quickly, but just let that happen. You’ll want to get as many breads as you can (like the cheese pide) and don’t skip the halloumi cheese. Kebabs are a signature dish: hand-chopped lamb and red peppers are cooked over charcoal. Then, there’s the dessert tray: everything is made in-house with some traditional desserts, including cheesecake and tres leches, with a Mediterranean spin.

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Mot Hai Ba

East Dallas

6047 Lewis St.

mothaibadallas.com

Chef Peja Krstic’s East Dallas fusion restaurant is a local favorite. Over the past several years, Krstic has sharpened his focus with notable results. Một Hai Ba’s Vietnamese influences are still there, but the menu demonstrates Krstic’s global chops, with house-made pastas or seafood grilled over Japanese binchō-tan charcoal. Michelin took note and assigned it a Bib Gourmand distinction for the past two years for its high-quality food at a reasonable price point. The kimchi and foie gras dumplings show off a medley of flavors and are adorned with caramelized pears and Wagyu ribeye. The blend of cuisines symbolizes everything Một Hai Ba is about.

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen

Lower Greenville

1907 Greenville Ave.

ngonvietkitchen.com

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen has brought a delightful menu to Lower Greenville. Start with spring rolls, fried exteriors wrapping shrimp, pork and leafy greens. The broken rice plate offers tender rice, shrimp, cucumber, pickled veggies and a sunny-side-up egg. Choose your protein, but you can’t go wrong with the lemongrass pork. The best part may be pouring over as much fish sauce as you like. The banh mi is welcoming and simple, with layers of meat, foie gras pâté and plenty of pickled vegetables and cilantro. A dish you shouldn’t skip is the bun bo Hue, with the bite of spice from chili oil alongside fragrant lemongrass. Ngon received a Bib Gourmand distinction from Michelin in 2024 and 2025.

Partenope Ristorante

Downtown

1903 Main St.

partenopedallas.com

It’s hard to argue with the Neapolitan pizza-making prowess of Dino Santonicola, the Naples-born chef who opened Partenope after years at the popular Cane Rosso chain. His pizza crusts have a sourdough-type flavor, which underpins any combination of toppings. But Partenope is a well-rounded Italian restaurant that also has terrific made-from-scratch pastas, unusually interesting salads and more. A must-try is the monster-sized sandwiches, which use extraordinary pillowy loaves of bread made in-house. The bread is our favorite part, to be honest, but if you want a truly spicy sandwich, grab the Super Jeff, featuring hot soppressata and a mayo spiked with Calabrian chile peppers. There’s also a location in Richardson.

Radici

Farmers Branch

12990 Bee St.

radiciwoodfiredgrill.com

Next door to her already lauded Roots Southern Table, Radici is chef Tiffany Derry’s homage to the Italian-style cooking with which she began her career. To develop Radici’s menu, Derry traveled to Italy for culinary and cultural inspiration, which is evident in her interpretations of Italian classics. Pastas are on point, but Radici’s real work comes via the wood grill where gems like a roasted half chicken, striped bass or smoky eggplant come to life. Try the oniglio alla gricia: braised shredded rabbit blended into a pecorino and guanciale sauce, then tossed together with twisted pasta and a few bitter greens to contrast the richness.

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Southside Steaks and Cakes

Fair Park

3125 Al Lipscomb Way

southsidesteaksandcakes.com

Southside Steaks and Cakes first popped up on radar when the family-owned restaurant in South Dallas — situated within 1,000 feet of Fair Park — was added as a concessionaire to the State Fair in 2021. Then, in 2022, fireworks went off when its Peanut Butter Paradise won a Big Tex Choice Award. The more we got to know the owners, Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes, the more we were enthralled not only by the food but also by their infectious spirit and ambition. Southside has a big party vibe inside. The Philly cheesesteaks are two-handed sandwiches overflowing with meat and cheese. The wing menu has more than two dozen dry and wet rubs. For variety, get a Dime Bag, one of many menu items that play on cultural colloquialisms of a trap house, which the owners nickname the spot. And absolutely don’t skip dessert here.

