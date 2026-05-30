Eric Benét charms at Winsome Prime’s 1-year anniversary bash

The stars aligned for Winsome Prime’s one-year anniversary celebration, which featured a performance by R&B singer Eric Benét, adding to the smooth sophistication the intimate night was already radiating.

Located in the Design District, the upscale steakhouse has made its mark in Dallas since arriving last spring. Brought to Dallas by veteran restaurateurs and co-owners Rob Wright, Mazen Baltagi, Steve Rogers and Kurt Ogechi Agomuoas as an expansion of its Houston staple, the restaurant has seen strong support from its loyal patrons.

On Friday, they commemorated 365 days of operation in a new city. And the odds fell in their favor when they discovered the Grammy-nominated artist is currently on the road for the “An Evening with October London, Lalah Hathaway + Eric Benét” concert series.

Benét’s celebrated career

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The tour stopped in Grand Prairie at the Texas Trust CU Theater, sparking the idea of inviting the Grammy-nominated musician to help crown the evening after his main-stage performance.

Benét’s career has long been rooted in the kind of R&B that leans on vocals, romance and soul. Born in Mobile, AL, and raised in Milwaukee, he first performed with the family group “Benét” before stepping out as a solo artist with his 1996 debut album, “True to Myself.” His breakthrough came with his 1999 sophomore album, “A Day in the Life,” which featured the Tamia duet “Spend My Life With You.” The song became his signature hit, earned a Grammy nomination, and won an NAACP Image Award, helping cement him as one of the standout male voices of late ’90s and early 2000s R&B.

Over the years, he’s continued to build a loyal fan base with albums such as “Hurricane,” “Love & Life,” “Lost in Time,” “The One” and “The Co- Star” along with fan favorites like “I Wanna Be Loved,” “You’re the Only One,” and “Sometimes I Cry.” While his career shifted from mainstream to a more adult R&B lane, his legacy remains timeless with a catalog that still resonates with listeners who value classic soul.

More than a restaurant

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“We wanted Winsome Prime to feel like more than a restaurant,” co-owner Rob Wright said in a statement announcing the event. “From day one, the vision was to create a space where food, music, culture and community all come together. Celebrating our first anniversary in Dallas with someone as iconic as Eric Benét feels incredibly special.”

The evening’s vibe oozed a grown-and-sexy aura. The parking lots and the streets nearby were packed with cars. Walking through the door was a step into an uplifting atmosphere. From the moment one entered the space, they were met with fun energy as guests conversed, sipped beautiful cocktails and explored the menu. There was plenty of dancing, and many sang along with the live band led by Dallas-based artist and musician K Cook.

Parting the Red Sea

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the crowd cheered and parted as the Red Sea did for Moses so Benét could make his way to the Winsome Prime stage. Benét was rocking an all-white suit, sunglasses, and jewelry that caught the stage light. He opened with “You’re the Only One,” while interacting with the crowd, as he serenaded them throughout his set.

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There were some more candid moments as well.

“It’s been a year at Winsome, huh? I’m going to come back when they don’t put me to work, and I can come post up with y’all, and eat and drink and s**t,” he told the audience. “I love me some Dallas. I thought I would come celebrate with y’all…October London and Lalah Hathaway, and I just did a concert, so I’m not going to do like a whole thang, but can I do one more.”

A fan shouted out a request for “Spend My Life With You,” but Benét said he wanted something upbeat and closed with “Georgy Porgy,” featuring Faith Evans. The crowd went to town on that one, singing along and carrying the song with him. By 10:45 p.m., the short set was done.

“The service was amazing, the vibes were excellent, and the atmosphere was grown and sexy,” Aundrea Scott, a repeat customer told the Observer about the anniversary party.

“My friend and I had a fun night out on the town here at Winsome,” Anthony Johnson said about the celebration. “Eric was a nice touch on top of the good food and drinks that we had. It was really nice.”

If Friday night was any indication, Winsome Prime’s future in Dallas is bright.