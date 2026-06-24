Restaurants

Campisi’s plans August opening at Preston Royal 

As the high rise debate continues, here’s something everyone can agree on: pizza. 
By Lisa PettyJune 24, 2026
the exterior of Campisi's
Campisi's on Preston Hollow will open soon.

Lisa Petty for the Dallas Observer
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Don’t let the palatial homes and fancy cars fool ya; Preston Hollow is going through a tough time. A proposed $800 million high-rise complex near the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane has been stirring passionate debate for months. As developers seek a major zoning change to accommodate the plan, many neighbors are pushing back, citing traffic, noise and safety concerns. 

Here’s a thought. Maybe instead of holding these long, serious, tense community meetings in conference rooms, why not have a pizza party? Everyone loves pizza. 

Specifically, a representative has confirmed that a new Campisi’s — of which the original on Mockingbird Lane is an institution — will open on or about Aug. 1, at 5944 Royal Lane. Exterior signage is already in place, with the beloved local chain’s 10th outpost set to take over the space formerly occupied by Saucy’s Thai at the southwest corner of the Preston Royal intersection. 

Except don’t mention the painful loss of Saucy’s if you pitch the pizza plan. To reiterate, it’s really been a tough year. Let’s keep this positive.

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Anyway, Campisi’s at Preston Royal will offer a full menu, but no bar, with a primary focus on delivery and takeout. In addition to the immediate area, it will also serve longtime Campisi’s customers on Lovers Lane, which is still rebuilding after December’s fire. And speaking of rebuilding, can delicious pizza give this neighborhood something to agree on after months of division and debate? A girl can dream.

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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