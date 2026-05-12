A Big Dill: Smoothie King Drops a New Pickle Smoothie

This new flavor is made Grillo's pickels, banana and kale.

The ability to drink ketchup was certainly a bold move by Smoothie King last year, when they announced their Heinz x Smoothie King collab in August of 2025.

Did anyone ask for that? Anyone?

But to our shock, many enjoyed the concoction, which didn’t really taste like ketchup at all, according to this Mashed review.

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It’s a talent to be able to take two things, which, when combined, sound utterly disgusting, but together taste good. Nowadays, we don’t knock things til we try them, like the pickle cheesecake cocktail over at Alchemy.

This week, we found out that when we say, “Why?” Smoothie King says, “Why not?” The smoothie chain announced its newest collaboration: Grillo’s Pickles x Smoothie King.

It’s Really About Hydration

Smoothie King is blending real Grillo’s pickles with bananas, organic kale and coconut water to create a tangy new drink that is packed with electrolytes and hydration. Both brands wanted to explore unexpected innovation that taps into flavor obsession and functional hydration, two things that are having huge moments right now.

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It seems pickles are always trending, but Grillo’s has been a cult favorite for years now. Combine that with the electrolyte movement happening, and this smoothie could be a recipe for success.

A 4-Ounce Freebie on May 16

The Grillo’s x Smoothie King smoothie will be available starting Tuesday, May 12, at Smoothie King locations nationwide. A 20-ounce drink costs $5.99, but to celebrate International Pickle Day on Saturday, May 16, customers can get a free 4-ounce pickle smoothie (in stores while supplies last).

Pickle lovers may dive right in with the larger size, but for those of you who are reserved, the free 4-ounce may be the way to go. Alongside the pickle smoothie launch, Smoothie King is bringing back five electrolyte-packed watermelon smoothies to celebrate the summer fruit.

Pickle lover or not, just be glad it’s not mustard.