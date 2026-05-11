0.6 Miles of Glory: The Meat Fight 1K Requires Stretchy Pants, Not Running Shoes

Along the harrowing half-mile-ish walk (or sprint - you set your pace) there's plenty of food from some of Dallas' top restaurants.

What about, instead of a running event where you’re fighting for your life and choking down gels, the only goal is to leisurely stroll a little over half a mile, followed by food from some of the most celebrated chefs in Dallas?

And yes, you still get a finisher medal at the end.

It’s not too good to be true: It’s the Meat Fight 1K, where PR means “personal rib count.” The 21-and-up event is returning after a 7-year hiatus, and this time it’s mostly indoors, in glorious air-conditioning.

More than 20 local restaurants and brewers will be at the event serving their best bites to all “competitors.” At the finish line, everyone wins as long as they hit at least 12 food stops along the 0.62-mile route.

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The Food Line-Up

David Peña from Fortunate Sons, Eduardo Osorio from Meridian, Andrea Shackleford from Harvest Seasonal Kitchen and Misti Norris of Far Out will all be participating.

Other restaurants include: Amor y Queso, Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli, Far Out, Garden Café, Goodfriend Beeer Garden, Las Almas Rotas, Lockhart Smokehouse, Loro Asian Smokehouse, LSA Burger Co., Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Oddfellows, One90 Smoked Meats, Slow Bone Barbecue, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, Trades Delicatessen, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, Zavala’s Barbecue and Zoli’s NY Pizza.

There is plenty of food to replenish your soul after the 1K walk. Photo Courtesy of Meat Fight

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For beverages, Lady Bird Soda, Lockwood Distilling Co., Rambler Sparkling Water, Taco y Vino, TUPPS Brewery, Union Bear Brewing Co., and Vector Brewing will all be there.

What a $45 Ticket Gets You

At the time of writing, VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets ($45) are still available, so you can get your grub on. Buy tickets on the Meat Fight 1K website.

A ticket gets you a runner’s bib, finisher medal and all the food and drink you can consume. All of that, and you don’t even need to sweat, not even in the Texas heat and humidity. Dreams do come true.

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About Meat Fight

Meat Fight is a Dallas-based nonprofit founded in 2010 by James Beard Award-winning writer Alice Laussade. The event grew from Laussade’s backyard to an annual event supported by chefs, restaurants, bars and foodies.

Over the years, Meat Fight has raised more than $3 million for the National MS Society. This funding has established an MS research endowment with UT Southwestern, provided over 400 “Meat Bikes” to cyclists living with MS, and helped more than 500 individuals with MS nationwide participate in endurance events to stay active.

The Meat Fight 1K is a spinoff of the main Meat Fight event held every November. The 1K shares the same mission: to benefit those fighting multiple sclerosis.

This year, Meat Fight 1K aims to raise $20,000 for pediatric MS research at UT Southwestern. Proceeds will support ongoing pediatric research and other programs that help people living with MS stay active.

Meat Fight® 1K is on Sunday, May 24, from 2-4 p.m., at Dallas Youth Sports, located at 2524 W. Ledbetter Drive. GA tickets cost $45.