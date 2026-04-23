Free Things To Do in Dallas (and Beyond) This Weekend, April 24-26

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This list is refreshed every Thursday. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on free weekend arts and culture happenings in Dallas.

You don’t need us to tell you that everything is more expensive these days: Groceries. Housing. Even the State Fair of Texas. And because this is a city known for being business-minded, opulent and doing everything bigger (or at least pretending to — they don’t call them $30k millionaires for nothing), it’s not surprising that Dallasites are more concerned about rising costs than the average American.

There’s never a shortage of things to do around here, but sometimes your wallet needs a break. Besides, we’d never judge you (in this economy?!) for scoping out all of the ways to have fun while staying fiscally responsible. So, we’ve put together a list of ways to spend your weekend without having to spend a dime:

Friday, April 24

Willy and the Wildcards

10 p.m., Twilite Lounge, 2640 Elm St.

Local Southern rock band, Willy and the Wildcards, is playing a free show at the Twilite Lounge in Deep Ellum. This bar is often underrated, but it’s one of the best spots in the city to catch an intimate show by a local band without paying a cover charge. Enjoy a drink at the moody venue and enjoy the rabid strumming of Willy and his wildcards. Free concert.

Uncle Lucius with Jordan Nix

7:10 p.m. Levitt, Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington

We would be remiss if we recommended only free shows within our city limits. You don’t have to live near the city center to enjoy some rock music without having to search between couch cushions for spare change. This show is at Levitt Pavilion, an outdoor venue in Arlington. Free show.

Saturday, April 25

Tiny Gallery Trail Opening Art Exhibit and Parade

4- 8 p.m., 1300 S Polk St.

Oak Cliff is about to host the next rotating art exhibit in Dallas. This weekend, the inaugural opening celebration will welcome guests to walk the 1-mile loop and view the current installations while they’re still on view. There’s also a parade, the icing on top of the cake.

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Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival

300 South Main St., Grapevine

Are you a big Elvis Presley fan? Even more important, are you a big fan of Elvis impersonators? If so, this is the event for you. Skip the flight to Vegas and head to Grapevine, the place with the state’s momentary highest concentration of hair gel per capita.

Oak Cliff Book Crawl

1 a.m – 5 p.m., Various locations

One day, six bookstores. The 4th Annual Oak Cliff Book Crawl is this weekend, so if you have empty slots on your shelf or have no self-control and are living in denial of a growing Did Not Finish (DNF) pile, this is the spot for you. Bond with Oak Cliff book lovers over your favorite novels. Most shops will also have vendors as an added perk. And if you wanted to make it a traditional crawl, most stops are within walking distance of a bar, and at least one has a fully operational bar.

Sunday, April 26

Fair Park Farmer’s Market

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fair Park, 3535 Grand Ave.

If you’ve ever tried to go to the Dallas Farmers’ Market, you know its parking situation is less than ideal. But that’s why we’re pointing you to the Fair Park Farmer’s Market, which has shorter hours but 10 times the parking. The market is only open on Sundays, but it’s worth it.

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Fleetwood Journey

Lee Harvey’s, 1807 Gould St.

The diviest dive in Dallas, Lee Harvey’s, has a cover band performing every weekend. This Sunday’s performers focus on Fleetwood Mac’s works. It’s about as good as the real thing, minus the decades-long love affair between the two core members of the band, we hope.

Ongoing

Dealey Plaza Historic District

4000 Main St.

The 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy looms large over Dallas’ reputation, but at least the so-called City of Hate got a solid afternoon of things to do out of it. Despite its dark history, Dealey Plaza is a public area that many Dallasites drive through every day on the way to work. At all hours of the day, visitors can walk over the infamous “grassy knoll,” stand on the spot where Kennedy was shot and observe the still-standing book depository where Lee Harvey Oswald pulled the trigger. We encourage visitors to stay mindful of both oncoming traffic and conspiracy theorists.

Karaoke at Round Up Saloon

3912 Cedar Springs Rd.

There’s a reason we named this Oak Lawn favorite among our 2025 Best of Dallas awards for Best Karaoke Spot: not only is it free, but it happens seven days a week. Heads up, though: Round Up Charges a cover from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, so get there early or make it your last stop of the night if you want it to be truly free. If you’re lucky, you might run into someone like Kacey Musgraves here. But if you’re not so lucky, you might have to be the act who has to follow her.

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Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

Dallas’ premier art museum is the perfect place to get lost with friends, family or a really cool date. Entry is free and includes access to several long-term exhibitions, such as the Keir Collection of Islamic Art and the post-war and contemporary art galleries. Access to some of the rotating exhibitions is ticketed, though the entire museum is open to the public on the first Sunday of every month. More information can be found on the DMA’s website.

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

In addition to being a pleasant green space in the city’s densest part, “The Town Square of Dallas” is always abuzz with activity. Live music, movies, parties and holiday programming give the 5.4-acre park entertainment for Dallasites of all ages, while year-round amenities like a dog park, playground, food trucks and an interactive water feature make the park a vibrant, kinetic spot to spend any day. More information can be found on Klyde Warren Park’s website.

The Giant Eyeball

1601 Main St.

This fiberglass statue by artist Tony Tasset, officially titled “Eye,” is one of the most eye-catching and eye-conic spots in Dallas. Snap an Instagram photo in front of this ocular oddity and you can eye-ssentially guarantee that all eyes will be on you. Did we mention it’s an eye?

Katy Trail

Uptown

This scenic trail built atop an old railway extends for 3 miles from Victory Park to the campus of Southern Methodist University. It’s shady, protected from traffic and passes by ample dining and shopping. Dallas is not known for being a particularly walkable city, so the Katy Trail is your best bet to see a large chunk of the city while getting your steps in.

The African American Museum

3536 Grand Ave.

This Fair Park museum houses one of the most expansive collections of African American art and artifacts in the country, ranging from African folk art to more contemporary pieces. There are also frequent events, including lectures, courses and live entertainment, many of which are free of charge. More information and programming can be found on the African American Museum’s website.

Thanks-Giving Square

1627 Pacific Ave.

Here’s a community space we can all be thankful for. Featuring lush green spaces and a beautiful chapel adorned with stained glass, Thanks-Giving Square was founded and built on the principles of gratitude and community. Off the top of our heads, we’re grateful for architecture, stained glass and gardens. We suspect you might feel the same way.

John Neely Bryan Cabin

600 Elm St.

This wooden cabin, nestled in the heart of Downtown Dallas, is a recreation of the home of Dallas’ founder, John Neely Bryan. The original cabin was built around 1841, but was swept away in a flood in the 1930s. The version that stands today was built shortly after, which still makes it old enough to be haunted (according to legend). It’s a must-see for history buffs, and conveniently enough, it’s a short walk from Dealey Plaza.