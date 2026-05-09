16 of the Best Places in Dallas for a Good Walk

We all walk for different reasons — one day it’s for exercise, the next for transportation. Sometimes we walk to relax, and other times we’re looking for a chance to reflect and contemplate. But also it’s necessary to get out of the house, move around and see something that isn’t a screen.

Or maybe we’re just trying to enjoy the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it facade of spring and fall weather we get in North Texas before we’re faced with summers that feel within arms’ reach of the sun and unforgiving snowstorms in the winter. Plus, when the weather is nice, after you’ve gotten your steps in, you have an excuse to spend the rest of the day on a patio with a margarita in hand.

For whatever reason you walk, Dallas has some great places to put one foot in front of the other. Here are 16 of our favorites:

Ronald Kirk Bridge

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109 Continental Ave.

This pedestrian bridge is a marvel on its own, and it offers a stunning view of downtown Dallas. The bridge is wide enough to ensure that even on a busy weekend it doesn’t feel too crowded, and short enough (just under a half-mile) to be an easy walk for all ages. It also offers a variety of benches, chairs and even concrete chess tables. The bridge runs parallel to the majestic Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, but other than that, its immediate surrounding is sparse enough that you get an incredibly clear and expansive view of the beautiful Dallas skyline.

Klyde Warren is the ultimate leisure park. Thomas Lowery

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Located directly above Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Klyde Warren is the ultimate leisure park. It’s also beautifully designed, with gravel paths lined by white arches on the sides, cement walkways running through the center lawn and flower beds planted every which way. The park is fairly small at 5.2 acres, so you won’t spend too long traversing its paths. Go for a slow stroll and then stay for the food trucks and a relaxing game of croquet.

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The Katy Trail has a contagious good vibe. Thomas Lowery

Katy Trail

5307 E. Mockingbird Lane

There’s nothing quite like the Katy Trail on a weekend morning. It’s teeming with runners, walkers and bikers, and the vibe is lively, the energy contagious. If you’re looking for a solid workout, take the whole trail from American Airlines Center up toward Mockingbird Station (it runs 3.5 miles). If you’re looking to mix some fun into your walk, you can stop off at the Katy Trail Ice House. It sits right beside the trail between Fairmount and Routh streets and boasts 50 beers on tap, barbecue and more.

There’s nothing but peace for your mind at Harry S. Moss Park. Thomas Lowery

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Harry S. Moss Park

7601 Greenville Ave.

If you’re not up for the excitement of Katy Trail, you can trade it for the more tranquil Harry S. Moss Park. The park entrance offers wide, serene spaces that lead to swaths of trees and dirt trails. You’ll find plenty of walkers, bikers and even horseback riders, but the park is large enough to accommodate everyone without ever feeling crowded.

If you’re looking for a quiet stroll, Vickery Place is your place. Thomas Lowery

Vickery Place

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Willis Avenue/Glencoe Street

This lovely, unassuming neighborhood in East Dallas is easy to access and has some great walking options. We recommend you start on Willis Avenue and Glencoe Street and head west toward Henderson Avenue. It’s a quiet stroll with charming old houses and trees. When you run into Henderson, plenty of eating and drinking spots await in either direction. Or, you can head east and take in the ample shops and bars of Lower Greenville. Feeling energetic? Try both options.

Exercise your body and brain in the Dallas Arts District. Thomas Lowery

Dallas Arts District

2001 Flora St.

Even if you’re not planning to attend one of its museums or performing arts centers, the downtown Arts District is worth a visit simply to roam around its expansive, wide streets. The eclectic design of the buildings here is both alluring and calming; you need not be a student of architecture to appreciate their sleek, elegant beauty. You could start at the Nasher Sculpture Center on Flora Street and make your way down toward One Arts Plaza. Then loop back around on Ross Avenue past Tatlin’s Sentinel (the big yellow sculpture) and then mosey through the KPMG Plaza.

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NorthPark Center appeals to walkers who prefer not to broil or freeze. Thomas Lowery

NorthPark Center

8687 N. Central Expressway

If the weather’s poor and you feel the need to stretch your legs, you might consider NorthPark Center. This multilevel architectural marvel runs in a loop, so you can wander, gaze, get lost and wind up back where you started. Along the way you’ll find beautiful artwork on display, dozens of high-end specialty shops and even a Tesla showroom. Most notable is the 48-foot-tall sculpture “Ad Astra,” so large and impressive that there’s a long-running joke that the mall was created around the sculpture – how else did they fit it inside?

