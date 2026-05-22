Congrats, Dallas: Olōyō, the restaurant we’ve been waiting for, opens soon

Chef Olivia Lopez of Molino Oloyo, and now Oloyo, is ready to open the doors to her new restaurant.

When the Observer caught up with chef Olivia Lopez and Jonathan Percival about their respective journeys through Dallas’ culinary scene last year, excitement was on the horizon.

The duo came together in 2020, and for the last six years, they’ve been experimenting, sourcing and fine-tuning the smallest details for what will be a culmination of their hard work.

The long road home

For years, they’ve operated under the name “Molino Olōyō,” which was dedicated to heirloom Mexican corn and regenerative farming.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The menu at Oloyo has both masa and crudo. Photo by Dan Padgett

Their approach to masa, artisanal techniques, and sustainability has been experienced at private dinners across Dallas, weekend pop-ups at Wayward Coffee, and through other interesting collaborations.

Even without her own brick-and-mortar, chef Lopez’s wagyu suadero tacos from the weekend pop-ups made it onto Texas Monthly’s list of Top 50 Tacos in 2024, and Lopez was a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2023.

All the sourcing and hard work over the years culminate next Tuesday, May 26, at Olōyō, an intimate 23-seat restaurant showcasing modern Mexican gastronomy in the former Cry Wolf space (4422 Gaston Ave.).

advertisement advertisement

Reservations will be live on Resy on Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

Per a release we received, “the name, Olōyō, meaning ‘cob of the corn,’ symbolizes the heart that connects all kernels and embodies the brand’s mission to honor producers, preserve heirloom corn varieties, and showcase Mexican gastronomy.”

A peek at the menu

Olōyō will open first with a rotating á la carte menu, followed by a chef’s tasting menu that highlights contemporary Mexican cuisine with raw (crudo), masa, entrée and dessert sections.

advertisement

The menu is built around sustainable sourcing and the relationships Lopez and Percival have made with farmers around Mexico and Texas over the years. The salt is from Lopez’s home state of Colima, Mexico. Grapefruits and strawberries, when in season, are from Texas farms, and of course, all the tortillas are handmade using the highest-quality masa.

Photo by Dan Padgett

Sope Gordo with Rosewood Ranches wagyu brisket, bayo beans and kohlrabi; Enmoladas mole dulce de Colima with lacto fermented honey and homemade queso fresco; and Pulpo Asado with grilled octopus, papas al ajilio, salsita and tortillas are standout dishes from the á la carte menu.

Cocktails

Related An ice cream shop with a cult following makes its Dallas debut

advertisement advertisement

Jose Gonzalez is helming the beverage program at Olōyō. Gonzalez is known as a cocktail innovator, with a thoughtful, technique-driven approach to mixology. Regional Mexican spirits, housemade elements and layered flavor profiles will build the cocktail menu.

The Jefa is a fruity, spice-forward blend of tequila, hibiscus and chile de árbol that will be featured on the opening menu. As well as the Para de Sufrir, a Colima-inspired white negroni, and the Agua Picada, a horchata-inspired rum cocktail with toasted rice and cinnamon.

What the food and drinks are being served in or on has its own details, too. The serving plates are handmade by Mexican artisans Lozart and Atauls, and Olōyō will have hand-blown Oaxacan glassware by Xaquixe and decorative art pieces by Toloache and Hilos en nogada.

All of those details, and Olōyō is still only phase one of Lopez and Percival’s vision.

advertisement

What’s next(door)

A more casual concept, rooted in their original culinary brand, Molino Olōyō, will open next door later this year with the same kitchen and culinary philosophy, but with a more casual approach to neighborhood dining.

It will serve approachable favorites like the wagyu suadero tacos we all love, camarones zarandeados and churros. Together, Olōyō and Molino Olōyō will allow diners to experience both a refined and curated menu and relaxed, everyday Mexican comforts.

We’ve said before that Molino Olōyō is a return to the heart and soul of Mexico, but it will also become its own footprint in the heart and soul of Dallas’ culinary scene.

Cheers to that.