Amor y Queso opens as Deep Ellum’s new neighborhood bodega

Amor y Queso is giving bodega by way of Deep Ellum. The little blue shop on Main Street has just returned from a lengthy hiatus with expanded product and menu offerings. Now, in addition to owner Sarah Carlock’s gourmet cheese boards, her shelves are stocked with sweets, snacks and sundries. Coffee drinks and paninis are made to order, and all products are local.

“I have this passion for our community,” says Carlock. “For feeding people and for bringing people together.”

Amor y Queso still does the amazing cheeeeeeese boards, but has added more items, most locally sourced. Lisa Petty for Dallas Observer

That passion led her to open her brick-and-mortar in 2020, but after the post-COVID bump, a subsequent downturn forced her to close her in 2023. In the years that followed, Carlock used the space as a prep kitchen for the catering side of the gourmet board business while thinking long and hard about how — and if — to open the public again. One thing was for sure: Those few hundred square feet would have to work harder in order to survive.

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Committing to Deep Ellum

“I was looking down the barrel of this being my only source of income as a self-employed single parent,” she says. “A friend and I had been talking about opening a place where we could invite all of our fellow entrepreneurs to have their moment. We said, ‘All right, instead of going and looking for a new space, we’re gonna do it with this one.’”

This small bodega carries a lot of treats and good. Lisa Petty for Dallas Observer

That friend, Erin Godines, just happened to have a background in high-end retail. The two honed in on expanding Amor y Queso’s quality, portable food and drinks. While filling a “grab-and-go” gap in the neighborhood, it would also diversify product offerings and appeal to a wider range of customers. Per the plan, they sent out a call to friends in the Texas food world and combed local makers.

Cut to June 1, 2026. The shop reopened, outfitted with new shelves, a reach-in cooler, and a sidewalk patio. New products include locally made snacks ($4-10) by Cornucopia Popcorn, Austin Pretzel Co., Stroop Club, Cookies by Chrysta, and more. Seasoning blends from Spice Bae and condiments from Jelly Queens make great souvenirs for tourists, as do Texas-themed handmade leather goods and gifts. At the counter, Carlock and Godines will host food “residencies” to complement the menu of boards and sandwiches ($11-18). First up is Xiomi Oviedo, a coffee mixologist. And, if you’ve noticed that the majority of these local makers are also women, that’s also part of the plan.

“Most of the time, I feel like being a ‘strong independent woman’ is for the birds,” says Carlock. “But then you do cool stuff like this, and you feel really awesome about it.”

Amor y Queso, 2932 Main St., #102, Dallas (in Deep Ellum). Open 7 days, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and dinner pop-ups as announced.