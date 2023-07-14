Gonzalez Restaurant Endures as an Oak Cliff Favorite

Every season of every year, consumers are flooded with calls to action to drop everything they ever knew. Advertisers and influencers alike attempt to sway us in the direction of something hot, new and sizzling that is supposed to blow the lid off of our feeble little minds. The internet will pelt you daily with anything from “life hacks” to “hot girl summer trends,” but what about the things of yesteryear, especially those in the restaurant business, which has survived waves of recession and social media rumblings? Like Gonzalez Restaurant in Oak Cliff.
Gonzalez cranks out all of our favorite Tex-Mex necessities such as enchiladas, fajitas and nachos, but the specialties side of the menu is where the magic happens. There, you find items like pork chop ranchero ($14.75) made with sautéed onions and salsa verde and nopalitos, a traditional dish made with sautéed cactus, onions and salsa. If you're at a Mexican restaurant looking for vegetarian options, these may be for you. Cactus is very flavorful and has the consistency of green beans.
The lengua guisada was up next. This slow-cooked beef tongue ($13.25) is a top contender too. If you can’t remember the last time you had action, this tongue is for you. A lot of places have lengua on the menu, but it's rarely as delicate and delicious as this. The beans, meat and grilled onions on top of those warm tortillas are a match made in heaven.
We weren’t prepared for the amount of remarkable food that was served, so we didn’t have any space to ingest other things on the menu. Gonzalez also has adult beverages, including a variety of beers and liquor. If you're feeling it, you may want to splurge on a michelada ($7.25) or mango chamoyrita. There are also strawberry or mango margaritas along with a few wines to choose from, which makes this place ideal for a great Sunday Funday brunch destination.
Millennials seemed to be obsessed with nostalgia. They are going back in time by utilizing old technology like flip phones and even dressing like their grandparents and hanging out in bingo halls. Appreciating the old days is both benevolent and charming, but some things do need to shrivel up and die on the vine like Clippy the paperclip, pagers and toxic exes. If you really want to pay homage to yesteryears, celebrate the food that kept the culture, along with previous generations, alive. If and when you do decide to honor those establishments that withstood the test of time, be sure to put Gonzalez Restaurant at the top of that list.
Gonzalez Restaurant, 367 W. Jefferson Blvd., Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a..m. – 7 p.m; Friday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Monday.