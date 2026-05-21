The Prep Q&A with chef Adam Reson at the Fairmont

Chef Adam Reson is a North Texas native and his most busy times at the Fairmont is Texas-OU weekend.

In this chef Q&A series, we pepper Dallas chefs with burning questions, like where they go out to eat, their biggest kitchen disasters and their favorite all-time meal.

In mid-May, we spoke to Adam Reson, executive chef at Fairmont Dallas and its signature restaurant, Pyramid. This historic hotel in the Arts District is a constant hub of activity. Chef Reson, a North Texas native, oversees the culinary operations for the hotel’s 70,000-square-foot meeting space, The Venetian Room, in addition to the Pyramid.

Since culinary school, Reson has spent his career at Fairmont properties. Here is our chat.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure food or trash meal?

Pizza for sure, and probably a No. 5 from Whataburger [bacon cheese burger].

What’s one food trend that needs to retire immediately?

Food created purely for social media appeal, along with the overuse of “farm-to-table” and “sustainable” as marketing terms. In 2026, sustainability and local sourcing should be the standard expectation, and when done well, they speak for themselves without the need for heavy promotion.

Pick one: Michelin Guide or Luka back?

Michelin, 8 days a week.

What’s one thing you always have in your kitchen at home?

Kimchi.

What’s the single best meal you’ve ever had?

It’s hard to name just one — it’s really a three-way tie. My first meal at Au Pied de Cochon in Montreal was unforgettable, eating my way through Tsukiji Market in Tokyo was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and having pad Thai in the rainforest in Thailand alongside elephants was something I’ll never forget.

What are some of your favorite restaurants in Dallas right now?

Mister Charles, Monarch, Stillwell’s. Jack and Harry’s.

What’s your favorite bar or restaurant in the whole world?

Bar: Hanky Panky in Mexico City. Restaurant: au Pied de Cochon in Montreal



What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in your kitchen – that you can speak of?

Two different experiences come to mind. The first was on my third day as a newly promoted sous chef. A colleague left a can of pan spray too close to the grill — it exploded and shot into the dining room as a fireball. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the guests somehow found it entertaining.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The second happened during our COVID reopening prep. I had been working in front of the combi oven for nearly 10 hours with short ribs braising. I stepped away briefly to the produce cooler, and seconds later, there was a loud explosion that shook the building. When I returned, the oven door had blown off and landed across the prep area where I had been standing all day. The oven had imploded. Making the call to the GM to explain that our $50,000 oven had just exploded — and nearly taken me with it — was memorable, to say the least.

What’s the hardest day in the restaurant industry?

In Dallas, it’s Texas-Ou weekend. In general, I’d say opening night.

What’s an underrated Dallas restaurant?

Partenope is an underrated neighborhood spot for me.

What is something that, if you see on a menu, you’re ordering immediately?

I’m a huge shellfish and raw bar fan in general, also foie gras and handmade pastas.

What’s the toughest challenge facing the restaurant industry right now?

Staffing and fluctuating prices of ingredients.

Pick one: dishwasher calls out sick on a Friday night, or a 15-person bridal party just rolled in and each one of them has some type of allergy or intolerance.

Bridal party all day, dishwashers are the backbone of the restaurant, and we cannot operate without them.

Bonus: What chef would you like me to send this to next?

Jared Harms [culinary director at Duro Hospitality].