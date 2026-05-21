Punk Noir wants to shake up fine dining in Dallas. Here’s a look inside

Fine dining comes in many different forms here in Dallas. Punk Noir wants to be the latest avant-garde restaurant to shake things up.

Calling it a something-course tasting-menu concept would reduce what Punk Noir is before it ever got a chance to introduce itself, so let’s start with its foundation: a roster of award-winning and talented chefs.

Punk Noir is owned by Dallas natives John McKeel and his sons, Cole and Clay McKeel, who envisioned the project as a unique and passion-driven offering for the city. The kitchen is led by James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper.

The lounge at Punk Noir Samantha Marie Photography The wine cellar Samantha Marie Photography Local art. Samantha Marie Photography The dessert course photo by Amy Zawack No info on what this is, but it’s what to expect at Punk Noir. photo by Amy Zawack James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper is at the helm photo by Amy Zawack The dining room Samantha Marie Photography

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Cooper first gained national recognition as the chef at Rogue 24 in Washington, D.C., where he won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. Since then, he’s been behind other concepts like Gypsy Soul, which was also in D.C., as well as Saint Stephen and Acqua in Nashville.

Cooper is known for his avant-garde approach and disciplined execution of his dishes. From a press release, “fermentation serves as foundation, acidity as architecture, and texture as narrative – results in cuisine that is both intellectually rigorous and emotionally resonant.”

Chef de cuisine Jay Vopatek, formerly at Rye, and Pastry chef Rachel Maykut, who is known for her work at Uchi both support in the kitchen here.

A 20-course tasting menu journey

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Guests will then be guided through multiple environments over the course of the evening. Upon entering the 7,800-square-foot space, there’s a lounge anchored by a graffiti mural by local contemporary artist Michael Shellis.

From there, an oversized black-draped archway serves as the threshold to the communal dining room, which they say is almost theatrical, signaling the beginning of the experience. Inside this dining room, there are projection-mapped visuals and graffiti art led by a “Mistress of Ceremonies,” per the release.

From there, you’re led to an open kitchen where Cooper serves select courses, and then into an extravagant dining room adorned with chandeliers and Michael Shellis’s oversized canvas punk paintings.

Constant change

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The 20 courses will change frequently, in step with the surroundings, acting as an evolving, multisensory narrative. It begins with an “agrarian prologue” that explores the intimacy of soil, root and garden and shifts to highlight the pull of the sea, fire and the relationship between each of them.

But what’s good to eat here?

Highlighted dishes from the release are blue crab with seaweed and calamansi, camote morado with huitlacoche, cod cheek with dashi, Peking duck and Australian wagyu. The experience concludes with unexpected pairings like white chocolate and kombu, and sunchoke with ash.

Diners can choose to conclude the evening in this dining room or transition into the Noir Lounge.

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The Noir lounge

The Noir Lounge at the front of the restaurant can seat 64 diners. It will offer cocktails alongside mini cocktail tasting menus for guests seeking a more flexible experience beyond the full tasting menu.

The cocktail program

The tasting program is led by acclaimed bar manager Shane Scully, who reimagines signature cocktails and invites guests to reconsider how they think a cocktail can be experienced through shifts in texture, temperature and presentation.

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Co-owner Cole McKeel described the experience as blurring the line between drink and dish, with effervescent builds and clarified expressions, ranging from frozen, aerated, gelled, and encapsulated formats. It will allow guests to do more than just sip, taste, interpret, and discover.

Punk Noir will open at 139 Turtle Creek Blvd. in the Design District on Tuesday, June 2. Here’s where to make reservations.

On the website, there are three different types of reservations. The first is the main 20-course tasting menu, priced at $295 per person. There are 2-3 seatings per night, with 26 seats per seating.

The next is called The Lounge Experience, which can be reserved for free and enjoyed a la carte, or reserved for one of three different cocktail tastings: Five Expressions of Spirits for $65, Seven Vices for $85 or Ritual of Time for $80. These can be booked from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

After 9:30 p.m., you can reserve the Late-Night Lounge Experience, which is everything you get with the original lounge experience, but from 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.