Turan Uyghur Kitchen

Plano

2001 Coit Road

turanuyghurkitchen.com

As one of the Dallas area’s only Uyghur restaurants, Turan Uyghur Kitchen educates as well as nourishes. Uyghur cuisine prominently features roasted mutton and beef, rice dishes and kebabs. Since the majority of Uyghurs are Muslim, the food is predominantly halal. Dishes like the big plate chicken are simply marvelous, and a small portion was huge, easily feeding two people. This is a braised bone-in chicken stew served on a bed of flat noodles and piled high with potatoes, spring onions, garlic, and red and green bell peppers. Try the polow if it’s available, a slightly sweet pilaf-style rice cooked with onions and carrots and served with a lamb shank. We can’t say enough about the deep and savory flavors in the big plate chicken. Bone-in chicken and noodles are seasoned with star anise, cinnamon, clove, white and black pepper “and so on” (according to the menu).

Via Triozzi

Lower Greenville

1806 Greenville Ave.

viatriozzi.com

There’s a common refrain that, for all its talent, Dallas doesn’t have many real Italian restaurants. Via Triozzi aims to change our minds by checking many requisite Italian boxes: an exquisite lasagna, daily house-made pasta and several other well-executed Italian basics. Naturally, there’s an impressive, red-heavy wine selection and a full bar with an inspired assortment of cocktails. Via Triozzi’s space is lovely, with every detail considered, and meals there feel like you’ve been invited into the home of your long-lost Italian family. It all adds up to an Italian restaurant Dallas can be proud of. If butternut squash ravioli is on the menu, it’s a must-order.

Owner Clarence Cohens shows off a brisket at his spot, Baby Back Shak, an essential stop for barbecue in Dallas. Nathan Hunsinger

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The Top Barbecue Shops Baby Back Shak

The Cedars

1800 S. Akard St.

babybackshak.com

A half slab at Baby Back Shak joint means seven baby back ribs kissed with smoke, spiced with pepper and just-right tender: The meat doesn’t fall off the bone, but pulls off with the gentlest of tugs. It just narrowly beats out the boudin plate as our favorite order, but the boudin (here spelled boudain) is top-notch, too, especially dunked in a cup of sauce. The small dining room pays loving tribute to great blues musicians and displays two decades’ worth of media praise. We love two meaty sides: excellent, peppery, lick-the-takeout-container baked beans and the boudin links. Cattleack Barbeque

Farmers Branch

13628 Gamma Road

cattleackbbq.com

In an industrial park in Farmers Branch, Cattleack Barbeque lives up to every bit of hype it’s received, including a Bib Gourmand from Micheline Guide. Fabulous fatty brisket and extraordinary pulled whole hog are the stars, as is a vinegar-based coleslaw. Grab another bite of slaw and you’ll be prepared to tackle that next slice of Texas hot link. Some weeks, the Cattleack crew smokes beef ribs rubbed with a pastrami spice mix. The ribs are jaw-dropping; order an extra, take it home and throw it in a pot of beans the next day. In fact, order extra of everything in general, and you’ll be cooking the best beans of your life.

Smokey Joe’s BBQ

South Dallas

6403 S. R L Thornton Freeway

smokeyjoesbbqdallas.com

Regulars at Smokey Joe’s know that its bricks of fabulously tender and minimally treated pork ribs are unbeatable. And owner Kris Manning’s personal passion happens to be brisket, which might be why his has become the best brisket between Cattleack and Waco. Its balance — not overly smoky, not harshly seasoned, fabulously tender and moist — is just right. There are some great barbecue sandwiches here, including the GF, with heaping brisket, pickles and onion rings that stay crisp on the drive home.

Zavala’s Barbecue

Grand Prairie

421 W. Main St.

zavalasbarbecue.com

Zavala’s Mexican-influenced barbecue is deeply satisfying. Every Friday is taco night, but every barbecue tray can be converted into a taco plate if you ask for tortillas. You may argue, but tortillas are a better accompaniment to barbecue than white bread. A slice of Zavala’s lean brisket, nestled in a fluffy tortilla, topped with a cilantro-heavy house salsa verde, is perfection. The ribs are perfectly cooked, too, especially with a house barbecue sauce that leans heavily on spice. Making the whole experience even better, Zavala’s is housed in a tiny 1967 building in Grand Prairie’s mid-century downtown, with a big canopy hanging over the picnic tables out front. It’s an architectural gem, and a metaphor for the way that Zavala’s takes past traditions and uses them to build new traditions of its own.

