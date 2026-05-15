Are soft-serve margs the drink of the summer? (Yes!) Where to find them in Dallas

Joe Leo's has matching soft serve margaritas for you and your bestie.

What took us so long to get here? Dallas has a long history with the frozen margarita. In 1971, Mariano Martinez walked into a 7-Eleven, saw a Slurpee machine and had an epiphany: What if we put tequila in that? Fifty-five years later, it seems like someone looked at a soft-serve machine and asked the very same thing.

Recently, the soft-serve marg started trending online. It seems to have started in Ohio (we weren’t expecting that either).

These drinks are super smooth, not icy but also not like “soft serve” in the dairy sense. It’s like a Dole Whip, the famous Disneyland drink, an ultra-smooth pineapple cloud-like slushie.

We tried a soft-serve marg at Apothecary. It was not too sweet nor too strong, with a subtle flavor. The only debate here is how to drink/eat it, as it sits somewhere between a solid and a liquid. This is Dallas, so we have no doubt you’ll all figure it out. We’ve not been so excited about a drink since they started putting decent wine in boxes with spouts.

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If there are more places serving soft-serve margs, let me know at lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com.

Surburban Yacht Club

5872 TX-121, Plano

Get a soft serve margarita and a “Yacht rock-inspired girl dinner.” No idea what that is, but I’ll have two.

Dee’s Table

3685 The Star Blvd., Frisco

This restaurant at The Star in Frisco is serving soft-serve margs in pineapple, strawberry and swirl for $15 each.

Apothecary

1922 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville

Apothecary 2.0 opened this week (it basically swallowed its sister concept, Michelin-recognized Rye, in a friendly takeover). Co-owner Tannar Agar added a soft-serve margarita to the drink menu. The tequila-based cocktail is glossed up with grilled pineapple and a touch of mezcal. Oh-so-yum. These are served with little spoons, and you won’t be able to shovel them in fast enough. Get the beef cheek tacos to go with. It may be the best meal you’ll have all year. Bet me on it.

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Bourbon Street Bar and Grill

1833 Airport Freeway, Bedford

Bourbon Street Bar and Grill is your mid-cities connection. They originally sold these at their sister concept, Barrel and Bones, but due to demand, moved it over to this spot. I dunno. Here, they spin tequila, agave and citrus into a dairy-free soft-serve margarita. These come with a Tajin rim, and flavor choices include mango, peach, strawberry, dark cherry or passionfruit. Each is just $10. Get a Grand Marnier floater for $3. Throwing some Big Easy vibes at these could be dangerous.

Gigi’s Plano

Gigi’s Plano

7300 Lone Star Dr., The Shops at Plano

Based on Instagram, Gigi’s Bar and Lounge has a soft serve margarita that has mango, chamoy and tajin.

Hendy’s on Henderson

2401 N. Henderson Ave.

This Henderson Avenue hotspot has just added soft-serve margs to their wild menu of cocktails (they have an Orange Julius made with Tito’s, coconut, orange juice and vanilla).

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The Chef’s Grind

5804 Windhaven Parkway

The Chef’s Grind (formerly Dirty Burger Bar) in The Colony has a soft serve with Tajin and chamoy.

Manny’s Mexican Kitchen

1250 State St., Richardson

This upscale Mexican spot at CityLine has guava, pineapple and a swirl, with a heavy Tajin rim.

Joe Leo’s Fine Tex-Mex

2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

Joe Leo’s soft-serve house frozen margarita is topped with popping boba and finished with a sugar-and-salt rim.

Dos Charros

180 S. Collins, Sunnyvale

A bit east of Mesquite is Sunnyvale, where Dos Charros Tex-Mex is thriving. This spot originally opened in Richardson in 1993 and has expanded across North Texas. The same family is still running it, serving upscale Tex-Mex. The new soft-serve margs are available in strawberry and pineapple — or as a swirl.