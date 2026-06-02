White Castle breaks ground in The Colony: First Texas location sets opening timeline

Every day is a great day to be Texan, but later this year, the sentiment will be especially true with the arrival of the White Castle.

The 105-year-old burger chain just broke ground on its first Texas location at The Grandscape in The Colony today.

White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., opening in Columbus, Ohio, in 1921. It’s still a family-owned business, and they operate 336 restaurants nationwide.

Locations are primarily in Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Minnesota, with a few sprinkled around Nevada, Arizona and New Jersey. It may not be familiar to those outside of those states, but for those who did grow up in any of them, these little sliders are packed with nostalgia.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

What White Castle is known for is handheld sliders with bouncy buns, a very thin slice of beef, pickles and chopped onions. It doesn’t sound like much, but the flavor is so specific, and no, it’s not quite a burger.

When is White Castle opening?

This new restaurant is expected to open in late fall 2026. The location at the massive Grandscape complex will be 3,430 square feet with a double drive-thru and both canopy and patio seating.

White Castle has had a longstanding commitment to community growth and opportunity, and this location will create 70 jobs for local residents.

advertisement advertisement

Why is it opening in The Colony?

The Colony, which borders Frisco, Lewisville, Plano and Carrollton, is quietly becoming the Candyland of Americana. The stretch of the Sam Rayburn Tollway it straddles is Coke Zero: you see colors brighter, it tastes so sweet, and perhaps it’s all empty calories. But that — and millions of people passing by — is what businesses entering a new market want. Many restaurants and entertainment venues have opened shop at the mega shopping complex, The Grandscape. Portillo’s started its Texas invasion there. Remember when Nebraska Furniture Mart seemed like a score?

Today, June 2, they officially broke ground in The Colony, and Chief People Officer John Kelley and Corporate Relations Manager Erin Shannon, who are fourth-generation members of White Castle’s founding family, were there to celebrate the occasion with The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer.

Together with other officials, they sprinkled a ceremonial “sprinkling of the onions” on the spot where the future White Castle grill will sizzle. The signature move is reserved only for special milestones, and the first-ever White Castle in Texas was more than appropriate.

As mentioned, get the Crave Case, a cardboard briefcase holds 30 little sliders for easy transport and will cure whatever ails you.