Top 100 Bars: Our Annual List of the Best Bars in Dallas, Ranked

The Dallas Dozen, Ranked

When we think about the best bars in Dallas, we like to think of the bars that make Dallas great. A mix of refined dives, classic cocktails, that unique Big D panache with a touch of sexy mystique. Here are a dozen of the best bars in Dallas, ranked. Below that, you'll find the remaining top 100 bars in Big D.

click to enlarge Of course Double Wide and its Peach Pounder are on our Top 100 bars list. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Dive Bars

Dallas has an excellent dive bar scene. The original honkey tonk, Adair's Saloon, opened in 1963, followed by Inwood Tavern in 1964, which might seem long in the tooth, but not compared to Ships Lounge, which opened in 1947. Newer places like The Peak Inn and Brick and Bones still have that nonchalant grit that makes for the perfect setting for a dark beer in a dark bar. Here are our favorites:

click to enlarge La Reunion in the Bishop Arts is part cafe, but also a top 100 bar. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Neighborhood Bars

Neighborhood bars aren't quite as dark and brooding as dive bars, but not as loud as a sports bar or a club. These are low-key places, often with great food, and always a seat waiting for you. Anyone is welcome, all the time.

Cold Beer Here

Craft beer certainly has come a long way in the past decade and many local bars keep local suds on tap, not because its trendy rather its what they like. Several pubs also keep a nice roster of imports as well. If you want to have your Guiness poured properly or get the latest local hazy IPA, here are the best options:

click to enlarge Boxcar is one of our favorite new cocktail bars on the top 100 bars. Alison McLean

Cocktail Bars

A properly mixed cocktail is a laborious work of art, as anyone who has ever tried to make their own rosemary syrup can attest. Life's too short to waste your day on a balance you'll never achieve; let's these bars do it for you:

click to enlarge Bar W is new to our top 100 bars list this year. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Sports Bars

Dallas is a sports town, and we love to gather to root on our teams, even if that's a Love Island watch party. If you need sound up, and don't want to hassle with a bartender who doesn't know how to work the remote, hit these spots.

Bars with Music

Wonder where the local music is? These places. Go to them. Support our local music scene and make some new friends.

click to enlarge Our new crush in the Bishop Arts is Hugo's, which is on our top 100 bars, but could do double time on our top 100 restaurants. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Bars with Great Food

Below are all the bars that we could easily slide into our top 100 restaurants lists. It's a hard thing to distinguish between a bar with great food or a restaurant with a superior bar. Alas, we persist. Here are the best bars to hit when you need more than a hot dog (if you're looking for just a martini and hot dog, then of course you'll go to Mike's Gemini Twin.)

Club Vibes

Zzzz-zzz-zzz. Sometimes you just want — negatory, need — to hit the club. Dallas definitely has some high-end club scenes, and here are our favorites.