10 Most Underrated Restaurants in Dallas 

By default, to a certain level of dismay, social media has become the pulse of culinary scenes in cities. And in a city like Dallas, where “see and be seen” can be a primary driver of dining decisions, there’s a lot that goes unnoticed. It reminds us of the Michelin-starred pop-up taco debacle where diners waited hours in line to rave about being some of the first to try these coveted tacos from El Califia de Leon.

Then, only days later, the owner pulled the plug on the pop-up a week and a half early due to poor quality control and lower-than-promised expectations.

That’s Dallas.

So when we say “underrated,” we’re looking at the bigger picture. From the neighborhood and love the restaurants mentioned below? Great. But by and large, these spots are not hot topics online or by word of mouth, either.

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Not hidden gems; just consistent and solid restaurants in Dallas that rarely get their flowers. Here are some of our favorites.

Chef-owner Tracy Miller opened Local in Deep Ellum in 2003. Lisa Petty

2936 Elm St., Deep Ellum

Think about everything you’ve heard about Deep Ellum in the last few years. Good or bad. OK. Keeping that in mind, would you believe that there is an independent, modern American restaurant inside what is landmarked as the oldest standing hotel in Dallas? We wouldn’t either, but LOCAL, from chef-owner Tracy Miller, has persevered along Elm Street since 2003. We recently got reacquainted and swooned about it. Diners choose between a tasting menu or a separate dinner menu. Ingredients are hyper-local to the area and the current season. All your Southern, home-cooked favorites, but done with refined counterparts, and the drinks and dessert to match.

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310 W. Seventh St., Bishop Arts

LadyLove is largely known for its appreciation for vinyl and DJ sets that draw a late-night crowd. But we recently discovered the tight, new late-night menu. And it’s a beaut, Clark. The banh mi is a two-handed sandwich. The pork belly takes 72-hours to prep and cook. The Feral Fries for Feral Women are tossed in crisp chili oil and topped. The mound is topped with house-made chipotle aioli, dried chilis, cilantro and fresh jalapeños. The most expensive thing on the menu is the $17 shrimp banh mi (and it’s enough for two). We already had a crush on LadyLove. Now we’re crushmaxing.

1901 Royal Lane, Northwest Dallas

Just a short way up the road from the Old Koreatown is Hong Dumpling House, a zero-frills Korean restaurant that sells handmade dumplings steamed or fried. The menu is only seven items long, but given that owner Peter is one-man show, we get it. Currently, he’s a TikTok sensation, and people from all over the world wish they were in Dallas just to try all his handmade mandus (Korean dumplings). You’re already here. What are you waiting for?

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2724 Commerce St., Deep Ellum

Where does one of Dallas’ only Michelin-starred chefs like to go for a legit, quick meal? Ichigoh Ramen Lounge. Unapologetically Japanese, Ichigoh prides itself in its commitment to the smallest details and from-scratch cooking. All of the broths, chashu meats and ajitsuke eggs are made using recipes that demand the chef’s time. The ramen noodles are imported directly from Sapporo, Japan and aged in traditional Japanese cedar noodle boxes for five to seven days before being served. For the curious foodie, dining here is an exploratory experience in Japanese dining.

Montlake Cut

8220 Westchester Drive, Park Cities

Montlake Cut is surrounded by greats: Il Bracco, newly opened Frenchie, Muchacho and many others, but this Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant opened long before many of its neighbors. Since 2015, this restaurant has been serving plates from Puget Sound in the form of simple, straightforward and well-executed seafood. On the menu is a robust raw bar section and a featured piece of seafood for nearly every menu item. You may not be in the know, but the neighborhood definitely is, so make that reservation.

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3977 N Belt Line Road, Irving

An entire restaurant dedicated to small pastry pockets with an assortment of fillings? Sign us up. This small mom-and-pop shop is dedicated to the empanada, in both classic and modern expressions. They start off easy with brisket empanadas, made with beef brisket, potatoes, onions and chilies. From there it starts to freestyle with offerings like Texas Twinkie empanadas also made with beef brisket, but stuffed with jalapeno, serrano, cream cheese and onions. Chicken cordon blue, guava and cheese and the cheesesteak flavors will have you saying, “one of each, please.”

316 S Goliad St., Rockwall

New York-style bagels baked fresh daily? Of course, they have their own cult following in Rockwall. The Bagel Lady makes her bagels traditionally by boiling, then baking, so they get that classic shiny, crackly exterior and fluffy interior. Breakfast is served all day and all of the lunch bagels she serves come with a half-pound of meat inside, if you can believe it. We’d drive to Rockwall for the Revi, which is any bagel with a quarter-pound of pastrami, sausage, and egg, drizzled with the hot sauce made in-house.

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The fish and chips at Pearl Sushi is an underrated dish. Photo by Aaren Prody

4640 McKinney Ave., Uptown

Pearl Sushi is in a sneaky location off McKinney Ave., close to all the Knox/Henderson staples, but far enough away that it would be off your radar if you didn’t already know about it. Chef Shine Tamaoki is a former Nobu chef who opened Pearl in late 2023. Ironically, don’t let all the sushi distract you, and make sure you order the Japanese fish n’ chips off the hot dishes section of the menu. Of course, get sushi, but make room for that made-to-order plate of excellence.

Fond

1601 Elm St., Downtown

Fond is a downtown Dallas neighborhood bistro at the bottom of Santander Tower that serves a New American-ish menu with a sprinkle of global influence. Example: a grilled cheese and a nicoise salad are on the same menu, with olive oil soft serve to polish off the night. The ideas are simple but far from basic, and their execution is refined. The Club Tower is rumored to be one of the best in the city. Keep an eye on socials for specials like the recent Friday Filet o’ Fish on a house Japanese milk bread bun. Both chefs in the kitchen are fixtures of Dallas’ culinary community.

408 N Bishop Ave., Bishop Arts District

In a city drowning in Tex-Mex (not a complaint), Veracruz Cafe stands out. It’s namesake city in Mexico, hugs the country’s eastern shoreline, just south of the Yucatan. The cuisine is known for combining the elements from indigenous, Mexican and Afro-Cuban cuisine. Veracruz Cafe combines all of that in a contemporary style in Bishop Arts. They don’t shy away from their roots, but you’ll be familiar with most of the menu: various taco plates, a few variations of queso, enchiladas wrapped in blue corn tortillas and a small Vera-Tex section that features one of the menu’s heaviest hitters, the El Borracho Del Pueblo (The Town Drunk), which is carne asada marinated in tequila and lime juice, topped with grilled onions and jalapeño. It’s served with one cheese enchilada, one gordita and black beans.