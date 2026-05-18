Tribal All Day Cafe to close, reopen in larger space nearby

Tribal All Day Cafe is on the move, but don't panic! it's not going far.

Changes are happening in the Bishop Arts District.

Last week, the Observer reported on the closure of Casablanca. It reopened as a glitzy new event space, and now you need to either plan an event or be a ticket holder to access their karaoke rooms.

We, the people, are still divided on that change.

But another Bishop Arts staple, Tribal All Day Cafe, is also closing. But don’t panic, it’s just relocating across the street.

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Next month, Tribal will take over the former Tejas space at the corner of Bishop and West 9th Street.

The health-centric cafe is owned by the same team as Written by the Seasons, a Michelin-recognized restaurant on the same block.

Tribal opened in its space in 2019. It was one of the smaller spaces in Bishop Arts, and a representative told the Observer that the team was ready for the cafe to have a larger footprint for growth and expansion.

Now we have to wonder what’s going into this space. Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

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In addition to more wiggle room, the new address will allow the team to add more items to their menu.

Since 2019, Tribal has been a staple health-focused, all-day cafe in Dallas. As small as the space is, the cafe serves four pretty robust menus: food, juices, coffee and cocktails.

Your vegan cashew queso is safe

Superfood oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes, migas and breakfast tacos are all stars of the food menu. There are also wraps, bowls like loaded nachos, salads and both savory and sweet toasts.

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The $15 biscuit board for the table is genius. House-made vegan macadamia ricotta and local jam pair great with any of their classic espresso-based drinks from the coffee menu.

If you don’t do caffeine (or minimize it), there’s also a full section of drinks without the bean, including a matcha latte, golden latte with turmeric, beet latte and chai, of course.

The most interesting drink on the menu is the Good Morning: espresso with fresh OJ, grapefruit, lemon and turmeric. Just try it.

Cold-pressed juices have their own menu with a rainbow of options to choose from. Grab a box of six juices for $40. They’re all cold-pressed with no added water.

It might be one of the only places in Dallas you can add vegan cashew queso and walnut mushroom “sausage” to your meal. We wonder where their creativity will guide them next with the extra wiggle room.

Tribal All Day Cafe will relocate from 263 N. Bishop Ave. to 250 N. Bishop Ave in June 2026.