Tiffany Derry’s new Syrup + Sno serves up chef-driven sweets

Tiffany Derry debuted her new shaved ice concept, Syrup + Sno, at Epic Central in Grand Prairie on Monday, May 25. Though the threat of storms kept large crowds away, a “soft snopening” was hopping.

Like a real-life snowball effect, a growing crowd of friends, fans and fellow chefs rolled up to taste the celebrity restaurateur’s take on the trendy summer treat. We chatted briefly with Derry, who was working both the counter and the crowd seamlessly.

“I grew up loving shaved ice,” she says. “I wanted to have a treat shop with ice cream sandwiches, soft serve ice cream, warm cookies, and all kinds of signature shaved ice.”

There’s a full menu of sno cones, from the classics to new creations from Derry. Photo by Lisa Petty

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An epic creation

Following the April debut of sports lounge The Landing at Epic Central in Grand Prairie under the T2D Concepts umbrella (Radici, Roots Southern Table and Roots Chicken Shak), Derry and co-founder Tom Foley turned their attention to her sweet shop idea.

The snow cone stop is next door to their brand-new sports bar. The duo felt there was a lack of grab-and-go snack options in the large complex. And just like that, the idea became reality luckily just in time for summer.

The menu

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The menu at Syrup + Sno offers shaved ice “sno” in classic and signature flavors ($8-12). The classic category lists all the greatest snow cone syrup hits, like strawberry, blue raspberry, mango, cotton candy and Tiger’s Blood. Signature creations reflect Derry’s culinary training and travels. For example, her Bananas Foster is a tribute to the classic Louisiana Sneaux Ball: caramelized banana, cinnamon, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla snow. For us, she recommended Island Vibes, with tropical syrups, coconut cream and fresh lime zest.

All the sweet treats

Additional Syrup + Sno menu items include warm cookies ($4), soft serve ice cream ($7, toppings extra), and macaron ice cream sandwiches ($9). For those seeking savory snacks, Derry notes that takeout sandwiches and salads will also be available soon.

Syrup and Sno, 2951 S. State Hwy 161 in Grapevine (at Epic Central). Open Thursday-Sunday from 3-8 p.m.