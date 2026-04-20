3 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day 2026 in Dallas

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Spring in North Texas is a fleeting, beautiful thing. Before summer, we get a brief, blooming window to step outside and appreciate the dirt beneath our feet and the air in our lungs. April brings a wave of eco-conscious celebrations to the city, giving us all a chance to give back to the pale blue dot we call home.

Whether you want to support local agriculture, watch a compelling documentary on environmental justice or dive deep into climate policy with global leaders, Dallas has you covered. Here’s your guide to the most engaging Earth Month activities happening around town.

Monday, April 20

Earthx2026: The Massive Climate Congress

April 20 – 22, Hilton Anatole, 2201 N Stemmons Freeway

If you want to see the big picture of environmentalism, this is where you go. Earthx2026 is a massive three-day congress of conferences gathering leading voices from across the globe. You can sit in on discussions about regenerative agriculture, the bioeconomy and ocean conservation. Heavy hitters like legendary ocean explorer Dr. Robert Ballard, actor Ed Begley Jr. and young climate justice activist Xiye Bastida will take the stage. It’s a dense, deeply educational dive into how innovation and culture can shape our environmental future. Check the official schedule for specific panel times. Registration and tickets are required, with passes starting at $399.

Tuesday, April 21

Toxic Twins Screening

6 p.m., Angelika Film Center, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln., #230.

Environmentalism is not just about planting trees. It’s about protecting people. The Toxic Twins documentary tackles the longstanding concerns families have raised regarding industrial pollution in West and southern Dallas neighborhoods. This Earth Month screening shines a harsh, necessary light on local environmental justice. It’s a vital watch for anyone who wants to understand the immediate, localized impacts of industrial oversight on our own neighbors. Tickets are required and can be reserved online via Eventbrite, with an encouraged $25 donation.

Saturday, April 25 Earth Bazaar

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bhartiya Nivas, 7750 LBJ Freeway

The Earth Bazaar is where sustainability and creativity intersect. This vibrant community event brings together sustainable vendors offering reusable, biodegradable and eco-friendly products, along with plant-based foods, local produce and unique crafts. Enjoy a full schedule of entertainment and activities, including Bolly Zumba, yoga, a fashion show, expert panels, music, arts and crafts, games, tree planting and more—designed to inspire practical, sustainable living for all ages. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.