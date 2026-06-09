15 Essential Tex-Mex restaurants in Dallas

This article was originally published Decemer 2025, and was last updated June 2026 with new selections (which aren’t necessarily newly opened spots, but in a city full of good Tex-Mex, the bench is deep).



Some things in life don’t need a glow-up. In fact, too much work can make some things worse. A plate filled with tortillas, rice, beans, chili con carne, and any combination of cheese and protein is a perfect example. On their own, these simple ingredients can be glorious.

Tex-Mex is perhaps the most iconic genre in Dallas. This city was built on and is continually fueled by tacos and bowls of queso. Very few local spots, especially mom-and-pop places, do it wrong. But below are some of our favorites that we keep dreaming about.

New to the list

El Pueblo

525 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Just a stone’s throw from the Dallas Zoo is El Pueblo, an old-school Tex-Mexican restaurant that still sports the hand-painted booths and eclectic decor of early 2000s Mexican restaurants. There is plenty to be excited about here: the warmed salsa; the green sauce that is unapologetically spicy, yet still addictive; and portions that exceed modern-day pricing standards. Try the enchiladas, carnitas and the chicken mole. Also, under this roof, embrace the spice and order a horchata to soften the blow.

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Muchacho

4011 Villanova St.

Muchacho is all the greasy, spicy and gluttonous things we love about Tex-Mex served with upscale flair thanks to five-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Omar Flores. Chef Flores has been a force in Dallas dining for over a decade and Muchacho is his personal love letter to both fusion cuisine and to the city of Dallas. You can expect familiar dishes with thoughtful touches like housemade tortillas, mesquite-grilled meats and creative cocktails to round dinner off. The weekend brunch here isn’t a bad idea, either. There are chilaquiles. C’mon.

Veracruz Cafe

408 N. Bishop Ave.

Bishop Arts is a lovely entertainment area, full of locally owned restaurant, bars, and shops. It’s got character and grit. In terms of wasting away a Saturday, this area is your huckleberry. When it comes to chow down, head to Veracruz Cafe. The Tex-Mex here (enchiladas rolled with house-made blue corn tortillas) is actually a side show to the coastal Mexican cuisine. Service is fast and friendly. Life is better here.

Staples and veterans

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

4714 Maple Ave., Medical District

Avila’s has been a Tex-Mex stalwart in Dallas since 1986. Recipes are straight from the Avila family, whose roots are in Texas and Monterrey. We’re partial to the plates of enchiladas and chile rellenos, but others praise the pozole. We’re down to argue about the best dishes here anytime. Best argument ever. Service at this family-run spot is always friendly and quick. A lot of people run through Avila’s on their way to (or from) Love Field to get their Tex-Mex fix.

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Blanca’s plate at Casa Navarro. Hank Vaughn

Casa Navarro

11742 Marsh Lane, North Dallas

We recently revisited Casa Navarro in North Dallas, reminiscing about the old days of North Town Mall and Judas Priest. Our first review of the spot was 30 years ago, and some things (thankfully) never change: we love it now as much as we did then. Here, you’ll get a bowl of bean soup with chips and salsa. Then go for the $10 lunch specials served seven days a week and an abundance of dishes that fill up two pages on the menu and your soul (even that tiny, dark part).

Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St., Oak Cliff

The Sanchez family has been serving big plates of Tex-Mex in this charming home-turned-restaurant since 1981. The menu at La Calle Doce leans into seafood with signature plates like Camaron a la Veracruzana and pescado a la parilla. In addition to the Oak Cliff location, there’s a second restaurant in East Dallas’ Lakewood neighborhood at 1925 Skillman St.

El Ranchito

610 W. Jefferson Blvd., Oak Cliff

This place is a love letter to Tex-Mex. It’s filled with character and tells a story of a time when cantinas were the place to go, yet it somehow also carries a dark romantic feel. Adorned with old art and weird kitschy decor, El Ranchito knows it’s special but doesn’t take itself that seriously. For over 30 years, it has specialized in comida nortena, such as cabrito de horno and wonderful guisos, whole elotes garnished with Mexican crema, cotija cheese and chili powder. The drinks are simple, but they do the trick. Go for the cabrito – it’s some of the best in Dallas.

