A local’s guide to Dallas’ best BBQ, Tex-Mex, steaks and chicken-fried steak

There’s a lot of great cuisine in Dallas. We go high and low, near and far; Michelin omakases to cheap tacos, Middle Eastern to our own made-up category of Tex-Mex. Our steakhouses can wine and dine with the best in the world. And our barbecue is like nothing else in the world. This list is specifically dedicated to what we do best: Tex-Mex, steaks, barbecue and chicken-fried steak.

This is for visitors from all over the world to experience the region’s distinctive foods.

Owner Clarence Cohens shows off a brisket at his spot, Baby Back Shak, an essential stop for barbecue in Dallas. Nathan Hunsinger Best Barbecue in Dallas Barbecue in Texas means (mostly) brisket. There’s also sausage and ribs, which, along with brisket, make up our Holy Trinity, but brisket reigns. This thick cut from cattle’s lower breast is smoked for hours, slow and low, yielding fall-apart tenderness. Usually encased in a peppery bark, when done properly, angels sing. So, while scouring North Texas for barbecue, focus on brisket. Here are two spots to get in line for.

Cattleack Barbeque

13628 Gramma Road, Farmers Branch

Our Messi of brisket is Cattleack. The only problem here is that it’s open only Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cattleack is in the Michelin Guide with a Bib Gourmand distinction noted for its sausage, brisket and daily specials. You can’t go wrong here. Order as much as you can and dive in. Might want to plan for a nap after.

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The queso at Las Palmas is a must. Chris Wolfgang

Best Tex-Mex in Dallas If barbecue is our Holy Trinity, Tex-Mex is church. This particular style of cuisine is a unique local amalgamation. And to be honest, it’s such a simple food; any Tex-Mex hole-in-the-wall spot is likely good. Just stay away from chains (like El Chico or On the Border). And if someone suggests Joe T’s in Fort Worth, know they are misguided (the ambiance is great, the food is actually bad). For superior local experiences, try these:

Las Palmas

2708 Routh St., Uptown

Las Palmas is Tex-Mex with a Fendi bag. The glowed-up space in Uptown Dallas makes a plate of beans and rice seem rich. The service is fast and friendly. Start with chips and a bowl of queso, but save a little for your fajitas. Wash it all down with a marg (on the rocks with salt). That feeling you have waddling down the street after is what we call heaven. Make your reservations now, kids.

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El Ranchito

610 Jefferson Blvd., Oak Cliff

I love El Ranchito because it feels like a party. There are mariachi bands every night of the week, and usually half the people there are celebrating their birthday. Join the party. No birthday required. There’s a location in Arlington not far from the stadium, and another in West Dallas, which is the one we’re talking about (but both are good). The Dallas one was recently made a historic landmark. Make reservations. Then go have fun.

Mariano’s Hacienda

Multiple Locations

Mariano’s is the birthplace of the frozen margarita — the owner walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store one day, saw a Slurpee machine, and it was the most obvious thing in the world (‘let’s put tequila in that). The food is solid, and there are four locations around North Texas. A plate of anything washed down with a frozen marg is one of the most essential personality traits of a Texan.

Best Steaks in Dallas Steakhouses are where Dallas is the most Dallas. (Brunch is a close second.) But we do love a steakhouse. For the beef, low lights, deep booths, sugar daddies and trade secrets – whatever that means (we mean it). Here are several Dallas spots for a memorable (and, honestly, expensive) evening.

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave., Uptown, and 5251 Spring Valley Road, North Dallas

Founder Al Biernat built this restaurant into an iconic space through hospitality. It’s consistently one of the top-selling wine restaurants in Dallas and has its share of celebrity sightings. You will be treated well and leave fat and happy. Save room for the legendary coconut cream pie and splurge on the Texas wagyu. Make reservations.

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Nuri Steakhouse

2401 Cedar Springs Road

Nuri Steakhouse in the heart of Uptown is an over-the-top celebration of the American dream. This restaurant is owned by the founder of Smoothie King, who spent $20 million to make it the most beautiful restaurant in Dallas. This is the Great Gatsby on a plate. They don’t take reservations far out, so set an alarm if you need to. Because you’ll absolutely need one this summer.

Knife Italian Steak

4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

Knife Italian Steak at the Ritz-Carlton in Irving is led by celebrated chef John Tesar, who has mastered the dry-aged steaks and sources beef from specific farms in Texas. The restaurant is lovely (spacious and chic), and the service is top-notch. Tesar, who received a Michelin star for his restaurant in Florida, is always aiming for another. You won’t be disappointed with a meal here. Absolutely make reservations.

Chicken-fried steak works as breakfast, lunch or dinner. Photo Courtesy of Tami Wadlington

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Dallas Chicken-fried steak is a piece of steak, dipped in batter and deep-fried, served with a blanket of gravy. There are many variations, and when done well, it’s a mix of tender, crispy, creamy Americana straight from the ranch. There’s no chicken in the dish; it’s tenderized steak fried like chicken. It’s usually served with a pile of mashed potatoes and maybe green beans. Go hungry. To note: you can get this dish at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Yes, serious. We’re not picky.

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Jonathon’s

1619 N. Beckley Ave. and 5337 Forest Lane

Jonathon’s has two locations (one north, one south) serving Texas home cooking with an emphasis on breakfast. Brunch is amazing. Like a whole scene and vibe. No matter what time you go, get the chicken-fried steak topped with a black-pepper speckled thick gravy. You will be amazed.

AllGood Cafe

2934 Main St., Deep Ellum

AllGood Cafe has a retro diner ambiance, but also serves as a live-music venue at night. It’s a neighborhood favorite known for its soul-satisfying breakfasts, lunch and dinner. The service is always quick and friendly. No matter what time of day you go, be sure to get the iconic chicken-fried steak, which is as big as the plate.