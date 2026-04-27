The Best Sports Bar in Dallas

It’s a great time to be a sports bar in Dallas. If you need to find a place to call your team home, let this list below guide you. Many of the places listed below also offer great food — because what even is a game without nachos — and some game-day specials, so be sure to check social media before heading over.

One note: the best sports bars in Dallas are a very different set than the best bars and restaurants around AT&T Stadium, which is half an hour west of Dallas. For that list, head over to the best restaurants near AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here are our 15 favorite spots for any game.

Bar W

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2926 Maple, Uptown

Bar W in Uptown along Maple Avenue is across from the Stoneliegh Hotel, where the old bar Stoneliegh P long lived. The new space is fun; they’ve installed a massive outdoor TV at one end of a long deck, plus there’s astroturf in another area with two outside bars. There’s Jager Ranch Water on tap, frozen margs (that you can also get to go), plus a good assortment of pizza bread plus a strawberry salad that is actually amazing.

Bryan Street Tavern

4315 Bryan St., Old East Dallas

This low-key Old East Dallas neighborhood bar offers from-scratch pizzas, better-than-it-should-be bar food and Philly cheesesteaks, plus a great patio. Inside, Bryan Street Tavern has pool, darts and shuffleboard. In addition to TVs throughout the space, there’s a large-screen projector to watch all the sports. Oh, and you can bring your dog.

Chelsea Corner

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4830 McKinney Ave., Highland Park

This Knox neighborhood bar has been around since 1974, but has had so much Botox that it looks frankly stunning for being older than Jaws. Chelsea Corner has about two dozen large HD TVs around the space, both inside and out on the 2,500-square-foot, dog-friendly patio. Try the Buffalo Chicken Dip with smoky chicken, Buffalo sauce, queso, cheddar and cream cheese. Yes, seriously all that in one melty bowl. Join the online waitlist before heading over.

There are so many TVs at Christie’s it’s hard to pick just one to watch. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Christies

2817 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville

Christies is perhaps the most essential sports bar in Dallas. We can’t even count the number of TVs here (rumor has it that it’s more than 60). Just know, no matter where you sit, you can see several TVs. Follow Christie’s on Instagram for daily specials. The menu runs from charcuterie boards to Frito Pie and dips galore. Get a party platter loaded with favorites for $30.

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Dudley’s

2927 N. Henderson Ave, Knox-Henderson

This is a new spot along the busy Henderson Avenue, where Smithy used to be, that is here for all your sports heartbreak needs. They serve upscale Southern plates that feel right at home in this vibrant spot. The new space has 41 flat-screen TVs, LED video walls and a wrap-around ticker with the latest scores. A continuous sports ticker wraps around the front bar with real-time score updates. Crazy, huh? There’s a turf patio outside. Watch their socials for updates on what events will be featured each week.

Happiest HOur

2616 Olive St.

Mostly, we lean toward off-the-beaten-path bars, speakeasies, and low-key places with quirky personalities. Happiest Hour is none of those. This is that one friend who is always in your face, “You’re having a damn good time, like it or not.” It’s trendy and busy, but well-run and worth pushing the limits of your usual social capacity. Groups gather around lounge seating on the rooftop for a view. There’s a large bar downstairs, as well as tables and chairs that spread out over a lawn. Ample TVs show all the sports ball contests.

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Hero by HG

3090 Nowitzki Way

Hero sits in the shadows of the American Airlines Center, and it is a great place to pre-game. It fancies itself “a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flair,” and that’s fine. You can be whoever you want to be, HERO. There’s a 24-foot HD screen and TVs throughout the large restaurant and bar, plus a large circular TV wrapped around the bar area that offers great views from every seat. This space is big, fits a lot of people and can get packed. Make reservations or you can just try your luck. I’m excited for you. You’re gonna have so much fun here.

Ozona

4615 Greenville Ave.

If your seat assignment is just right, I think you can see Ozona’s massive large-screen TV on its deck from an airplane. This longtime neighborhood spot has a sprawling outdoor area and plenty of indoor seating. The plates are indulgent: it’s one of those unique places you only find in Texas that get away with serving Mexican food and chicken-fried steak, all done well.

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Katry Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

The Katy Trail Ice House provides a cross-section of people-watching, great outdoor space and sports. The food is good. Perched along the Katy Trail, this large restaurant and bar will be packed any day the weather is even close to decent. There are always sports games on the tellies, flowing throughout with sound on. Try a Deep Eddy lemon vodka Blue Moon Lemonade. Damn, that sounds so good right now. There’ a full food menu and barbecue Thursday through Sunday until they run out. Amazingly, for the large space, service is always quick.

Mayer’s Garden

2422 N. Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

Honestly, Mayer’s Garden is one of our favorite restaurant and bar combo plans in Dallas. The barkeeps are swift, the food is excellent. They’ve got sheet pan nachos, Frito Pie and party platters of their house-made chicken nuggets. The burgers are excellent; we like the quarter-pound Akaushi beef with pimiento cheese, arugula, bacon jam and crispy onions. It’s a big fun space with indoor and outdoor (temp-controlled) areas. It feels like it’s been around forever, even though it’s not even five yet. Check their socials for game day specials.

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Milo Butterfinger’s got a glow up. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Milo Butterfinger’s

5645 SMU Blvd.

Milo’s has undergone a big renovation; they scrubbed that place clean. The result is a lively, fun college bar with super-friendly servers, cozy nooks (including a fireplace), deep booths for group dinners and pool tables good for mingling. And believe us, they have all the TVs for all the sports. Happy hour runs Sunday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with very affordable domestics, wells and an $8 scratch margarita. They also have other daily drink specials.

Nodding Donkey

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2900 Thomas Ave.

This neighborhood bar with a from-scratch kitchen has about 20 TVs. There’s also some patio space that is open when the weather behaves. From brisket queso to stacked nachos, there are all manner of staples and some not-so-common items, like Donkey Balls. The Purple Nurple and Donkey Juice are sure to keep you hydrated (don’t even ask what’s in those, as if it matters). On Sundays you can (but shouldn’t) get $5 Jager shots from 1 p.m. to close.

Stan’s Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville

Certified as one of the best places to watch sports in Dallas, Stan’s is decked in TVs. This humble Lower Greenville joint has been open since 1952 and hasn’t missed a single sports event in all that time – probably (don’t Google it). Get burgers and big platters of appetizers for your sports-loving group. SportsBook SportsBook

233 W. Seventh St., Bishop Arts District

This is a new-ish spot in the Bishop Arts District that offers big sports energy, with elevated bar fare. The wings are part of the highlight reel, and they run specials for just about every big sports game. Make reservations for big games.

Will Call

2712 Main St., Deep Ellum

Will Call is a neighborhood bar in Deep Ellum with a boisterous local crowd and an amazing menu. Go for the sports, go back for the wings and cheesesteaks. Party tip: Get the Kool-Aid and Ketchup, which is french fries soaked in pickle brine with from-scratch ketchup made with Kool-Aid powder. Tastes like summertime and wheelies. Service is fast and on point, and the drink prices won’t make you regret life the next day.