The absolute best burgers in Dallas right now

Executive Chef Eliott Azoulay at Bar Sardine is from Paris. In Dallas, he's known for his unique take on burgers.

Dallas is currently living in a world of burger extremes: high-end luxury burgers and gritty neighborhood spots. Case in point, when Vandalay Hospitality recruited chef Eliott Azoulay for their intimate French bistro Bar Sardine in Snider Plaza, they likely had no idea his most popular dish would be a burger. Yet, any day you visit the seductive dining room, burgers dot the tables.

In contrast, about 50 yards away is Burger House, one of Dallas’s oldest joints, in a space that feels like a good gust of wind could take it down. Yet, after 75 years, it’s going strong; lines form and families wait for baskets of simple burgers and fries sprinkled with house-made spices.

We go high, and we go low here in Dallas. From fancy French spots to old neighborhood dives. Either way, most of these burgers start with quality beef ground in-house, a key factor separating the real burger champs from the rest.

Below is a list of updated burger spots for 2026.

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Sit at the small bar and have a glass of French wine with your bun-smashed burger at Bar Sadrine. Photo by Jordan Maddox

Bar Sardine

6805 Snider Plaza, Park Cities

Despite a French menu, the most popular item here is a very stylish burger. Chef Azoulay told me they sell about 50 a day. The beef is ground in-house (although the exact cuts are a kitchen secret), and instead of smashing the patty, they smash the buns. Tres chic. The patty is topped with cheese and a tall pile of shoestring fries for texture and crunch. It’s then all topped off with a house-made barbecue-tinted aioli.

Smokey John’s uses brisket trimming for their burger patties. Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

1820 Mockingbird Lane

John “Smokey” Reaves founded this barbecue spot in 1976. His sons, Juan and Brent, run it now, and they recently reinvested in some things, including a higher-quality brisket and a new smoker. They grind brisket trimmings for the patties, which have an essence of smoke, so you won’t forget that at its core, this is a barbecue joint. When asked, Brent says the burger is an under-the-radar menu order, but “those who know, know.” Now you know.

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JG’s is a simple yet necessary old-fashioned burger joint. Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

12101 Greenville Ave.

The family-owned JG’s has been around for four decades, and the restaurant is stuffed within an inch of its life with vintage decor. Regulars, of which there are many, come for the hand-cut, skin-on fries (yep) and thick angus beef patties (they also offer a wagyu-style burger for a small upcharge). There’s a big condiment bar for loading up your burger, but the well-seasoned flat-top might be the secret sauce. Be sure to try the fried apple pie dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

Hamburgotti’s serves Oklahoma style smash burgers. Photo by Chris Wolfgang

Hamburgotti’s

1057 South Sherman Street #120, Richardson

Brothers Mohamed and Morad Barghouti started with a passion for backyard burgers, parlayed that into a pop-up, and in December of 2025, laid down roots with a brick-and-mortar of Hamburgotti’s in Richardson. Smash burgers are the name of the game here, featuring fresh beef ground in-house. Balls of ground beef are topped with onions Oklahoma-style, and smashed into the flattop and seasoned until the perfect crispy char develops. Cheese, pickles, ketchup, mayo and mustard go on top, and your only task is to decide if you’d like a single, double or triple burger (or omit some of the condiments — leave all three on and it’s a messy burger.) Bring a friend if you order fries; a basket of the perfectly fried potato spears is five bucks, but needs at least two people to finish them. — Chris Wolfgang

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Get a side of sushi with your burger at Doda Burger and Sushi Photo courtesy of Courtney Smith

Doda Burger and Sushi

4029 Crutcher Street, Dallas

Doda Burger & Sushi may be a small restaurant, but the food packs mammoth flavors. Burgers here are American wagyu beef, tucked between buns baked fresh daily. Doda’s signature burger is piled high with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño and pepper jack cheese, and packs a noticeable zing. Sure, you could order regular fries or onion rings, which are sublime, or you could take your order to the next level with Doda fries topped with parmesan, furikake, parsley and chili ponzu aioli. Add in fresh sushi and noodles, and you’ve got a burger bar like no other in the city. — Chris Wolfgang

Burger House

Several Locations

Burger House is a cure for whatever may ail you. The restaurant across from SMU (6913 Hillcrest Ave.) opened in 1951. There’s the tiniest of counters in the kitchen, and a few tables on the patios. Cheeseburgers are less than $8, and Jack’s Famous Fries are about $3, so you’re walking out spending about 11 bucks on one of the best meals you’ll have in the city. Service is no-nonsense and efficient.

Juicy Joint serves Halal burgers. Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

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Juicy Joint

4727 Frankford Road

Juicy Joint serves 100% Zabihah Halal wagyu, a nationwide distributor of meats prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws, which involve swift and humane slaughter. They hail from Houston, where they started as a food truck. Their first brick-and-mortar in Dallas is worth your time and hard-earned dollars. This might be the messiest burger you’ll ever have, thanks in part to their proprietary sauce. Even if this strip-mall space lacks a bit of character, eat your burger there. You’ll want it hot and fresh, and this is absolutely not a meal to eat in your car, which is clearly a compliment.

