Cry Wolf alum Belal Kattan lands a 14-night residency for tasting menu concept Bazaar

When we spoke to Belal Kattan for our feature of up-and-coming chefs in Dallas’ culinary scene last year, he told us that his love for pasta knows no bounds.

“There’s something I can’t explain about it when I’m making it,” Kattan told us. “It’s the reason I even started cooking.” At the time, the chef was at the upscale and Michelin-recommended Georgie in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Prior to that, he worked at the much-lauded Cry Wolf until it closed in 2023.

Popping-up

Over the last year, Kattan has launched a pop-up concept called Bazaar that brings his love of pasta, along with influences of his Syrian heritage, to life. We’ve had a chance to take in a few of Bazaar’s pop-up events, and always came away impressed. More recently, Kattan has done one-off dinners with Mot Hai Ba, Meridian, Quarter Acre and Fond, just to name a few.

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We chatted with Kattan briefly late last year after one of his popups, and he told us his dream was to have Bazaar land a semi-permanent home; a place where the following he’s built up over the last year could find him on the regular. That dream is just about a reality.

A semi-permanent home

For the next month, Bazaar is establishing a residency at the Statler Hotel in the space that formerly housed Sauvage. Kattan only plans on running dinners there for the next month.

“I’m excited to see what Bazaar will look like as a concept,” Kattan says.

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Diners can expect a multi-course tasting menu each night, priced at the same $135 mark that Bazaar pop-ups have gone for. Kattan expects the menu to change about halfway through the residency, but don’t be surprised if one-off dishes appear each night.

As we said, Bazaar’s previous menus have wowed, so it’s only fair that this exciting news comes with an asterisk: seating at each of Bazaar’s nights on service is limited to just 22 people. Reservations are available now, and there are only 14 nights of service planned, starting June 5. You know what to do from here: get thee to OpenTable and make your plans posthaste.

Bazaar Dallas at The Statler Dallas: June 5-6, June 10-13, June 17-20, and June 24-27