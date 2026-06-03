Sueño looks past standard Tex-Mex for its new Snider Plaza restaurant and tequila lounge

Sueño Coctelería Mexicana is an elevated dining concept from founders Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano. Its original location opened in Richardson in 2021, and soon it will open its second location at 6600 Snider Plaza.

This second Sueño location follows the success of the flagship restaurant in the suburbs, but the new space will feature a live-fire kitchen and a tequila lounge called Alma Agave.

The Bellomy Group, the company behind S&D Oyster Company, Rex’s Seafood and Caché, is supporting Pineda and Lujano with the expansion, with the hope of being one of North Texas’ most forward-thinking elevated Mexican concepts.

An artist’s space

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Sueño is inspired by traditional haciendas with indoor-outdoor elements reminiscent of the co-owners’ native Mexico City. Volcanic stone, wood, leather, handwoven textiles and commissioned art pieces have mostly been sourced from artists around Mexico.

Much of the art in the restaurant was sourced from Mexican artists.

The cocktail program was created using

There’s a dedicated tequila lounge at Sueno with a menu of hyper-local Mexican cocktails.

The live-fire elements are said to be the highlight of the menu.

Dishes from Sueno come from four distinct states in Mexico.

The focal point inside is a ceiling installation by Oaxacan artist Adriana Monterrubio that’s handwoven from Zebu leather in a fishbone pattern. Surrounding it are more handmade details from Pátzcuaro and Michoacán artists. The furniture is sourced from Mexican studios.

The tequila lounge

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The defining feature of this Sueño location is Alma Agave, a tequila lounge for pre-dinner cocktails, nightcaps or an evening in and of itself.

Both the beverage program and the small plates are inspired by all 32 of Mexico’s states. Tequila and mezcal, lesser-known spirits and ancestral drinks like tejuino and tejate are the focus of the drink menu. Small plates allow diners to explore distinct regional flavors across the country.

The menu covers the four regions of Mexico City, Monterrey, Jalisco and Oaxaca, each with its distinct culinary identities through dishes like pork belly sopas, ceviche and a dish called refresco verde made with pal’alma agave distillate, avocado leaf, aloe liquor, citric acid, chayote soda and CO2.

The cocktails and milk punch

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The main dining room in Sueño follows the same beverage program. Two highlights are the Godfather Old Fashioned made with Maestro Dobel Cristalino tequila with a blend of bitters. The Una de Pastor is made with Racho Joven mezcal and layered with savory herbs, roasted chiles and pineapple.

The team has also been experimenting with milk punches, so look for the signature “ponches de leche.” The Una Vez En Oaxaca is made with Racho Joven mezcal, Oaxacan pineapple brandy, yuzu sake, mango, peach cordial and chile mango caviar.

The culinary highlights

Executive chef Cristos Andrade, a native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, is at the heart of the culinary program at Sueño. He helms the in-house masa program using heirloom blue and yellow corn to make nixtamal daily, an ancient process that transforms corn into tortillas, tetelas and tlayudas.

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Highlights from the dinner menu include bone marrow pork belly made by pan searing the pork and serving it with salsa tatemada, avocado puree and bone marrow-infused crema Oaxaqueña.

Plates like the Jalisco birria tacos and the enchiladas Suiza are more elevated versions of our favorites, but they say the live-fire dishes like wood-fired carne asada and pollo a la plancha are the highlights of the menu.

Sueño is opening for dinner service and weekend brunch starting on Wednesday, June 10. Alma Agave will open nightly beginning the same day. To make a reservation, visit Resy.

Sueño, 6600 Snider Plaza, Sunday – Thursday 4 – 10 p.m.; Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday 4 – 11 p.m.