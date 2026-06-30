Cheap Steaks: 5 steak dinners (with sides) in Dallas for $40 or less

Charco Brolier is BYOB and will bring you a Styrofoam cup with your dinner.

Meat costs so much right now. In fact, beef prices are an all-time high. This surge can be attributed to many factors, from inflation to drought to declining cattle herds. And, as shoppers feel the crunch at the grocery store, restaurant owners must add rising labor costs, rent increases, and a whole bunch of other stuff to the bill.

It’s a real bummer when sometimes all a girl wants is a big, hearty hunk of meat.

And so, as a public service, we embarked on a craving-driven, city-wide search for a satisfying steak dinner that does not break the bank. The requirements: Quality beef, great flavor and less than $40 with sides (ideally, much less). Read on for the juicy gems and pro tips, in no particular order. Oh, and yes, we chewed through some tough customers, but we’re sticking with the good stuff today.

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Charco Brolier has strong following for a reason. photo by Lisa Petty

413 Jefferson Blvd., Oak Cliff

You can’t miss Charco Broiler. Just look for the giant cow on the roof. After hearing its praises sung by several regulars, we learned for ourselves why the family-owned Oak Cliff spot has achieved cult-classic status since opening in 1963. Namely, it’s fast, cheap and yummy. Plus, all the steaks are locally sourced Choice cuts (or higher), and the people-watching can’t be beat.

On our visit, we shared Charco Broiler’s cafeteria-style dining room with a woman in choir robes, two cowboys in Wranglers, and a punk guy with gauged ears treating his mom to an early dinner. We ordered the 8-ounce strip ($14.49), which comes with salad, a loaded baked potato, and Texas Toast. The meal arrived in record time, and our tasty steak was cooked to a picture-perfect medium.

Pro Tip: Charco Broiler is BYOB, and will happily provide you with classy Styrofoam cups for your booze.

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Dunston’s is a popular place for closing business deals. photo by Lisa Petty

8526 Harry Hines Blvd. and 5423 Lovers Lane

Established in 1955, Dunston’s proudly proclaims itself to be “Dallas’ Oldest Steakhouse.” From the open view of a mesquite-fire grill to leather club chairs, and an old-school salad bar, it sets a scene straight out of the ’60s. And, while the prices aren’t quite that much of a throwback, they’re affordable nonetheless.

We struggled to decide between the 9-ounce bacon-wrapped filet ($29) and 8-ounce New York strip ($27). All of Dunston’s steaks are sourced from family-owned Crystal Creek Cattle, and they all come with two sides and complimentary rolls for the table. We chose the strip, steamed veggies and the salad bar. Everything hit just right, including our well-seasoned, grill-marked, no frills, perfectly cooked steak.

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Pro Tip: The Back Door Bar at Dunston’s on Lovers Lane is known as a go-to for closing big North Dallas business deals.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ribeye with a a loaded baked potato is a humdinger of a deal in this economy. Photo by Lisa Petty

This national chain operates 17 locations across North Texas, with a new outpost not too far from AT&T Stadium — um, Dallas Stadium. We revisited the Roadhouse before FIFA madness descended on the city. In short, our 12-ounce Fort Worth ribeye ($24.99) was juicy, flavorful and well-seasoned. The beef is responsibly sourced, hand-cut and comes with two sides, rolls and honey butter. Consider this a solid, affordable steak choice, especially if you’re feeding a large group.

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Pro Tip: The wait list is often very long, but the pours are generous: Wait for your table in the bar.

Crudo Taverna is a sleeper hit. photo by Lisa Petty

We heard about this Frisco find from a notoriously picky, food-focused friend. Also, it’s in a strip mall, so how could we resist? Inside, despite its suburban surroundings, Crudo’s exposed brick walls, moody lighting, and long, polished bar give it a very clubby vibe. Squint your eyes, and you could be in the city.

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We ordered the hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye ($43, slightly over budget), which proved to be another nice surprise. The steak was tender and well-seasoned, served on a bed of roasted Brussels sprouts and fingerling potatoes. Gorgonzola butter and demi-glace were served on the side, as was addictive complimentary olive flatbread.

Pro Tip: Crudo hosts free live music every Thursday night.

This pick is undoubtedly the sleeper hit of the bunch. As longtime fans of Gloria’s, we’ve never thought to order the plain ol’ steak. Pescado Acajutla has always been our go-to at the Texas-based Salvadoran chain, but on our latest trip we took a meaty detour for the sake of the mission.

Nancy’s Ribeye ($30) is a hearty plate that holds a 12-ounce steak with smoked red chimichurri sauce, sautéed green beans and red onions, and fried yuca. The steak was one of the best we’ve tasted in a long time, regardless of price. We asked servers the source of the meat and didn’t get an answer. We’ve reached out to the company and will update when we get a response.

Pro Tip: Several Gloria’s locations transform into salsa clubs on Saturday nights.