Maximo, Sanchez and el Santo tacos at Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff Alison McLean

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The Top Taquerias, Tex-Mex and More Del Sur Tacos

South Dallas

720 E. Jefferson Blvd.

instagram.com/DelsurTacos

Del Sur Tacos competes with the best of Jefferson Boulevard’s crowd of rival taquerias, with inspired specialty tacos featuring fillings such as a chile relleno, excellent carnitas, cochinita pibil and birria. This is a fun space (luchadora-inspired), and it recently upgraded its patio, which is now party-ready; check out karaoke night on Wednesday nights, too. Grab some mulitas and enjoy a dish of meat, beans and stacked tortillas. We’re in love with El Santo, a taco with a nearly even mixture of grilled pork and julienned radishes doused in fiery guajillo pepper salsa. Grab your tacos as a platter to get the excellent side cup of beans. There’s also a location in McKinney. El Come Taco

East Dallas

2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

elcometaco.com

This Old East Dallas taco joint is officially an institution. Everything at El Come is good, even the simple Jose taco with beans, cheese and avocado, but look out for unusual offerings like tripe, lengua, sesos (veal brains) and chapulines (grasshoppers). Big TVs make this a good place to watch a soccer game, too. The patio here is great and, even better, is the adjacent speakeasy, La Viuda Negra. The facade of La Viuda is a bridal shop and has its own separate, ever-changing food menu to pair with its showy cocktails. Getting the check at the bar is the real adventure. (The check is tucked into a leather journal where imbibers leave poems, thoughts and … well, we can’t say everything, just go find out.)

El Pueblo

Oak Cliff

525 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Some of the best enchiladas verdes in Dallas can be found at El Pueblo, and if you agree with us, you can order them in an enormous platter of six, or just get two as they come with sides of rice and beans. There are other hits on the menu too, including picadillo gorditas, lengua tacos and divine mole. Stacks of tortillas make a carnitas platter or a plate of pollo en mole even more enticing. This is some of Oak Cliff’s best Mexican comfort food.

La Calle Doce

Oak Cliff

415 W. 12th St.

lacalledoce-dallas.com

Sitting on the porch at La Calle Doce in Oak Cliff, you could easily believe you were lunching in San Antonio, not Dallas. Upscale but not stuffy, this local institution (which also has an East Dallas location) serves some of the best-quality Mexican seafood in town, from ceviche cocktails and tostadas to seafood chiles rellenos and perfectly grilled shrimp alambres. Many of the main courses come with appetizer cups of fish stew, so be careful not to overindulge in chips and salsa.

Maskaras Mexican Grill

South Dallas

2423 W. Kiest Blvd.

maskarasmexicangrill.com

Some of the best Guadalajaran food in Dallas comes from this luchador-themed restaurant in the heart of Oak Cliff. Many first-timers come to Maskaras for its extraordinary collection of lucha libre masks, costumes and vintage posters, but they stay because of the awesome tacos ahogados (“drowned” tacos bathing in salsa), enormous tortas and rich carne en su jugo. The spicy shrimp burrito is more than a foot long, and the hospitality here is as big-hearted as the plates are, well, big. The sudden internet popularity of birria, a Jalisco specialty, became a fan favorite at Maskaras, as the restaurant serves birria three ways: plated as a stew, in soft-tortilla “street” tacos or, most indulgently of all, in fried tacos that are also stuffed with gooey cheese.

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Milagro Taco Cantina

West Dallas

440 Singleton Blvd.

milagrotacocantina.com

This second iteration of the once-popular taqueria, Tacos Mariachi, just a stone’s throw away from the original, reprised much of the menu along with a whole new slate of ceviche tostadas and a shrimp burger that comes topped with chicharron crumbles and a jalapeño glaze. The standards include a fillet of smoked salmon wrapped in griddled cheese. The shrimp taco, or “taco gobernador” on the menu, is topped with sweet-sour pickled red onions, pico and a punchy salsa. Try the campechano, a surf-and-turf combination of carne asada, octopus and shrimp. We hear that in 2026, this spot will transition to a full-service restaurant, which will elevate the experience here.

Chris Wolfgang contributed to this piece.

