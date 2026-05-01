Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week: Where to Get Free Food and Deals in Dallas

May is rough for teachers. The kids are done. So are they. Patience wore thin months ago. The summer countdown is on.

National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4 – 8. National Nurses Appreciation Week is held annually from May 6 -12.

And we love that companies recognize both professions’ work with freebies, but all of y’all using it as a data-capture tool and make teachers and nurses work for it (download an app and enter in a drawing) … tsk tsk. You probably sat on the fence during kickball for good reason.

Anyhoo.

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Below is a list of participating businesses in Dallas to help make the week go by faster. As more roll in during the week, we’ll update.

If you find a deal not listed, email it to Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com. Or tag me on Insta @laurendrewesdaniels.

Whataburger

If you love Whataburger and hip-hop, go listen to this album by Texas artist Ben Buck that is fully dedicated to Whataburger. It’s amazing. Anyway, teachers, get a free breakfast on May 7 from 5 to 9 a.m. All you need is a valid school ID. I like this: make it free and easy.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia hasn’t published what they’re offering up, but go to their Instagram, where they teased that teachers and nurses should “stay tuned may 5th – may 12th.”

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Buffalo Wild Wings

Real simple: Teachers and nurses show your ID and get 20% off your order May 4 – 10. All school staff get the discount. The offer excludes alcohol. Sorry, y’all.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants often run deals during Texas Appreciation Week, but the offer varies by franchise. So check the app. I bet there will be something for teachers on there.

HTeaO

CW33 reports that teachers and nurses can get half off cups of tea from May 4 – 8.

RaceTrac

From May 4 – 8, teachers can get one free 13.7-ounce Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and a free RaceTrac classic breakfast sandwich by verifying their teacher ID.me in the RaceTrac app or online at RaceTrac.com. Once verified, teachers will receive an in-app coupon.

McDonald’s

Teachers and Administrators can get a free Egg McMuffin meal with a valid ID at North Texas restaurants May 4-8. (Administrators? Hot take: they should be going to pick up breakfast for teachers this week.)

Chipotle

Chipotle is serving up $1 million in free Chipotle to teachers and nurses who enter into a drawing. So not everyone wins, but a 100,000 teachers and nurses (200,000 total) will receive a Burrito E-Card. If I were in charge of burritos, every teacher and nurse would just get a free burrito.

Raising Cane’s

Teachers only. We should just be grateful, but Raising Cane’s is a $5 billion brand, and teachers can get a free 22-ounce (regular size) drink from May 1 – 31. The offer excludes lemonade (I know, right. FFS.). The website says you have to present the free drink card, but there are zero details on where to get it. Who doesn’t get a box combo, which already comes with a drink, anyway? Imagine rolling through and NOT getting food. Gosh. Five BILLION. With a B.