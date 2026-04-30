Food & Wine Names Dallas Newcomer to Its ‘Hottest’ Tacos List

These street tacos in Uptown just got designated as some of the best new kids on the block.

There’s no question that Dallas has a serious taco game. A long game, at that (yes, we mean El Si Hay, which has been quietly thriving — carrying this entire city on its shoulders — for 25 years). But there’s always room for more at the table.

Food and Wine writer Bill Esparza, a lauded source for taco intel, named eight places worth finding across the country for your next taco adventure. The backgrounds of the chefs in these spaces range from street carts in Mexico to Michelin-starred restaurants. The list covers literally every corner in America, from New York to Seattle, Southern California, Texas and Miami.

Get to Know Tacos Juancho

Tacos Juancho just opened in Uptown last fall. Esparza praises several tacos and the perfect drinks to wash them down:

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Taco Juanchos leans into orange. Photo by Courtney Smith

“Tacos Juancho quickly became a destination for tacos al pastor, gaoneras de rib-eye on a blue corn tortilla, and tacos de suadero that are perfectly paired with an ice-cold Modelo, Corona, or Victoria caguama (a 32-ounce bottle of beer).”

We actually have a review we’ll post soon on this spot from Dallas food writer Courtney Smith. For a sneak peek, Smith shares that the inside is “bright orange everywhere, neon signs, deeply uncomfortable metal chairs, you know the drill.” These ubiquitous chairs are literally the worst. It’s fine, though. We can get right past that.

“The menu has an array of street tacos, served in freshly made corn tortillas with a long list of proteins, and some vegetarian versions. Yes, you can get a Jarrito, a Mexican Coke, or a frozen margarita. But there is a lot more to explore,” Smith continues.

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On the Food & Wine designation, Smith says it’s a “wild choice.”

“That said, the prime steak taco is really good,” she added.

Tacos Juancho, 3604 Oak Lawn Ave., Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.