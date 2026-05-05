Last-Minute Mother’s Day Guide: Here’s Where You Can Still Snag a Table

If you’ve yet to confirm plans for Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday (May 10), we’re here to make the holiday a little easier. Luckily, many restaurants in North Texas are well-prepared for the upcoming holidays with several deals and meals packaged at good prices. This list offers an array of options (for the lowkey spender or the big splurger) on where to feast and celebrate the mother figures in your life.

Now, go make us and Mom proud.

If this doesn’t do it for you, we recently updated our list of best brunch spots. Or if Mom is a real one, here’s our best dive bar list.

Saint Ann

2501 N Harwood St.

THE DEAL OF THE DAY. Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe brunch at Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar for Mother’s Day! Load up on classic guest favorites like smoked salmon deviled eggs, butchers’ cut meatballs, wild caught trout, steak and eggs, bananas Foster French toast and Saint Ann carrot cake, to name a few options. All for $65 per guest and $30 for children. Join them for brunch on Sunday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For reservations, visit OpenTable. And it’s a beautiful space. And there’s a samurai gallery above it.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Sanjh

5250 N. O’Connor Blvd., Irving

CLOSE RUNNER UP: Visit Sanjh in Las Colinas for another festive Mother’s Day brunch feast. The buffet blends seasonal favorites with Sanjh’s signature modern Indian flavors. Some tasty options include chaat and dosa stations, tellicherry pepper tandoori salmon, patiala hariyali chicken tikka, New Delhi butter chicken, paneer khatta pyaz, and a generous dessert spread. The buffet is priced at $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids (plus tax and gratuity). Make your reservation for Sunday, May 10, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. on OpenTable.

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Multiple Locations

Looking for a cozy wine bar to relax in and celebrate with a prix-fixe brunch for Mother’s Day? Check out CRU Food & Wine Bar for a three-course Napa Valley-inspired menu of dishes like avocado and burrata bruschetta, smoked salmon deviled egg toast, goat cheese beignets, crab cake Benedict, and Maine lobster and saffron risotto. For dessert, enjoy either a chocolate molten lava cake, a New York-style cheesecake, or a butter-toasted pound cake, all for $56 per person. This special is only available on Sunday, May 10, from 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m. For reservations, check OpenTable.

Luna Roja

1525 Elm St., Downtown

Mom’s will receive a complimentary tulip and 50% off their meal all day at Luna Roja a new spot in downtown. Try delicious brunch options like the tres leches French toast, chilaquiles, and chorizo & poblano burrito. Also, guests can enjoy all-day happy hour pricing on margaritas and $9 drink specials on mimosas, bellinis, and spritzes. For reservations, visit OpenTable.

Lavendou Bistro

19009 Preston Road

For a dreamy Mother’s Day brunch with white tablecloths and European decor, visit Lavendou Bistro. They have a three-course prix-fixe brunch menu with French-inspired starters and entrees like chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese or beef tenderloin with red wine sauce and many more options for $79 per person plus tax and gratuity. This brunch offering is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, check OpenTable.

advertisement advertisement

Old Hickory Steakhouse at The Gaylord Texan

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

For a classic, rustic vibe, visit the Old Hickory Steakhouse located inside The Gaylord Texan. They will be featuring a Mother’s Day buffet with all-you-can-eat brunch classics like pancakes, waffles, and egg Benedict. Or dive into their raw seafood bar for freshly shucked oysters. Don’t forget to visit the meat carving station for some roasted prime cuts, and to top it all off, enjoy bottomless mimosas throughout your experience – all for $125 per person. For reservations, check OpenTable.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has a Mother’s Day special: an 8-ounce filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, and butter-poached lobster tail with truffle butter for $89. To elevate the experience a bit more, add their featured wine: Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs, Napa Valley, California. If wine is not your thing, opt for the special cocktail, Rosa de la Madre, which contains Don Fulano Reposado Tequila, lychee, fresh lime and St-Germain elderflower liqueur for $19. For reservations, check their website.

HALL Park Hotel (Frisco)

3220 Internet Blvd., Frisco

The HALL Park Hotel in Frisco will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a brunch buffet in its 7th-floor ballroom. The chef-driven buffet will feature a curated selection of brunch favorites, carving stations with prime rib, broiled salmon, roasted pork, a chilled shrimp cocktail bar, a curated charcuterie display and various desserts. Guests can also enjoy a mimosa bar, a fresh juice bar and a specialty coffee bar with house-made syrups. For some extra fun, guests can enjoy a photo booth and balloon artist, all for $99 per person. This event will take place on Sunday, May 10, at designated seating times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. For reservations, visit OpenTable.

Uchi Dallas

2817 Maple Ave., Dallas

Visit Uchi in Dallas for a special lunch and dinner service to celebrate Mother’s Day. On Sunday, May 10, enjoy a 10-course omakase (chef’s tasting menu) with seasonal sushi, sashimi and full dishes. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and in the evening, dinner service will resume during regular hours. For reservations, visit their website.

advertisement

Del Frisco’s Grille

Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Grille is offering its prime 10-ounce hanger steak that comes topped with grilled shrimp and garlic butter, served with your choice of mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus or creamed spinach for $69. Get a Favorite Child to wash it down; a blend of Aperol, Reyka Vodka, Prosecco and mint. This meal is only available on Sunday, May 10. For reservations, check their website.