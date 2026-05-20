Shops & Markets

Garland, come on down! You’re next up for 2 different H-E-B concepts

Plus a new store in Euless is now open.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsMay 20, 2026
H-E-B storefront.
H-E-B grocery stores are quickly expanding across North Texas.

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It’s been a big week for H-E-B in North Texas. A new store opened in Euless (see below). And Tuesday evening, the Garland City Council approved two projects from Texas’ favorite grocer. Is your city next? We made a checklist.

A new H-E-B will break ground between Crist Road and Firewheel Parkway off of the President George Bush Tollway. Further south along LBJ Freeway, a Joe V’s — an “innovative price format” as the company likes to call it — will go into an existing shopping center at Centerville Road. This store has much of the same goods and produce, just fewer frills, like a gas station or floral department.

There’s no timeline for either project. It has usually taken about two years for an H-E-B store to open. Plan accordingly.

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Also on Tuesday, a new H-E-B opened at 2105 Rio Grande Blvd. in Euless at the corner of Cheek-Sparger Road.

Even though this brings the total of stores in North Texas to about a dozen, marching bands and campers still showed up at dawn (or the night before) to celebrate the opening. It’s like what we used to do to get concert tickets back in the ’80s. But it’s groceries.

This large location includes a gas station, car wash, True Texas BBQ restaurant and a pharmacy (the latter two each with drive-thrus). There’s also an expanded grocery pick-up area (meaning you should expect many of those large carts going through the aisles).

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas’ evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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