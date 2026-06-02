Dallas restaurant closings: Trinity Groves loses 3 more concepts in May

In this latest round-up of restaurant closures, three tenants in Trinity Groves all shuttered: a beloved chocolate shop, a classic red-sauce Italian joint and an omakase restaurant that was open for a little over a year.

It leaves three vacant leases that could bring a new spark to the area, just as Winsome Prime (which celebrated its one-year anniversary with Eric Benét this weekend), La Rue Doughnut and Pesca have. Apart from that, there are even more shake-ups around Dallas in Bishop Arts, downtown and a handful of others.

These are all the most recent restaurant closures in Dallas.

Komodo

2550 Pacific Ave.

We have receipts for this one. Komodo opened in 2023 and, at the time, was at the forefront of big-city imports making their way into Dallas. Komodo had its ups and downs, to put it mildly, and eventually took a nosedive. One could attribute this to the restaurant, or the highly competitive clubstaurant scene in Dallas. Probably both.

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Tribal All Day Cafe

263 N Bishop Ave.

Don’t worry. This spot isn’t closing permanently. It’s just relocating across the street to a bigger space (were Tejas was previously). Also, did you know that Tribal is owned by the same folks as Written by the Seasons?

Casablanca

200 N. Bishop Ave.

This news is a wee bit dated, but worthy of a mention either way. This once popular lounge space and bar (with private karaoke rooms in the back: singeasies) is now Villa Paradiso Dallas, an event space for birthdays, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and the like. The karaoke rooms are still there, but now they come with a heftier price tag.

Rex’s Seafood Market

920 S Harwood St.

Rex’s Seafood Market closed on Sunday, May 17, to focus on their brick-and-mortar location in North Dallas and to allow another seafood tenant to take up this iconic corner of the Dallas Farmers Market.

Anchor Sushi Bar

6025 Royal Lane

One of our readers tipped us off that her favorite happy hour spot in Preston Royal is closing and will be replaced by Vandelay Hospitality’s El Molino, a glitzy new Tex-Mex spot. Anchor officially closed on Sunday, May 31, and Molino will open sometime in July. The Anchor Sushi Bar on Knox/Henderson will remain open.

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STIRR Addison

5100 Belt Line Road

STIRR was a Dallas-born restaurant concept that originally opened in Deep Ellum in 2015. After its 10-year lease in the neighborhood, the owners decided not to renew, and now the concept is no more, as its second location in Addison officially closed on Sunday, April 19. STIRR is from Milkshake Concepts, which also owns Vidorra, The Finch, Saaya and Serious Pizza.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

3011 Gulden Lane & 8687 N Central Expressway

After more than a decade of vibrant, hand-painted chocolates, Kate Weiser Chocolate is closed. It was best known for the often replicated Carl the Snowman, which was one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things last year. Both the Trinity Groves location and the one inside North Park will remain open until all the chocolate is sold. At the end of the year, Carl the Snowman is getting one last run at Central Market.

Dozo Omakase

3011 Gulden Lane

Dozo Omakase was another Trinity Groves resident, right next door to Kate Weiser Chocolate. They announced their closure on Instagram on Tuesday, April 14. You can still check them out at their sister concept, Dozo Sushi, at 800 E. Arapaho Road in Richardson.

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian

3011 Gulden Lane

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian had one of the best rooftops in Dallas with its view of the Dallas skyline. It was owned by entrepreneur Phil Romano, who operated it for a while before passing the torch to his son. Now, a prime, three-story restaurant space with a stellar view of the city awaits its next new tenant.

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Bam’s Vegan

1499 Regal Row

Bam’s Vegan owner Chef Brandon Waller wrote in his closing announcement that “Serving the masses is stressful.” Waller had operated a brick-and-mortar vegan restaurant in Irving for five years before closing it in February 2025. From there, he shifted to a ghost commercial kitchen and booths at the Dallas Farmers Market, but after 9 years, Waller was ready to focus on his family, faith and creativity. He now occasionally offers pre-ordered plates and aims to host pop-up experiences around Dallas. Keep up with the Bam’s Vegan Facebook page.

Super Duper Cookie Co.

6401 Hillcrest Ave.

Super Duper Cookie Co., which employs people with disabilities, closed after two short years near Southern Methodist University. Company founder Benjamin Crosland told The Dallas Morning News that the shop closed due to an unsustainable social enterprise model. “Our product price relative to rent and other costs just made it so that we had to shutter our doors,” Crosland wrote. Employees affected by the closure are being connected with Hug’s Cafe, another Dallas restaurant that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.