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Gonzalez Restaurant

367 W. Jefferson Blvd., Oak Cliff

Every food has a season, and for menudo, it’s a clammy hangover. Gonzalez in Oak Cliff serves it up in spades. We recently revisited the restaurant that’s been open since the Nixon administration and opined about the Tex-Mex necessities. But we also pointed out that you’d be remiss to skip over the specialties like pork chop ranchero and cabrito guisado. The tortillas are served hot and fresh. Eric Mayne wrote, “The beans, meat and grilled onions on top of those warm tortillas are a match made in heaven.” We’ll go to church for that. With a clammy hangover.

Herrera’s Oak Cliff

2853 W. Illinois Ave., Oak Cliff

There are more than 30 combination plates (in addition to apps and specials) on the menu at Herrera’s Oak Cliff, and they all bump. Who has the bandwidth to absorb a seven-page menu? For the TL;DR crowd, go for the No. 1A, one cheese enchilada, one tamale, one beef taco, and hell yeah, there’s a bean tostada along with rice and beans. The spin here is that you can’t go wrong, especially when you wash it all down with a margarita.

La Comida

1101 N. Beckley Ave. Bishop Arts

Brothers Ivan and Mario Urtecho opened their first restaurant in Addison in 2014 — it closed in 2019, and they reopened La Comida on Beckley Avenue in 2023. The restaurant is hard to miss, not only because of enchilada Wednesdays ($9.99 a plate), but also for the massive pink flamingo painted on the side. The food is fresh and hot, and the margaritas are strong. The Urtechos love their regulars, so go on. Be a regular. You look like you need an enchilada and a hug.

Velvety magic from La Palmas. Chris Wolfgang

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Las Palmas Tex-Mex

2708 Routh St., Uptown

We did a work study on Las Palmas’ hickory ribs and learned they’re spectacular. It was also a study in economics: a half rack is $28, but a full rack is only $38. See. You do use math in the real world. But we’d never start a meal here without the velvety queso with slivers of garlic and fresh herbs. Prices are a touch higher. Case in point: $18 for a plate of cheese enchiladas (up from a dollar six months ago, ouch). However, the dark and swanky ambiance makes this no normal plate of Tex-Mex.

Mariano’s Hacienda Ranch

6300 Skillman St., Lower Greenville

The original Mariano’s opened in 1971 along Greenville Avenue, where owner Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita with a Slurpee machine. The gang moved out of that space and headed to Skillman almost 20 years ago; now, there are several other sister restaurants across North Texas. Going here for the margaritas and fajitas is a whole mood board. And it’s lovely.

Mia’s Tex-Mex

4334 Lemmon Ave., Oak Lawn

Mia’s Tex-Mex is a Dallas legend. Plenty of deals have been hashed out over plates of brisket tacos here. A few years ago, Mia’s moved from its original space a few blocks away and is now in a bright yellow building. Fortunately, they brought all the history with them, including the photo of Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson in a booth at the original location. Tom Landry was a big fan, too. Anyway, about the food: they were serving the aforementioned brisket tacos before it was cool.

Pepe’s and Mito’s

2911 Elm St., Deep Ellum

For a quick and casual lunch in Deep Ellum, Pepe’s and Mito’s is gold. Guy Fieri thinks so, too. He loved the caldo albondigas (meatball soup) and the classic tacos nortenos, mini corn tortilla tacos with fajita steak, pico de gallo and a housemade chipotle wine sauce. There are traditional dishes on the menu also, including pescado Veracruz, guiso and pollo a chipotle.

RJ’s Mexican Cuisine

1701 N. Market Street, The West End

When’s the last time you’ve been to The West End? There are some good restaurants to check out, including RJ’s Mexican Cuisine, where traditional dishes get fancy plating. Service is always fast and doting. Happy hour runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday with $5 margs, wells and half-priced apps. They also have weekday lunch specials priced around nine bucks. The traditional Tex-Mex plates all hit the mark, but we recommend you opt for anything with steak.