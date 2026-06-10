The 10 best restaurants near Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, from a local

If you’re traveling to Dallas Stadium (formerly AT&T Stadium) in Arlington for a World Cup game, here’s a guide to finding some local flavor at nearby restaurants. Arlington has lauded barbecue, stellar burgers, pizza and a Diners, Drive-In and Dives spot.

Unfortunately, none of these are within walking distance. But plenty of rideshares like Uber and Lyft should be around.

Prince Lebanese

502 W. Randol Mill Road

Before Guy Fieri went everywhere, he went here. One of the original North Texas spots on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Prince Labanese continues to out-punch its weight inside an old Sonic along Randol Mill Road. Everything is made fresh every day. Everything on the menu is a winner. The schwarma plates or loaded hummus are sure hits. Get the thyme pie for something a little different. The space is a little divey (it’s an old Sonic), but that doesn’t matter.

Cafe Americana

403 E. Main St.

Cafe Americana is a true Arlington gem. It’s casual but nice, and the menu is a fun journey that includes dishes from, you guessed it, Americana, including North, Central, and South America, and the Caribbean. Jerk chicken, empanadas, all the paella and the Spanish meatballs are all recommended. Most dishes are for sharing, so order lots of dishes. The bar program is excellent as well. No one ever has a bad time at Cafe Americana.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Théodore’s

2918 W. Pioneer Parkway

A wee bit west of the stadium, this moody steakhouse is worth the drive. The chef and owner of Roosevelt’s brings a fine-dining skill set and an extensive culinary background to the swanky spot. The interior and some of the menu items are inspired by the bold and adventurous spirit of President Theodore Roosevelt. Get hand-cut pasta, a rich short rib stroganoff and dry-aged (28 days) steaks with house-made cocktails and a killer bananas foster cheesecake.

Soy Cowboy

888 Nolan Ryan Parkway

This large restaurant is part of the Loews hotel, not far from Dallas Stadium (near the current baseball park, Globe Life Field). It’s a Houston-based concept that mixes Asian street food with Texas steaks. And it works. There’s also a large patio and a couple of bars. A bit more upscale, go here when you’re ready for a nice sit-down meal. They will have TVs around the restaurant during the World Cup as well.

Mariano’s Hacienda

2614 Majesty Drive

Just a couple of miles east of Dallas Stadium, Mariano’s is a local Tex-Mex legend. Mario Hernandez was the first person to put tequila in a Slurpee machine. Yes, the inventor of the frozen margarita machine. Technically, that happened at a Dallas restaurant, but this Arlington outpost has those same ‘let’s-put-tequila-in-the-Slurpee-machine’ vibes. Here you can get big plates of traditional Tex-Mex that every Texan craves. The salsa and chips are perfect. And the mesquite-grilled fajitas hit in all the right places. It’s got good energy, quick service, and reasonable prices; plates range from $14 to $19.

Rodeo Goat

333 East Division St.

Rodeo Goat is a local chain, but it’s actually a really fun place to go before or after an event at one of the stadiums. They offer up a fun menu of adventurous burgers and loaded fries, and lots of great mixed drinks and beer. They have a large patio and it’s a family-friendly spot. The inside is always particularly chilly.

advertisement advertisement

Hurtado Barbecue

205 E. Front St.

Hurtado Barbecue is one of Arlington’s most lauded spots for Central Texas smoked meat. There will likely be a line out the front door, but don’t let that scare you off. Once you’re at the front, you get your food pretty quickly. It’s a casual spot with a big outdoor area and a medium-sized dining room. There’s a bar attached so you can order drinks while in line. Winning! Everything at this Central Texas-style barbecue spot is great — particularly the brisket. Get the birria tacos.

Cane Rosso

200 N. East St.

Cane Rosso is a regional chain that serves much-better-than-chain pasta and Neapolitan-style pizza. The bar has a stellar sangria on tap and Italian and local craft beers. The pizza is creative and fun with things like bacon marmalade and sweet drop peppers. There are also pasta dishes (a real carbonara), sandwiches and good salads (get bacon on the Cesear). It’s a casual spot with table service and a large outdoor courtyard where kids can frolic.

Division Pizza

506 E. Main St.

Division Brewery is a local brewery with a side-hustle pizza spot: Division Pizza. Here they make Chicago-style tavern pizzas (cracker-thin crust) and smash burgers. That’s about it. The menu is small but perfect. We’re fans of The Abbey, a white-sauce pie with pistachio and plump mounds of house-made sausage topped with a drizzle of hot honey. Get a house-made beer while you’re at; the brewery has a good selection of sours and IPAs. And, it’s actually within walking distance of the stadium.

J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill

407 E. South St.

This old pub is a fun sports bar that often runs shuttles (which you can reserve) to games and events at either stadium. There’s plenty of indoor seating at J. Gilligan’s, some outdoor space and bars everywhere, yet it’s also family-friendly. The Irish nachos are all the rage here, but any of the elevated pub fare will do. They have a ton of TVs to watch games.