Blackjack’s cheeseburger with fries and onion rings. If you have to choose, get the latter. Doyle Rader

Blackjack Pizza

2536 MLK Jr. Blvd. and 2120 N. St. Augustine Road

Blackjack Pizza might be the ultimate sleeper hit of the Dallas burger scene, with the namesake pizza taking a back seat. These are simple burgers — chunky patties seared on a grill, then loaded with thick slices of tomatoes and onion — reminiscent of the kind Mom or Dad made over long weekends. You can get a double for less than $10, but the single-patty cheeseburger is plenty for a meal and well below $10. Go for the side of onion rings. But don’t forget Blackjack is cash only and is closed on Sundays.

Burger Schmurger

718 N. Buckner Blvd., Lake Highlands

Burger Schmurger was an instant hit when it started popping up at breweries around Dallas a few years ago. Smashed patties (ground in-house), cheese and onions on a searing hot grill trap in flavor and a healthy dose of grease. They’ve since found a forever home in Lake Highlands. The Maverick ($12 as of May 2026) comes with smoked bacon jam, American and provolone cheese and is served on an inverted buttery bun. Purists may want to try the Pasadena with LTO and American cheese.

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Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House

1154 Peavy Road

Goodfriend is an East Dallas favorite. It’s well-worn jeans, familiar but with energy and pep. The meat here is a proprietary blend (that means it’s secret and they’re not sharing) of all-Texas beef. Goodfriend boldly has a burger named for the ever-wandering chef, Anthony Bourdain. Fortunately, it’s worthy. Chef David Pena builds this burger with two 6-ounce smashed patties and double American cheese, simply dressed with Kewpie mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato. And it’s perfect.

A side of tater tots is mandatory at Herby’s. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Herby’s

2109 S. Edgefield Ave., Oak Cliff

Herby’s is a kitschy throwback, simple burger spot in the South Dallas neighborhood of Edgefield. The menu and jukebox are all retro, as are many of the booths and the checkered tile floor. They’ve got smashburgers, hot dogs and tater tots, which you should get slathered in their house sauce and cheese. The OG Smash comes with American cheese, thinly sliced sautéed onions and a beef patty smashed into an odd shape, all topped with Herby’s secret sauce. You can add jalapenos or bacon if you’d like. Afterward, head next door to OLMO Market for locally crafted chocolate from Coco Andre.

The old fashioned double-double at Kenny’s Burger Joint. Angie Quebedeaux

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Kenny’s Burger Joint

5809 Preston Road, Plano, and 1377 Legacy Drive, Frisco

This restaurant is an offshoot of the upscale Kenny’s Woodfired Grill, born after more than a few customers insisted that Kenny Bowers open a joint dedicated solely to burgers. He uses the same hickory wood-burning grill for half-pound patties. The Black and Blue, with Cajun spices and blue cheese dressing, combines spice with a pungent, tangy twist. And if you’re looking for a good kick in the pants, try the seasonal Hatch Green Chile Burger.

Knox Bistro

3230 Knox St.

Knox Bistro, previously Up on Knox, is a classic French brasserie — sneakers or heels will do. You can get the Knox Burger here, which us amazing. But the Le Burger au Poivre comes blessed in a classic rich French peppercorn cream sauce that is ladled over the patty, forming a pool of love on the plate. This is a knife-and-fork situation. Use the final pieces of the toasted bun to soak up every spec of sauce, or just lick the plate clean.

Maple and Motor

4810 Maple Ave. and 14885 Preston Road

Jack Perkins opened his humble burger abode in 2009, thinking it would be a side hustle to his teaching gig. Needless to say, Maple & Motor is a full-time hustle. The burgers are a mix of brisket and chuck seared on a hot griddle, turned once; Perkins does not have time to fuss with things. The meat-to-fat ratio here has no shame. In a 2023 social media job post, the restaurant boasted of its highest sales ever in 15 years of business. In a city that loves to chase a social media trend, that is a testament to getting the simple things right. This is just a damn good burger.

The Lil’ Kahuna Burger at Peak Inn. Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Peak Inn

132 N. Peak St.

The Peak Inn is an affordable, no-frills hangout. The burgers here are taken seriously (all the food is, for that matter), but not like $27-serious. The Lil’ Kahuna Burger is a house favorite, made with two one-third-pound patties (ground in-house), from-scratch Thousand Island dressing, and a slice of American cheese. Local bakery Signature Baking provides the bun, which is buttered and toasted. The kitchen stays open until 1:30 a.m. every night.

Sky Rocket’s single with cheese is just .49. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Sky Rocket Burger

Multiple Locations

Sky Rocket Burger is the type of joint that brings you right back to your childhood: as soon as you walk in, scents from the well-seasoned grill hit you. They use quarter-pound Angus beef patties, all ground on-site. It’s not fancy like the burgers you see on Instagram, but it doesn’t need to be. Nothing is bungled by being overdesigned. If you’re looking to play a little, pay attention to the add-ons like spicy mayo, a secret sauce, grilled jalapeños or onions. Or get all of them— yes, do that. Get all of them.