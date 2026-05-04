James Beard-Nominated Chef Opens Maroma in the Design District

Beneath the newly built Thirteen Thirty Three Building in the Design District, a brand new coastal Mexican restaurant is opening on Monday, May 4 (1333 Oak Lawn Avenue). It was one of our most anticipated spring openings.

Maroma will be an all-day dining concept led by award-winning chef Omar Flores and the Marshi Family, both behind Big Dill Hospitality (Casa Brasa, Even Coast, Muchacho).

Maroma will share this area of the neighborhood with The Charles, Town Hearth, Carbone and Tango Room.

A Communal Coastal Menu

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Maroma is inspired by towns on Mexico’s western coast: Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa. Seafood will be front and center, beginning with a raw bar, and from there, Flores will use live-fire cooking techniques for the rest of the menu.

The dining experience here is communal, starting with a number of shareable starters. Big Dill Hospitality highlights little neck clams chori-papa, chargrilled oysters and smoked beef cheek barbacoa sopes.

Maroma is in the Design District near Town Hearth. Photo courtesy of Samantha Marie Photography

Chilled mercado oysters and spot prawn aquachile verde help build out the cold bar menu, and the Marisco Tower serves as the centerpiece, with chilled oysters, lobster, red snapper ceviche, poached shrimp and montaditos (open-faced sandwiches).

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Once the wood-fired and charcoal grills come into play, the signature dishes shift to mesquite-grilled jumbo prawns, sea bream a la talla, tacos dorado gobernado and Spanish octopus.

Cocktails

Highlighted drinks are the Peeled Proof, made with Old Forester bourbon, banana liqueur, walnut bitters and demerara. The Corona y Caña made with Planetary, artisanal pineapple rum, Diplomático Reserva, lime juice and honey syrup finished with a sugar rim and piña colada candy floss.

Maroma will evolve throughout the day with its “daylight to dusk” philosophy. A bright, coastal, and social atmosphere for lunch and early gatherings gives way to moodier evenings.

Maroma opens Monday, May 4, at 1333 Oak Lawn Avenue. We hope to check it out soon.