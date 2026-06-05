Restaurants

WTF is going on with the old Barbec’s space?

Our WTF series looks into your burning questions about Dallas. This week we're looking at an old restaurant space along Garland Road.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsJune 5, 2026
The Eye art piece in downtown Dallas.
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Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels
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Recently, as part of the Observer’s new column, the Weekly WTF, a reader asked what’s going on at the old Barbec’s restaurant space.

For a little background, Barbec’s was a longtime family restaurant serving classic comfort food in northeast Dallas. The restaurant was originally built in the ’60s as a Howard Johnson’s. In 1978, Barry and Becky Brown opened their co-joined eponymous restaurant, Barbec’s.

The Browns sold the restaurant in 1999, but it continued as a neighborhood diner popular for its beer biscuits until 2020, when a fire destroyed most of the interior. The space has been vacant since.

The only sign of life was some paperwork filed to build a Popeye’s a few years ago. Luckily, that didn’t pan out because, honestly, the restaurant has timeless mid-century modern elements. Asymmetrical roof lines with overhangs don’t go with fast-food fried chicken.

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Currently, the space is for lease. An Instagram post gives a tour of the remodeled space. The fire damage to the interior has been repaired, and, per Peggyfindit, a new roof and HVAC system have been installed.

Got a question for us? Holler.

Barbec's in Dallas
The longtime Dallas diner, Barbec’s, has sat empty since a fire in 2020.

Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas’ evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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