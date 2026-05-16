CBD Provisions is back. So are the pig’s head carnitas

All hail. The pig’s head is back.

CBD Provisions reopened March 12 after an eight-month reset, and yes, the pig’s head carnitas survived the overhaul.

Located inside The Joule hotel in downtown, the restaurant originally opened in 2013 and dubs itself a modern Texas brasserie, specifically a “Brasserie in Boots.” In France, that translates to a larger restaurant that straddles casual and fine dining. In Texas, it’s a carnivorous, lavish restaurant where ties loosen and wallets open freely.

CBD Provisions has gotten a refresh, including local art. Photo by Chase Hall

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After a 10-year run, it closed. For most restaurants, that’s the end game. But most restaurants don’t have oil tycoon Tim Headington backing it. When the Observer stopped by on April 9, word of CBD Provisions’ re-opening still felt like a whisper.

Swoon and swine

Walking up to The Joule on a Thursday night, we quickly noticed that the exterior doors were no longer functional. Entry now runs through the hotel’s lobby.

Inside, the space is fresh, but familiar.

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Headington Companies, CBD’s parent company, tapped interior design firm Swoon, the Studio and Wallace Johnson Studio for the all-day restaurant’s facelift. Exposed brick remains, preserving the space’s rustic warmth. Low-hanging vintage fixtures, antique mirrors, and custom mosaic flooring soften the room.

There’s more ease now. New high-top tables and banquettes are adorned by Dallas artist Maxine Helfman’s piece “Torn Bag, 2013” (Headington’s restaurants are known for their art, like the Tango Room’s Andy Warhol casually hanging by the entrance). There’s a new bar front and center. An open kitchen embodies a true brasserie spirit, primed for “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” team bonding.

The umpteenth time is a charm

CBD has cycled through its fair share of chefs. It opened under chef Michael Sindoni, whose legacy is forever imprinted on the menu: a crisp, glossy, braised pighead served with all the fixings.

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He stepped down in 2015, handing the reins to Richard Blankenship. The roll call continues with Coner Seargeant and Anthony Bombaci. David Gomez of Tango Room also spent time in the kitchen.

Now, chef Sezer Deniz is steering the kitchen. The Turkish chef was named culinary director of The Joule in December 2025.

Deniz’s resume spans continents. He worked in five-star hotels before training under chef Jean Paul Naquin at the opulent Titanic Mardan Palace. In the U.S., he graduated valedictorian at Le Cordon Bleu in Miami and later joined the world-renowned, Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago.

His next chapter combines French technique, exacting precision and a heavy dose of Texas.

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Beyond boar

The new menu blends legacy and change. The pig’s head carnitas aren’t going anywhere, and may very well outlast any dish in Dallas. Neither are staples like black bean soup and pimento cheese toast.

The Gulf shrimp and blue crab cocktail includes a south-of-the-border spin with a sangrita base. Traditionally served alongside tequila in Mexico, sangrita brings a refreshing balance, pulling it away from its ketchup-heavy American counterpart. Here, a mezcal horseradish ups the ante, giving it a kick.

Pan-roasted grouper Photo by Desiree Gutierrez

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Deniz’s influence shows early. Short rib croquettes are the chef’s creation and already a best seller. The crunchy French appetizer swaps béchamel for a rich mix of tender short rib, corn and smoked Gouda, finished with grated Grana Padano, pickled shallots and a healthy serving of cilantro aioli.

The BLT Wedge is a power lunch must: a crisp quarter of iceberg lettuce layered with bacon, shallot, heirloom tomato, charred corn, radish, and a serrano green goddess that sets it apart.

Dallasites aren’t hurting for a good steak, and CBD’s are no exception. Many of the prime cuts come from R-C Ranch, a family-run ranch in Bailey’s Prairie, Texas. The filet mignon highlights the century-old ranch Wagyu-X.

The ancho beef bourguignon is the truest bridge between France and Texas. Slow-braised Texas beef, ancho chilies and horseradish spaetzle, a nod to Texas’ German roots, result in a classic stew that is reminiscent of a mole.

Related Why Casablanca in the Bishop Arts District closed

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The poulet roti is a safe choice, but go for the pan-roasted Gulf grouper. It’s the menu’s unsung hero. Thick, flaky and substantial, the fish is brightened by a grilled corn succotash, fennel-orange salad and silky tarragon beurre blanc that’s chuggable.

Texas Buzz

The draft list is like the Mount Rushmore of Dallas brews. The intentional lineup includes Lakewood Brewing Co., Deep Ellum Brewing Co. (from here but not made here), Manhattan Beer Project, Four Corners Brewing, Union Bear Brewing Co. and Trinity Cider.

The cocktail program pulls inspiration from tried-and-true classics. The chic Freezer Door Martini, served with olive and caperberries, pays homage to the original brasserie martini. The Highwayman is a spicy, smoky mezcal margarita served with CBD’s ancho-hibiscus version of Tajin.

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In lieu of an espresso martini, the Café Carajillo is a double hit of caffeine made with Oaxacan Agricole Rum, Licor 43, espresso, cold brew, canela, and charred orange. The Main Street Margarita shouts out the neighborhood with a choice of mezcal or tequila blanco, and a sea salt foam made in house.

Boar and beef may get all the fanfare, but CBD Provisions offers much more. The Main Street essential is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays.

Management tipped us off about a massive grouper sandwich for lunch. We’ll be back!

CBD Provisions, 1530 Main St., Sunday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.