Get some coffee and walk around Bishop Arts. Thomas Lowery

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Bishop Arts District



819 W. Davis St.

Lots of walking options here. Consider starting at Davis St. Espresso for some rich coffee and avocado toast. From there, head east on Davis Street toward Bishop Avenue, where you’ll encounter numerous little shops, bars and restaurants (including Emporium Pies, which is worth the hype even with lines sometimes extending out the door). From Bishop, roll down Eighth Street and stop at The Wild Detectives, a delightful hybrid of neighborhood bookstore, coffee shop and bar.

Swiss Avenue is where you come to admire architecture, not the brilliance of your own thoughts. Thomas Lowery

Swiss Avenue



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La Vista Drive to North Fitzhugh Avenue

Walking can be a great time for personal reflection, though if you choose Swiss Avenue for your stroll, the reflection may have to wait. There to distract and amaze are some of the oldest, largest and most architecturally diverse homes in Dallas. The historic stretch of the neighborhood runs from La Vista Drive to North Fitzhugh Avenue. Medians with plenty of trees divide the street, so you’ll want to walk down both sides to fully take in all the houses. The architecture is best seen during daylight, but it’s definitely worth it to stop by during the holidays for some of the finest Christmas light displays in Dallas.

Find great beauty at White Rock Lake. Thomas Lowery

White Rock Lake

2899-2803 W. Lawther Drive

There’s no correct way to experience White Rock Lake. Enjoy a rigorous trek around the 9.5-mile trail, or a peaceful exploration of the diverse surrounding flora and fauna. Venture off into the beautiful nearby neighborhoods or check out the Dallas Arboretum. Have a picnic or pause on a fishing dock during sunset as gentle waves come crashing in. In other words, White Rock Lake offers myriad possibilities for enjoying its splendor. Just be sure to go with open eyes and ears, for great beauty awaits there.

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Turtle Creek

3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

If you have the time and stamina, you can walk the length of this upscale neighborhood and bump into several beautiful things along the way. At Turtle Creek Park, an ideal spot for walking in its own right, you’re within walking distance of stunning and historic buildings such as the Rosewood Mansion and the Kalita Humphreys Theater, as well as the upscale dining and shopping the neighborhood has to offer. – Carly May Gravely

State Thomas Historic District

2200 Hugo St.

Here’s the spot for those who love to wander around handsome neighborhoods and fantasize about their dream house. State Thomas boasts the largest collection of intact Victorian houses in Dallas, and stepping through the neighborhood’s gate feels like stepping into a better time. (For architecture, that is. We’ll keep our modern medicine and rights and whatnot.) – CMG

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The interior at Fachini in Highland Park Village. You can walk inside any restaurant and eat, of course, but Highland Park Village is great for a leisurely stroll. Kathy Tran

Griggs Park

3200 Colby St.

Once you’re done exploring State Thomas, you can meander over to the bordering Griggs Park. If you love the respite of green space but don’t want to give up urban life to find it, this paved-trail park delivers a convenient compromise. It also offers one of the best views of the city skyline. Hang around long enough, and you might get to catch a special pop-up film screening with the seasonal Movie in the Park series. – Alec Spicer

Highland Park Village

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47 Highland Park Village

For a peek at how the other half lives, take a stroll around Highland Park Village. Rows of luxury boutiques make for a perfect window shopping experience (or real shopping, if you’re down to splurge). Restaurants such as Sadelle’s are slightly easier to justify since you can only eat (and spend) so much. Ambitious single folks can linger outside of these shops and restaurants in hopes of bumping into one of Dallas’ 92,300 millionaires. – CMG

Reverchon Park feels like a green getaway in the middle of the city. Mike Brooks

Reverchon Park

3505 Maple Ave.

One of the most notable outdoor spaces in Dallas, Reverchon Park has been a fixture of recreation for more than 100 years. If you want to feel a brief but arboreal escape from urban sprawl, stone steps lead up to a slice of woods atop the park’s hill. If you’re looking to go the distance with your walk, Reverchon also feeds into the aforementioned Katy Trail. Plus, the park’s baseball field just got over $5 million in renovations, so if you need a rest break from walking, you might be able to catch a game or step out on the mound yourself. This one has public restrooms, too. – AS

Exall Park

1355 Adair St.

In the heart of East Dallas’ Bryan Park neighborhood sits Exall Park, a charming recreation hub just north of Deep Ellum. Don’t let the nearby hustle and bustle of Deep Ellum deter you, though — Exall Park is so quaint that, for a brief, endorphin-fueled moment, you might think you’ve been transported to the suburbs. The modest green space offers a playground, making it an ideal spot for family-friendly activities. The park is also home to one of the city of Dallas’ public recreation centers, available to Dallas residents with public recreation memberships, or for a $5 drop-in fee. – AS