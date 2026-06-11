Dallas Chefs: The Prep Q&A with chef Bruno Davaillon at Georgie

Chef Bruno Davaillon’s restaurant Bullion might be one of the most missed restaurants in Dallas (a casualty of the pandemic). He’s back in the kitchen at Georgie, where we had some questions.

We tracked down Chef Bruno Davaillon for part of our Chefs Prep Q&A series, where we ask Dallas chefs our most burning culinary questions.

Originally from the Loire Valley, France, Davaillon honed his classical French culinary foundation in Michelin-starred kitchens in France and at Tante Claire in London under renowned chef Pierre Koffman. He earned a Michelin Star as executive chef at MIX by Alain Ducasse. Davaillon moved to Dallas to take the reins at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. He later opened Bullion, one of Dallas’ most lauded restaurants, before it closed during the pandemic.

The chef has recently served as executive culinary director over six restaurants at Travis Street Hospitality Group. Two of those spots, Knox Street and Georgie, are Michelin-recommended. He’s now back in the kitchen at Georgie as executive chef, which is where we caught up with him.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure meal?

I can make an entire meal with great French cheeses, especially if goat cheeses are in play. What’s one food trend that you’re tired of?

Overuse of caviar. Pick one: Michelin Guide or Luka back?

Both. What’s the one thing you always have in your kitchen at home?

Wooden spatula and an old Le Creuset cocotte. Who is a Dallas maker (farmer, pastry chef, barkeep) you wish more people knew about?

Lubellas Patisserie. I like what Maria and her husband are building in East Dallas.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

What’s the single best meal you’ve ever had?

I had a fantastic lunch at Alain Ducasse at the Plaza Athénée in Paris years ago. The entire experience was amazing. It’s difficult to just choose one . What dish will you be most remembered for?

I have no idea. I’m not dead yet. What are some of your favorite restaurants in Dallas right now?

Otaru Sushi & Handroll Bar, Lucia, Encina, Xaman Cafe and Ayahuasca Cantina. I live in Oak Cliff, and it’s great to have good restaurants in the neighborhood. What’s your favorite bar or restaurant in the world?

Hard to pick. The New York Bar at the Park Hyatt in Tokyo. Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris. I have too many restaurants. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in your kitchen – that you can speak of?

I executed an almost entire Easter brunch without power, with an open wood grill, no lights and no exhaust. We did it using cellphone lights and kept the kitchen back door open to evacuate the smoke.