Anchor Sushi in North Dallas to Close, Reopen as Upscale Tex-Mex Spot

An email from a reader over the weekend bemoaned that their favorite happy spot, the Anchor Sushi Bar at Preston and Royal, was closing.

The bartender told her it would reopen as a Tex-Mex spot. [Orange-mad-face emoji.]

“Just what we need, another Tex-Mex restaurant & fearful it will be another El Molino,” bad news, Nancy. It is, in fact, going to be El Molino.

Anchor Sushi and El Molino are both owned by Vandelay Hospitality. Their big portfolio includes the very popular Hudson House, Drake’s, Jack & Harry’s and DL Mack’s. They have several of these concepts at Snider Plaza, near SMU and Park Cities families who like to dine in style.

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The first Anchor Sushi Bar opened in Knox-Henderson, and then the second at Preston Royal in 2023. More than just a nautical theme, the cozy upscale spot feels like a private yacht, sea legs and all. So we gather from watching Below Deck, anyway.

The Anchor Sushi Bar in Knox-Henderson will continue straight ahead on its current path. But the Preston Royal location is giving way to El Molino, a newer restaurant from Vandalay with its flagship location in Snider Plaza.

Fajitas and Red Leather

El Molino channels old-Hollywood vibes — deep red booths — with a side of sizzling fajitas. The menu is organized in very manageable four squares: Para la Mesa, Wood-Fired Fajitas, Classicos and Especiales. It’s everything you’d imagine as a seasoned Tex-Mex connoisseur, with some steaks and fish to add variety. Of course, there’s brisket and crab enchiladas, too.

Oh and margs. They’re very proud of the margarita program here. But aren’t we all?

Anchor Sushi will close on May 31, and they hope to reopen as El Molino “at some point in July,” according to Vandelay’s PR team. Hopefully, the happy hour will keep the locals entertained. We’ll keep you posted.

And you keep us posted, too! We love reader tips, or just notes about how things are going: Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com