The World Cup bump: 10 days in and Dallas bars are big soccer fans

Some of us were skeptical — even just days before the World Cup started — about whether the crowds would show up in North Texas for these games.

Now, we’re asking ourselves, “Where did all these people come from?”

Reports touted the 2026 FIFA World Cup would generate significant economic impact across the U.S. To which every bar and restaurant in Dallas said, “Bring it,” as inflation, gas and soaring beef prices push thin margins to the brink.

And now, just 10 days after the games began locally, some Dallas bars are reporting a much-needed bump in sales.

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A kinder, gentler party

We all saw the video of The Londoner’s British invasion, where fans supposedly drank the bar dry. Despite that ruckus, restaurant and bar owners report that sales are up and business is good.

“We are having a smooth climb in business,” says Cliff Edgar of the laid-back cocktail lounge Brick and Bones in Deep Ellum. “Every day feels like Saturday night. Nothing crazy, but if it was crazy, I think it would ruin the experience we are going for.”

He’s not had masses of fans, but plenty have stopped in to watch the games (sound on) with a cocktail and spicy chicken to go with.

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Gabe Sanchez has the cocktail bar Black Swan in East Dallas. His cozy space is decidedly not a sports bar, but he’s leaning into his Japanese heritage and hosting pop-ups on Blue Samaria game days. On the June 14 game, local restaurateur Jimmy Niwa hosted a yakitori. When Japan played Tunisia, there was a koyomi cocktail pop-up along with famed Japanese convenience-store food.

“It’s been great, everyone has been in fun moods,” Sanchez says of the pop-ups. “Locals are sharing their favorite places to go. It’s been amazing.”

Black Swan is hosting another pop-up this Thursday when Japan plays Sweden.

The origins of a Croatian parade in Dallas

Related Dallas bars prep for increased TABC patrols and underage stings during World Cup

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The parade went through downtown Dallas last week. Photo by Mike Brooks

The most impressive display of soccer fever yet might have been the sea of orange that took over Main Street in downtown the day before their game against England. It wasn’t just a gathering, but rather a parade, as one would experience in Europe and beyond.

Alan Kearney owns several bars and introduced Irish spice bags to Dallas. He admits he was a little skeptical before the games.

One of his pubs, Patrick Kennedy’s, is at The Westin in downtown Dallas, where many Croatians were apparently staying.

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“It was just a sea of checkered, and then it kept on building from there,” Kearney says. “And this I said, ‘Oh shit, we better get some security in here.’ And not because anyone was too rowdy, but just because there were so many people.”

He had no idea what was coming.

“It just kept on getting bigger and bigger. And next thing, it was announced that they wanted to have their march downtown, which some people said there were 7,000 people. I don’t know what the end result was,” he says.

‘It was just a great party’

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Kearney coordinated with Downtown Dallas Inc. to ask, “Where’s this thing going or where’s this thing going to end?” They talked to the police, who brought in the fire marshal.

“They said, ‘You’ve got surecity all over the place. You’re good.’ And they just let it continue on. It was just beer, beer, beer. It was just a great party,” Kearney says.

His other pubs in Victory Park and the Bishop Arts are also seeing a spike in business.

We hope this trend continues and that locals partake in a bit of the World Cup revelry as well.