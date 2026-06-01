40 cases of Fernet and a $12K monthly TV bill: How one Dallas bar is prepping for the World Cup

Reid McRea and Mo Sherbi became the new owner of Stan's on April 1, just months before the World Cup.

Reid McRea is a restaurant and bar industry veteran. Good thing. Because when he became co-owner of Stan’s Blue Note — one of Dallas’ longest-standing sports bars — he had two months and 10 days before the World Cup. Ironically or not, he signed that deal on April 1.

McRea cut his chops at local bars like the Idle Rich, Blackfriar Pub and Renfield’s Corner (learning from one of the best in the business, Feargal McKinney). He left for California and other business ventures before returning to Dallas a couple of years ago, ready for his next project. His dad, Mike McRea, bought Stan’s 10 years ago. He was ready to sell at about that time, so Reid and his business partner, Mo Sherbi, jumped at the chance.

Stan’s has old bones. The bar along Greenville Avenue — one of Dallas’ oldest commercial strips — has been operating since 1952. I actually had my first date with my husband there in … well, a long time ago. The large bar wears its age well. It’s got character and grit, and is always ready for a good time.

Stan’s is one of Dallas’ oldest bars, but it has recently gotten a glow-up. Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

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Recently, there’s been a flurry of renovations: new bathrooms and an upstairs lounge space — luckily, Sherbi’s other business is construction. Plus, all the accouterments to entertain World Cup fans. There are new TVs to install, signs to be printed and new souvenir mugs. The last-minute rush is on.

“Literally every single person we’ve talked to was like, ‘Hey, we understand you need this very quickly, but every other restaurant and bar in town needs this very quickly,” Reid says. “So we should be getting everything literally the 8th, 9th and 10th of June — to be ready for the 11th,” which is when Mexico plays South Africa in the first game of the World Cup.

The clock is ticking, and no one wants to leave money on the table, especially in this economy.

Here are a few more things he’s added to get ready:

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A new, third pool table

Three new giant Jangas in addition to several other group games

Remodeled bathrooms (three total), including one new toilet in a ladies’ room

New parking lot for 22 cars behind the building

Valet service

New table ordering technology

Flags from every country playing in the World Cup

New furniture for the front patio

Two new servers dedicated solely to running food and drinks to tables.

Eight new bartenders

Two new kitchen staff

Six new security staff

Amaro, anyone?

Reid also has an eye towards the cocktails visitors might want.

“Normally, we have one bottle of Fernet in the whole building, and in Argentina, Fernet and Coke is basically the national drink,” Reid says. “They all drink it. So now we’re having to order 40 cases of Fernet for the World Cup. Same thing with the Japanese whiskeys.”

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What happens if they don’t go through all that Fernet? “Dollar shots,” he says with a smile.

Another investment is the TV lineup, not just the World Cup, but all the games that make this one of Dallas’ busiest sports bars.

“Our cable bill each month is $12,000,” he says.

Apparently, companies know exactly how many TVs are in a bar, and some even use occupancy rates to calculate bills.

“Dallas’ best sports bar has to be able to show sports,” he says with a shrug and a smile. And over the next six weeks, they will play every World Cup game.

Stan’s is near several other bars on the busy strip, making for a fun day of bar hopping. It’d be a great place to post up and take in the World Cup energy. And a Fernet and Coke.

Stan’s Blue Note, 2908 Greenville Ave., Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.