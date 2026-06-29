A new Austin-based sushi restaurant is opening in Highland Park this week

Tulum was a trendy Mexican-inspired restaurant in Highland Park that closed in 2024 after six strong years in Highland Park. Since then, the space, which is next to Coupes, Barsotti’s and across the street from Al Biernat’s has sat empty.

Next week, a sushi concept called Neighborhood Sushi is opening in the space.

Reservations are now available on OpenTable, and based on current availability, it will open on Tuesday, June 30.

The Japanese-inspired restaurant from MML Hospitality is based in Austin, and this will be the concept’s first location in Dallas. MML is behind Clark’s Oyster Bar and Swedish Hill, two more concepts rumored to be opening in Dallas, and a range of other restaurants that are open around Austin, in Houston, and in Aspen.

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Neighborhood Sushi is a local favorite in Austin. They say the locals love it for its approachable take on a sushi bar experience. Well, who doesn’t love an approachable sushi bar?

But on Instagram, it looks a bit elevated, which is appropriate for this neighborhood. Its Instagram account looks appropriate for the crowd in Highland Park. It’s very posh with well-plated sushi and strong attention to detail.

This Dallas location will have nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, Dallas-exclusive dishes and bento boxes for lunch. Rolls are all around $25 or under. Dishes like the Mishima Reserve Wagyu tataki, miso-glazed sweet potato yaki, Scottish salmon nigiri and squid tentacle specialty nigiri are interesting pulls from the menu.

The rest of the menu is pretty familiar or standard for a sushi restaurant, like spicy tuna rolls, an array of tempura, and yellowtail tartare.

Happy hour will run Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and will offer a $14 beer-and-sake combo, $2 off all alcoholic drinks, and half off all tempura.

Neighborhood Sushi will open on Tuesday, June 30 at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave.