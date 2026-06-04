The ultimate guide to World Cup events in North Texas

The first Dallas match of the World Cup is later this month. While the group stage of games is packed over two weeks, between June 14 and 27, and the knockout stage runs between June 30 and July 14, there are many more events and things to look forward to far beyond just the game days. The city is taking the initiative to make sure Dallas is the place to be. All of the major institutions have launched programming, including the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Deep Ellum Association, the Nasher Sculpture Garden and many more.

Let’s be honest: when all is said and done, the actual World Cup in Dallas will be less than 12 cumulative hours. But we love a party, so we’ve gathered a list of all the things happening during the World Cup that don’t involve kicking balls. Probably.

Call us early; we’ll call it excited. As we gear up for the World Cup, expect this list (and the interactive map below) to grow with more events to fill the time between games.

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Cultural Events

FIFA Streaming at Cosm Dallas

June 11-July 19

Cosm Dallas, 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Why watch the World Cup on a flat, boring Jumbotron when you could watch it on panoramic “shared reality” dome screens? Cosm, an 87-foot diameter LED orb, will screen 40 World Cup games, including all those played by the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s wall-to-wall action. Based on soccer screenings at other Cosm locations, it looks pretty cool. Tickets in the dome start at $110, and they’re selling out fast.

Pegasus Plaza Chill Zone

June 14-July 19

Pegasus Plaza,1500 Main St.

Need a reprieve from the scorching Texas sun between matches? Pegasus Plaza has you covered, literally. The city is transforming the plaza into a designated “chill zone” with ample shade, frozen treats, and refreshing lemonade. Entry to the “cooling oasis in the center of the Downtown action” is free.

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Unfiltered Soccer Live with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard

July 13

Krimson Park, 208 N Market St # 300

Former U.S. Men’s National Team members Landon Donovan and Tim Howard are recording their soccer podcast, Unfiltered Soccer, for live audiences across the United States. The two professional athletes will take the stage in Dallas as part of an Airbnb-sponsored experience. The show will offer insider knowledge of the historic 48-team tournament from two men who have been on the FIFA field. The recording is free, but requires an RSVP, and a ticket does not ensure entry. The event is first-come, first-served. The night will have photo opportunities with the two hosts, and food and drink vendors will be on-site.

Soccer: More Than a Game

Now through Sept. 7

Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N Field St.

In preparation for the World Cup, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is teaching people the science of soccer. Activations in the exhibit measure kicking force and reflex speed, and the entrance resembles a locker room. This exhibit is fun for the family, and you’re sure to learn a lot about the physics of the game. As a plus, Minerals of the World Cup in the Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall will feature gems and minerals from host nations and competing countries.

Concerts & Festivals

FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park

June 11-July 19

Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave.

The city’s official party is going on at Fair Park for 34 days of straight fun. The host site for the Texas State Fair will host watch parties on megascreens, and not just the games streamed out of Dallas, either. The Fan Festival is produced by FIFA in conjunction with the city. The screenings will occur at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The amphitheater will open an hour before the games begin and close an hour after the end. Games that begin after 10 p.m. will not be streamed.

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Flora Street Live

June 26

Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St.

Flora Street Live is the biggest party ahead of the World Cup. The event is produced by the AT&T Performing Arts Center and will include performances at the Winspear Opera House, Annette Strauss Square, Moody Performance Hall and the Meyerson Symphony Center. The Square will have performances from Texas-based Shakey Graves, Broadway Dallas will put on performances of Clue, the Dallas Arts District will put on a block party, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will play music from Back to the Future. The night aims to give visitors a tour of Flora Street at its best.

Main Street Social Saturdays

June 20, June 27, July 4 and July 11

In preparation for the World Cup, the city has really spruced up the city center in preparation for tourists. Main Street, once not the best part of town, has become a bright and colorful corner of the city, and during the Cup the area will become the site of a party each weekend. The city will close off the streets, making room for vendors, food trucks, chalk art and more fun. So if you’re in town and looking for a weekend activity outside the games, check out Main Street.

Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch with Gordo

June 20

Sports Illustrated, the premier sports print publication and employer of many bikini models, is throwing a party in Dallas. The magazine’s party of the century will be at the nightclub SILO in the Design District. Award-winning producer and DJ Gordo will perform as the party’s headliner, with other performers to be announced. The party is a recent initiative by SI to celebrate the biggest moments in sports, usually with a guest list full of influencers and celebrity athletes. The organization will also throw parties in Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. Tickets are available now.